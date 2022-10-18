ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Unveils New Apple TV 4K Streaming Box, Drops Entry-Level Price to $129

By Todd Spangler
 4 days ago

Apple took the wraps off its third-generation Apple TV 4K streaming device, which promises faster performance, HDR10+ support, expanded storage and more — while dropping the starting price to $129 compared with $179 for the prior-generation model.

The new Apple TV 4K is available in two configurations: Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi), which offers 64 gigabytes of storage, for $129; and Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet), which offers support for Gigabit Ethernet and 128 GB of storage, priced at $149. The products will ship beginning Friday, Nov. 4, and are available for pre-order.

The next generation of Apple TV 4K features the company’s A15 Bionic chip, delivering CPU performance up to 50% faster than the second-generation of Apple’s 4K streaming boxes, and graphics processing unit performance up to 30% percent for “even smoother gameplay,” the tech giant said. It also adopts USB-C port for charging — dropping the previous generations’ use of the proprietary Lightning connector. The Siri Remote for Apple TV 4K also now uses USB-C for charging.

The new Apple TV 4K models support HDR10+, in addition to Dolby Vision, “producing the eye-popping details and vibrant colors intended by content creators,” according to the company. The devices also support Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1 and Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound for immersive audio.

Even with the lower $129 price point, Apple TV 4K remains pricier than the Roku Ultra 4K ($100) and Google’s Chromecast with Google TV dongle with 4K ($50).

“Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favorite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever,” Bob Borchers, Apple’s VP of worldwide product marketing, said in a statement. “The new Apple TV 4K is unlike anything else out there, given its seamless connection to other Apple devices, ease of use, and access to amazing Apple content. It offers something for everyone in the family to love.”

Even with the higher performance, the third-generation Apple TV 4K uses nearly 30% less power than the previous generation, according to Apple. The efficiency gains of A15 Bionic eliminate the need for an internal fan, yielding a more compact design and contributing to a 25% reduction in carbon footprint over the previous generation, per the company.

With the Apple TV app on the new streaming devices, customers can watch series and films from the Apple TV+ subscription service, as well as more 100,000 movies and series to buy or rent and subscriptions to top streaming services. The Apple TV 4K devices, like previous versions, also can stream Apple Music, the subscription service that hosts a catalog of more than 100 million songs, and display pictures from the iCloud Shared Photo Library.

This fall, new features coming to the Apple TV via the updated tvOS 16 include updates to Siri that the company said will make it easier for customers to use their voice to control Apple TV and interact with the results. Siri on Apple TV features a complete redesign, and will be able to recognize an individual user’s voice, so they can access their movies, shows, music, games and apps, and pick up where they left off. By using the Siri Remote and asking “What should I watch?” users can get tailored recommendations.

Also Tuesday, Apple announced the next-generation iPad Pro, powered by the company’s M2 chip, and a newly redesigned iPad in four colors with a larger 10.9-inch display.

The company said that for a limited time, customers who buy a new Apple TV 4K, iPhone, iPad or Mac are eligible to receive three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade for free.

