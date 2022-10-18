ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Car crashes into new hibachi restaurant in Towson

By Bryna Zumer
 4 days ago
A car was seen crashed into a new hibachi restaurant that is having its grand opening at a Towson shopping center.

It happened this morning at 11:40 a.m. at York Road Plaza, off of York Road just north of Walker Avenue, near the city line.

No details were immediately available about why the crash occurred. The car was seen crashed through the door of Hibachi Express Japanese Grill, which recently opened at the edge of the shopping center.

Baltimore County police said no injuries were reported. The driver did not appear to be seriously hurt, and declined transportation to the hospital.

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

