Chiefs Insider explains why wanting Chiefs to change offensive line is 'a fair question to ask'

There have been more than a few takeaways since Sunday's Chiefs-Bills game, which was marketed as THE game of the NFL regular season. With the Chiefs underwhelming in a 24-20 loss, plenty has been asked about the state of a team that's looked pretty good through the first two months. Speaking with 610's Fescoe In The Morning on Tuesday, Chiefs Insider Pete Sweeney explained why, despite the team's success, it's fair to wonder if some offensive line jobs are not as secure as one may think.

"I think when you have troubling play, and it's inconsistent a little bit, that impacts what your quarterback can do," he said. "And that's tough when you have one of the better quarterbacks in the league. Now, that's not to say that Patrick Mahomes, for the loss, is not completely without blame. But he is, I think, not that comfortable right now in the pocket. This is something that he's been trying to work at – his footwork in the pocket, and trusting it. But how can you trust when the tackles on the line are not playing well. It also, by extension, hurts your really strong interior offensive line. Because they all have to be playing well for it to be effective ... [the tackles] are certainly the weak points. And I wonder, as we go along here, will we see some type of change? It's hard to see them changing out Orlando Brown with him on the franchise tag ... Would they try something else at right tackle? I think that's a fair question to ask."

You can listen to the entire interview (21:00 mark) in the embedded player below: