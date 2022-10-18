Colonie Center plans Halloween trunk or treat event
COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Colonie Center will be hosting a "Spooktacular" Trunk or Treat event on Halloween, Monday, October 31, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers say the event, sponsored by DeNooyer Chevrolet, promises an afternoon full of giveaways, spooky selfie stations, candy, and more.
The first 200 guests in costume will be given a trick-or-treat bag pre-filled with goodies, a spokesperson for Colonie Center said. Guests can also stop by participating stores for extra treats—or tricks.
The first 200 guests in costume will be given a trick-or-treat bag pre-filled with goodies, a spokesperson for Colonie Center said. Guests can also stop by participating stores for extra treats—or tricks.

Attendees are invited to text TRUNK to 89881 for a chance to win a $100 H&M shopping spree, the spokesperson added. Colonie Center is located at 131 Colonie Center, in Albany.
