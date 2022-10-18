ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Colonie Center plans Halloween trunk or treat event

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhAtc_0idd0sJI00

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Colonie Center will be hosting a “Spooktacular” Trunk or Treat event on Halloween, Monday, October 31, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers say the event, sponsored by DeNooyer Chevrolet, promises an afternoon full of giveaways, spooky selfie stations, candy, and more.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

The first 200 guests in costume will be given a trick-or-treat bag pre-filled with goodies, a spokesperson for Colonie Center said. Guests can also stop by participating stores for extra treats—or tricks.

Attendees are invited to text TRUNK to 89881 for a chance to win a $100 H&M shopping spree, the spokesperson added. Colonie Center is located at 131 Colonie Center, in Albany.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Trick-or-Treating returns to Aviation Mall

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, there's something truly spooky coming to the Aviation Mall. The shops and halls within are saying "Happy Halloween" - or, more accurately, "Happy Malloween" - to the greater Glens Falls area community.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Confectionary House in Troy offers way to make homemade Halloween treats

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Candy is flying off the shelves this Halloween, but the tools you need to make festive treats can be found right in your own kitchen. “Honestly it’s really just melting the chocolate, pouring it into the mold, letting it set up, and that’s really it,” Ashley Lewis, Owner of Confectionary House, […]
TROY, NY
Q 105.7

Killer Commitment! Display in Albany Wins Halloween Each Year!

I'm consistently amazed at how much effort families in the Capital Region put into their home Halloween displays, and I say this as someone who likes seeing it, but shudders at the thought of having to set up, break down, store, and PAY for all these things. But it's a commitment like this we love to see.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Day or night, Clifton Park house scares up a fright

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A spooktacular house on Evergreen Avenue in Clifton Park has been digging up frights and casting spells of smiles. The Ray Family is behind the beloved Halloween display that’s become a neighborhood tradition. The family moved into their home in 1994 and over time their Halloween decorations got bigger and […]
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Job fairs back in action in Glens Falls

The community room in the basement of Crandall Public Library acts as a hub for many things. At times, it's used for library and city events. At others, it becomes a home for events like the Adirondack Film Festival. On Thursday morning, it was a place for those looking for work.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

39K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy