NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break FixedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenHillsdale, NJ
Two new Journal Square skyscrapers approved in Jersey City
In perhaps a decade from now, those who live or walk in the Journal Square neighborhood will be looking up more after two new skyscrapers were approved by the Jersey City Planning Board on Oct. 11. The approved 1,189-unit mega project will bring two towers, one that is 49-stories tall...
Eminent domain for Union Dry Dock site is authorized….again
The Hoboken City Council has once again authorized the city to begin eminent domain procedures for the Union Dry Dock site, and introduced measures to control lantern flies and regulate bar hours for the upcoming 2022 World Cup. The council unanimously adopted an ordinance on October 19 that will allow...
Bayonne to hold opening ceremony for Collins Park after Phase II of renovations
Bayonne will hold an opening ceremony for Phase II of the Dennis P. Collins Park renovations on Tuesday, November 1, at 4 p.m., Mayor James Davis has announced. The ceremony will take place at the park at 1st Street and Avenue C. The park is named after Dennis P. Collins, who served four terms as mayor.
NJCU offers an exploration of the Sixth Street Embankment
History, land use policy, environmental degradation, and nature’s reclamation of an industrial landscape are just a few of the themes explored by visual artists in The Embankment on My Mind. The exhibition runs from November 1 through December 16, 2022, at New Jersey City University (NJCU)’s two on-campus art galleries.
North Bergen considers new regulations on work hours for construction
North Bergen is considering revising its work hours regulations for construction and other types of work that may be noisy or intrusive. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners introduced an amended ordinance regulating hours during which certain work may be done at its October 12 meeting. The commissioners...
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break Fixed
A water main break affected customers around the area of Morristown Medical Center to Morristown Municipal Airport. ~ Updated 10.22.2022 to reflect remedied situation. ~. * SMCMUA Alert: The Boil Water Advisory has been lifted. Recent testing shows the water quality to be safe.
Newark officials crack down on owners of rundown buildings
NEWARK, N.J. -- Officials in Newark are taking steps to crack down on owners of rundown and abandoned buildings.The City Council passed new ordinances that will increase fees on abandoned, neglected or unsupervised properties.The city also voted to transfer 89 city-owned vacant or deteriorated properties to the Municipal Land Bank so they can be sold.
West New York cracks down on ‘unlawfully’ parked commercial vehicles
A new West New York ordinance enables the town to tow commercial vehicles that are taking up spaces intended for other vehicles. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at the September 28 meeting to adopt an ordinance amending regulations on commercial vehicles pertaining to parking. According...
hudsontv.com
Union City To Recognize Artists & Notable Persons On Saturday
Union City Mayor Brian Stack and the Board of Commissioners, in collaboration with Manu Sport, cordially invite the community to the 9th Annual Recognition of Artists & Notable Persons on Saturday, October 22 at the William V. Musto Cultural Center. The Center is located at 420 15th Street. The event...
Jersey City cannabis board approves three applicants
The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board has approved the applications of three retail cannabis operations, tabling two others for a later date. The three applicants approved by the board on Oct. 17were Golden Door Dispensary in Journal Square, Kushklub NJ on Tonnelle Avenue, and Community Wellness Center of NJ, which is right under the Pulaski Skyway. The two tabled were Legacy to Lifted, which could locate on the West Side, and Lifted Vision, which could be in the Heights.
Hispanic State Parade of New Jersey marches down Bergenline
Bergenline Avenue was host to a massive Hispanic State Parade on Sunday, October 16. The event was postponed from two weeks earlier. The parade is one of the many ways that North Bergen and the other North Hudson municipalities celebrate Latin culture and history during Hispanic Heritage Month. This year...
Massive water main break shuts down highway in Morris County
A geyser of water shot from the broken main across all four lanes of the highway.
UPDATE: 20-Something Pedestrian Struck On Route 17 Airlifted
A man believed to be in his 20s was airlifted after being struck Wednesday night on Route 17 in Ramsey, authorities said. Multiple drivers remained at the scene after the victim was struck on the highway's southbound side in front of Joe Heidt Motors Corp. Volkswagen shortly after 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said.
newjerseyisntboring.com
New Jersey Farmer’s Markets for Autumn 2022
It’s Autumn and we are always looking for places to purchase in-season NJ produce! Whether you’re looking for an outdoor activity that supports local farmers and local businesses…you can’t go wrong with stopping by your local NJ Farmer’s Market. I LOVE a farmer’s market.
‘This didn’t have to happen.’ Residents displaced by East Orange fire say city ignored their concerns
Displaced residents in East Orange say a major fire that destroyed an abandoned home could have been avoided.
jerseydigs.com
Choc•O•Pain Set to Open Fifth Location in Journal Square, Jersey City
A Parisian-style bakery that has expanded significantly over the last decade will be joining the Journal Square revitalization party as Choc•O•Pain will be bringing their newest café to a modern development. Owner Clemence Danko has announced that Choc•O•Pain will be opening later this month inside a 99-unit...
Is Westfield the creepiest town in NJ?
Trying to pick New Jersey’s creepiest town is like trying to decide which Kardashian is the dumbest. You have so many from which to choose. But I want to make a strong case for Westfield, the town of about 30,000 nestled in Union County. Its expensive homes and tony downtown belie its dark side.
Stop & Shop Unveils Remodeled Ridgewood Store
Stop & Shop has officially unveiled the interior of its newly remodeled store in Ridgewood. Featuring an expanded produce section, upgraded deli and dairy departments, an enlarged frozen section, diversified International offerings, upgraded front-end and pharmacies, and more, the Franklin Avenue store is described as noticeably brighter and more modern.
hobokengirl.com
A New Vietnamese Restaurant is Coming to Jersey City
It’s no secret that Jersey City is home to a culturally diverse food scene, and apparently, the gift just keeps on giving. A fresh Vietnamese eatery called Quick Pho has officially been given the green light to revamp a storefront at 126 Baldwin Avenue. The new storefront will sit in almost the exact geographic center of the city, situated about halfway between Journal Square and McGinley Square. While we don’t know much about Quick Pho’s menu offerings, we do know it will specialize in takeout and delivery — and that’s worth getting excited about. Read on for what we know about this new Vietnamese restaurant in Jersey City.
Elizabeth FD extinguishes major junkyard fire; 35 cars believed to be destroyed
A large fire broke out at a junkyard in Union County Thursday night.
