It’s no secret that Jersey City is home to a culturally diverse food scene, and apparently, the gift just keeps on giving. A fresh Vietnamese eatery called Quick Pho has officially been given the green light to revamp a storefront at 126 Baldwin Avenue. The new storefront will sit in almost the exact geographic center of the city, situated about halfway between Journal Square and McGinley Square. While we don’t know much about Quick Pho’s menu offerings, we do know it will specialize in takeout and delivery — and that’s worth getting excited about. Read on for what we know about this new Vietnamese restaurant in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO