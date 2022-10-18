ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, NJ

Hudson Reporter

NJCU offers an exploration of the Sixth Street Embankment

History, land use policy, environmental degradation, and nature’s reclamation of an industrial landscape are just a few of the themes explored by visual artists in The Embankment on My Mind. The exhibition runs from November 1 through December 16, 2022, at New Jersey City University (NJCU)’s two on-campus art galleries.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Newark officials crack down on owners of rundown buildings

NEWARK, N.J. -- Officials in Newark are taking steps to crack down on owners of rundown and abandoned buildings.The City Council passed new ordinances that will increase fees on abandoned, neglected or unsupervised properties.The city also voted to transfer 89 city-owned vacant or deteriorated properties to the Municipal Land Bank so they can be sold.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsontv.com

Union City To Recognize Artists & Notable Persons On Saturday

Union City Mayor Brian Stack and the Board of Commissioners, in collaboration with Manu Sport, cordially invite the community to the 9th Annual Recognition of Artists & Notable Persons on Saturday, October 22 at the William V. Musto Cultural Center. The Center is located at 420 15th Street. The event...
UNION CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City cannabis board approves three applicants

The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board has approved the applications of three retail cannabis operations, tabling two others for a later date. The three applicants approved by the board on Oct. 17were Golden Door Dispensary in Journal Square, Kushklub NJ on Tonnelle Avenue, and Community Wellness Center of NJ, which is right under the Pulaski Skyway. The two tabled were Legacy to Lifted, which could locate on the West Side, and Lifted Vision, which could be in the Heights.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

UPDATE: 20-Something Pedestrian Struck On Route 17 Airlifted

A man believed to be in his 20s was airlifted after being struck Wednesday night on Route 17 in Ramsey, authorities said. Multiple drivers remained at the scene after the victim was struck on the highway's southbound side in front of Joe Heidt Motors Corp. Volkswagen shortly after 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said.
RAMSEY, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

New Jersey Farmer’s Markets for Autumn 2022

It’s Autumn and we are always looking for places to purchase in-season NJ produce! Whether you’re looking for an outdoor activity that supports local farmers and local businesses…you can’t go wrong with stopping by your local NJ Farmer’s Market. I LOVE a farmer’s market.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Choc•O•Pain Set to Open Fifth Location in Journal Square, Jersey City

A Parisian-style bakery that has expanded significantly over the last decade will be joining the Journal Square revitalization party as Choc•O•Pain will be bringing their newest café to a modern development. Owner Clemence Danko has announced that Choc•O•Pain will be opening later this month inside a 99-unit...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Is Westfield the creepiest town in NJ?

Trying to pick New Jersey’s creepiest town is like trying to decide which Kardashian is the dumbest. You have so many from which to choose. But I want to make a strong case for Westfield, the town of about 30,000 nestled in Union County. Its expensive homes and tony downtown belie its dark side.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Stop & Shop Unveils Remodeled Ridgewood Store

Stop & Shop has officially unveiled the interior of its newly remodeled store in Ridgewood. Featuring an expanded produce section, upgraded deli and dairy departments, an enlarged frozen section, diversified International offerings, upgraded front-end and pharmacies, and more, the Franklin Avenue store is described as noticeably brighter and more modern.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
hobokengirl.com

A New Vietnamese Restaurant is Coming to Jersey City

It’s no secret that Jersey City is home to a culturally diverse food scene, and apparently, the gift just keeps on giving. A fresh Vietnamese eatery called Quick Pho has officially been given the green light to revamp a storefront at 126 Baldwin Avenue. The new storefront will sit in almost the exact geographic center of the city, situated about halfway between Journal Square and McGinley Square. While we don’t know much about Quick Pho’s menu offerings, we do know it will specialize in takeout and delivery — and that’s worth getting excited about. Read on for what we know about this new Vietnamese restaurant in Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
