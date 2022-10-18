ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

College Football World Praying For Mike Leach, Mississippi State

On Wednesday afternoon, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach announced the sudden passing of Bulldogs freshman Sam Westmoreland. "The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," coach Mike Leach said in a release. "Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28

Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career. During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football. "I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling...
Going in-depth with Mike White

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Georgia basketball coach Mike White met with the media on a couple of occasions during Wednesday’s SEC Media Days. Below, Part 1 is Coach White in the main media room with all the assembled reporters. Part 2 is White with UGA beat writers who attended.
