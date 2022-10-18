Read full article on original website
NC state and county election boards look into false voting information on election mailers
Election officials are urging people to keep an eye out for incorrect information on third-party mailed flyers after multiple reports this week.
Duplin County bridge maintenance to require temporary closure
WALLACE, N.C. – A bridge on SE Railroad Street in Duplin County is scheduled to close for two days next week for maintenance. The bridge over Rock Fish Creek, near N.C. 11, will close at 8 a.m. Monday and reopen by 5 p.m. the next day. The N.C. Department of Transportation will perform routine maintenance […]
WITN
Pitt County road reopens after crash
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A major road in the east is back open after being shut down due to a crash. Highway 264 near Highway 30 headed west in Pitt County near the Beaufort County line was closed Friday night. Highway Patrol is investigating and we are awaiting details on...
WITN
Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
WITN
Faulty electrical outlet blamed for Greene County house fire
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A faulty electrical outlet is responsible for a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Greene County, according to Scuffleton Fire Chief Robert Daugherty. Daugherty says one person lived in the home. He says she had just left with her boyfriend to travel to the State Fair in Raleigh when they were notified about the fire at the residence by neighbors shortly after 1:00 p.m.
WITN
Mexican Consulate visits Pitt County town to help with documentation
BELVOIR, N.C. (WITN) - You need an ID to do a lot of things, and it can be easy to take for granted that many of us can stay in town to get or renew one. If you are a Mexican citizen but live here, for example, you might use what’s called a Matricula Consular card as an ID. It’s good for five years. But to get one, you need to go to a Mexican Consulate, and they aren’t exactly a few blocks down the road.
newbernnow.com
Public Safety, New Bern 101, Rezoning, Among Items for New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting – Oct. 25, 2022
The Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. 1. Meeting opened by Mayor Jeffrey...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 19, 20 & 21
Wilson Earley, 75, of Otway passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Elbert Ray Fulcher, Bettie. Elbert Ray Fulcher,...
Johnston County man wins $1M from ticket purchased in Nash County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. […]
jocoreport.com
Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase
SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
WITN
Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicks off Saturday
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Residents across East Carolina are quite literally taking the steps to end Alzheimer’s disease. The Alzheimer’s Association - East Carolina Chapter is inviting residents of Craven County and the surrounding areas to walk in solidarity to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s this Saturday in Union Point Park.
WITN
Wayne County man wins $ 1 million on Mega Millions
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro man tried his luck in the Mega Millions drawing, winning a $1 million price. Lovenzo Marks bought his lucky $2 Quick Pick ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro. He matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina
Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
WITN
SHERIFF: Passerby shoots man attacking Lenoir County deputies
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot this afternoon as he was assaulting two deputies, according to the Lenoir County sheriff. Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said the deputies were called to the home on Neuse Road outside of Kinston around 3:00 p.m. for a trespassing call. The sheriff said...
WITN
Kinston votes to help the sale of empty city-owned properties
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Kinston has unanimously voted to start a process that is aimed at making it easier to sell city-owned properties to interested parties. Councilman Chris Suggs introduced the policy that was put into motion Tuesday night. He described it by saying, “The City of...
WITN
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Gabby
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you are looking for a spunky girl who will brighten up your day, look no further than Gabby!. Saving Graces says gabby was found on the first day of school by some students. Luckily, one of the teachers was an experienced saving graces foster mom!. The...
neusenews.com
Jones County Community Foundation awards more than $3,400 in grants
The Jones County Community Foundation (JCCF) has awarded $3,440 in grants to programs supporting the local community. $585 to Coastal Women’s Shelter, Inc. for operational support and relocation assistance for Jones County residents who are victims of domestic violence. $700 to Jones County Public Library for the Art of...
Coastal North Carolina neighborhood getting overrun by ducks
NEW BERN, N.C. — A neighborhood near the coast of North Carolina has been taken over by ducks, WCTI reports. Skip Canady has owned his home in New Bern for eight years. He told WCTI he and his neighbors in Surry Downs are frustrated with ducks that are destroying their properties. He said the ducks have overpopulated, and as their number has grown, so have the messes they’ve left in their wake.
‘Tunnel of Terror’ begins Friday in Richlands
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As far as haunted Halloween attractions go, this one is definitely unique. Can you make it through the Tunnel of Terror? Pumpkin patches, haunted attractions The Green Clean Auto Spa is hosting its Tunnel of Terror haunted attraction. This event is not a full car wash. It is just for entertainment […]
newbernnow.com
The Swiss and the Palatines, The Story of New Bern’s Past
Victor Jones from the Kellenberger Room of the New Bern Library will be the featured speaker for our Snapshot Meeting on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., at the Pamlico County Heritage Center and Museum in Grantsboro. The topic will be “The Swiss and the Palatines, The Story of New Bern’s Past.” The Palatines came from the Palatinate region of Germany. Their descendants are the Pennsylvania Dutch. Come and learn how many of these found their way to New Bern. The program is free and open to the public.
