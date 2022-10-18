ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Colts Neck over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap

Terri Morgan scored two goals as Colts Neck cruised to a 5-1 victory over South Plainfield in South Plainfield. Nikki Cataneo added one goal and one assist for Colts Neck (8-7-1). Anna Casler and Charli Pagano also found the back of the net. Isabelle Marin scored the only goal of...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Irvington prevails over West Orange

Kyshir Desir and Fahmah Toure each scored two touchdowns to lead Irvington to a 27-18 win over West Orange, in West Orange. West Orange (5-3) led 18-12 at the half, and the Blue Knights (7-2) took a 19-18 lead by the third quarter. West Orange entered the game in 11th...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Eastern over Haddonfield - Boys soccer recap

Billy Cavallaro scored two goals as Eastern rode a big second half to a 3-1 victory over Haddonfield in Voorhees. Evan Brandt added the third goal while Forrest Soffer dished out two assists for Eastern (9-7-1). Reed Wixted scored the lone goal for Haddonfield (10-5-1) while Matt Murschell dished out...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Field hockey recap: Moreno lifts Cinnaminson past Florence

Natalie Surma (two assists) set up Gina Moreno for the game-winning goal in the fourth quarter as Cinnaminson rallied past Florence Saturday in Cinnaminson, 3-2. Olivia Catalano scored a pair of goals for the Pirates (11-2-1) who extended their unbeaten streak to seven games. Julia Jimenez and Ava Todash scored...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Phillipsburg over Easton (PA) - Boys soccer recap

Shane Aufschlag scored two goals to lead Phillipsburg past Easton (PA) 2-0 in Phillipsburg. Phillipsburg (6-10-1) led 1-0 at the half and despite being outshot 8-5 by Easton in the game. Noah Poirier had an assist with Nathan Wilde posting eight saves. Thank you for relying on us to provide...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Washington Township over Kingsway - Boys soccer recap

Dan Torres made eight saves as Washington Township held on for a 3-1 victory over Kingsway in Kingsway. Tyler Carneglia dished out two assists as Dan Reistle and Sean Tarsatana scored goals for Washington Township (11-4). Savien Castro also found the back of the net. Cayden Britton scored the lone...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament field hockey quarterfinals, Oct. 22

Fourth-seeded Ocean City knocked off fifth-seeded Cedar Creek, 8-0, Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament in Ocean City. Tricia Nicoletti led the way for the Red Raiders (10-3-2), ranked 18th in the latest NJ.com Top 20, with two goals and an assist. Kate Cossaboon contributed a goal and an assist. Taylor Amstutz, Julia Neff, Andi Helphenstine, Mia Pancoast and Ella Jefferson also scored.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Caldwell over Lakeland - Boys soccer recap

Jordan Catrambone scored the only goal of the game for Caldwell during its 1-0 victory over Lakeland in Lakewood. Zach Natt made six saves in net to preserve the shutout for Caldwell (5-10-2). Lakeland (6-11-1) was unable to find the equalizer in the second half. The N.J. High School Sports...
CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township

Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
226K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy