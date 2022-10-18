Read full article on original website
Colts Neck over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap
Terri Morgan scored two goals as Colts Neck cruised to a 5-1 victory over South Plainfield in South Plainfield. Nikki Cataneo added one goal and one assist for Colts Neck (8-7-1). Anna Casler and Charli Pagano also found the back of the net. Isabelle Marin scored the only goal of...
Field Hockey: Narleski’s OT heroics help No. 6 Ridge win Somerset County crown
NOTE: This story will be updated with more photos and quotes later. There was a bit of a scare on the Ridge sideline when Jenna Narleski got hit in the head with a stick late in regulation. After a brief rest, Narleski was back in action but she wasn’t happy...
Field Hockey: Smutko’s hot hand leads East Brunswick to GMC title
NOTE: This story will be updated later. Grace Smutko is just in her second-ever year of playing field hockey but you wouldn’t know it by how she’s played this season. The sophomore has gotten better as the 2022 campaign has progressed and she stepped into the spotlight again on Saturday.
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 8
The postseason is almost here and the phrase “must-win” is now being taken to the extreme in Garden State high school football. Week 8 serves as the last for public schools to improve their UPR ranking and the new playoff format is only increasing the spice of the late-season race.
Boys soccer recap: Franklin Township earns victory over South Brunswick
Ike Eluwa and Nick Consiglio scored for Franklin Township in its 2-1 victory over South Brunswick Saturday in Franklin Township. Ryan Piro had an assist for the Warriors (7-11). South Brunswick fell to (4-9-4). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Football: Irvington prevails over West Orange
Kyshir Desir and Fahmah Toure each scored two touchdowns to lead Irvington to a 27-18 win over West Orange, in West Orange. West Orange (5-3) led 18-12 at the half, and the Blue Knights (7-2) took a 19-18 lead by the third quarter. West Orange entered the game in 11th...
Eastern over Haddonfield - Boys soccer recap
Billy Cavallaro scored two goals as Eastern rode a big second half to a 3-1 victory over Haddonfield in Voorhees. Evan Brandt added the third goal while Forrest Soffer dished out two assists for Eastern (9-7-1). Reed Wixted scored the lone goal for Haddonfield (10-5-1) while Matt Murschell dished out...
Boys soccer recap: Cherry Hill East and West Deptford play to a 1-1 draw
Cherry Hill East and West Deptford played to a 1-1 Saturday in West Deptford. Adam Blumenthal scored for the Cougars (10-3-3) as Tom Piotrowski made six saves. Mason Quinton set up Gavin Zuzulock for the lone goal by the Eagles (11-5-2). Josh Owen stopped three shots in goal. The N.J....
Girls soccer recap: McGlinn’s hat trick paces Cherry Hill West past Princeton
Reilly McGlinn’s hat trick lifted Cherry Hill West to a 5-1 victory over Princeton Saturday in Cherry Hill. Kennedy Erdman netted three assists. Madison Bauerle and Kassidy Phillips also scored for the Lions (10-6-1). Romy Johnson scored for the Little Tigers (8-7-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Field hockey recap: Moreno lifts Cinnaminson past Florence
Natalie Surma (two assists) set up Gina Moreno for the game-winning goal in the fourth quarter as Cinnaminson rallied past Florence Saturday in Cinnaminson, 3-2. Olivia Catalano scored a pair of goals for the Pirates (11-2-1) who extended their unbeaten streak to seven games. Julia Jimenez and Ava Todash scored...
Phillipsburg over Easton (PA) - Boys soccer recap
Shane Aufschlag scored two goals to lead Phillipsburg past Easton (PA) 2-0 in Phillipsburg. Phillipsburg (6-10-1) led 1-0 at the half and despite being outshot 8-5 by Easton in the game. Noah Poirier had an assist with Nathan Wilde posting eight saves. Thank you for relying on us to provide...
Girls soccer recap: Washington Township slips past Kingsway to end 4-game slide
Washington Township stopped a four-game losing streak with the 2-1 triumph over Kingsway Saturday in Washington Township. Jessica Castorina netted a goal and an assist. Lexi Diezergowski also scored while Gabby Rabinowitz had an assist for the Minutemaids (7-7-1). Olivia Crisfulla scored for the Dragons (7-8). The N.J. High School...
Field hockey recap: Beirao’s goal the difference for No. 13 Eastern vs. Lenape
Laci Coppola set up Juliana Beirao for the game’s lone goal as No. 13 Eastern blanked Lenape Saturday in Voorhees, 1-0. Gaby Hoffmaster made two saves in the cage for the Vikings (9-6) who won their third in a row. Maddie Guerry stopped 10 shots for the Indians (3-13)...
Washington Township over Kingsway - Boys soccer recap
Dan Torres made eight saves as Washington Township held on for a 3-1 victory over Kingsway in Kingsway. Tyler Carneglia dished out two assists as Dan Reistle and Sean Tarsatana scored goals for Washington Township (11-4). Savien Castro also found the back of the net. Cayden Britton scored the lone...
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament field hockey quarterfinals, Oct. 22
Fourth-seeded Ocean City knocked off fifth-seeded Cedar Creek, 8-0, Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament in Ocean City. Tricia Nicoletti led the way for the Red Raiders (10-3-2), ranked 18th in the latest NJ.com Top 20, with two goals and an assist. Kate Cossaboon contributed a goal and an assist. Taylor Amstutz, Julia Neff, Andi Helphenstine, Mia Pancoast and Ella Jefferson also scored.
Hopewell Valley defeats Princeton Day - Boys soccer recap
Alex Luedecke scored a goal to help lead Hopewell Valley past Princeton Day 2-0 in Princeton. Austin Warren also had a goal with Rex Peters and Andrew Halko posting an assist each. Hopewell Valley (14-5) scored both of its goals in the first half and had 8 shots on goal.
North Plainfield over Sayreville - Girls soccer - GMC Invitational - Final
Valerie Monge led with a hat trick as North Plainfield won, 4-1, over Sayreville in the final round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Invitational tournament in Parlin. Brianna Valladares Chavez tallied a goal and an assist for North Plainfield (7-8), which led 2-0 at halftime. Madeline Kruszcynski turned away 24...
Caldwell over Lakeland - Boys soccer recap
Jordan Catrambone scored the only goal of the game for Caldwell during its 1-0 victory over Lakeland in Lakewood. Zach Natt made six saves in net to preserve the shutout for Caldwell (5-10-2). Lakeland (6-11-1) was unable to find the equalizer in the second half. The N.J. High School Sports...
Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township
Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
Football: Roselle Park’s rushing romps in win over Newark Collegiate
Adrian Palacios, Jermaine Hart, and Elijah Ignacio Dylan George combined for 430 yards and five touchdowns on the ground to lead Roselle Park to a 41-12 win over Newark Collegiate, in Roselle Park. The Panthers (4-4) led 27-0 at the half. Palacios racked up 120 yards and three touchdowns on...
