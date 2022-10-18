Central Catholic girls basketball coach Ericka Haney is suspended from her coaching duties for four games as the result of a recruiting violation within that program, the school reported Sunday. "The violation was immediately self-reported to the OHSAA, and we are in full support of their 4-game suspension recommendation,” a statement provided Sunday from the school said. "At Central Catholic, we hold our coaches to the highest level of professionalism and conduct," the statement also said. "We instruct and expect them to be outstanding leaders of young people." Haney's name is not included in the statement.

13 MINUTES AGO