Read full article on original website
Betty Robertson
4d ago
Dang wish there was some way to blow the picture up so u could see it alittle better. But it's either some one who doesn't live around here and trying to get away home or they do live around here and trying to find a way to go somewhere..
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Driver critically injured in I-24 shooting; police searching for vehicle involved
Detectives are currently trying to track down a vehicle believed to be involved in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Antioch that left a driver with critical injuries.
Man arrested for deadly shooting outside Murfreesboro McDonald’s
A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Murfreesboro McDonald's.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Investigating a Stolen Vehicle Case
(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) Murfreesboro Police are investigating a case that involves a stolen vehicle. Detectives are now attempting to identify two persons of interest who were caught on camera. During the overnight hours of Oct. 16th and 17th, the keys to a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra (TN Tag # 384BCDF) were...
fox17.com
Police: Woman reportedly shot in vehicle in Antioch, pulls over to call 9-1-1
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman suffered a gunshot wound inside her vehicle in Antioch Thursday prompting her to pull over and call 9-1-1, officials confirmed. A spokesperson with Metro Police said there is no information on if there is a suspect at this time or if the injury may have been self-inflicted or accidental.
thunder1320.com
Franklin County Sheriff seeks help locating two juveniles
Franklin County Sheriff’s office is asking for your assistance in locating these two juveniles, Kyle Williams and Nevaeh Frank. These two juveniles have been missing since Tuesday and are believed to be together. Both juveniles are listed in NCIC as missing. Their details are as follows:. Kyle Williams. 15...
Man found dead along Fairwin Avenue, Metro police say
An investigation is underway into the death of a man who was found lying on Fairwin Avenue with a gunshot wound Wednesday night.
Man wanted for questioning after allegedly exposing himself
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a man they say allegedly exposed himself and solicited two sisters outside their Walter Hill home.
THP seeking info about Williamson County hit-and-run involving pedestrian
The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is turning to community members for information about a Williamson County hit-and-run that resulted in serious injury last weekend.
radio7media.com
Shelbyville Police Department Seek Public's Help
THE SHELBYVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN IDENTIFYING TWO SUBJECTS WHO STOLE A VEHICLE FROM FAST LANE MARKET ON WEDNESDAY. THE SUSPECTS HAD HOODIES ON ONE BLACK AND ONE MAROON AND BOTH WERE WEARING BACKPACKS AT THE TIME. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SHELBYVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 931-684-5811.
Man identified after shooting on East Nashville street
Detectives with Metro's homicide unit are investigating the death of a man who was found lying in the street in East Nashville on Wednesday night.
thunder1320.com
Coffee County Sheriff and Manchester Police to conduct night fire training Oct. 24, 25 and 27
Sheriff and Police departments would like the residents in the Powell Drive, Deford Lane, Harvest Drive, Ez Lane, and Joe Hickerson Road area to know that the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Manchester Police Department will be conducting night fire training on October 24, 25, and 27th at the range located at the Sheriff’s Department.
Teen facing violent felonies after Cheatham County carjacking with child in backseat
Carjacking, kidnapping, and aggravated assault are just some of the charges a teenager is facing after walking away from a Nashville Department of Children's Services facility back in January.
radio7media.com
Stabbing Incident Under Investigation in Lawrence County
AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LAWRENCEBURG FOLLOWING A STABBING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED MONDAY. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, OFFICERS WITH THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO THE 500 BLOCK OF CECIL STREET AT APPROXIMATELY 2 PM IN REFERENCE TO A REPORTED STABBING. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED TWO VICTIMS THAT HAD BEEN STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES. PATROL OFFICERS SECURED THE CRIME SCENE AND THE VICTIMS RECEIVED MEDICAL ATTENTION ON SCENE BY LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS, THEN WERE TRANSPORTED TO REGIONAL TRAUMA CENTERS DUE TO THE NATURE OF THEIR INJURIES. DETECTIVES COLLECTED EVIDENCE WHICH IDENTIFIED A SUSPECT IN RELATION TO THIS CRIME. THE SUSPECT WAS LOCATED A SHORT TIME LATER. GERALD DOYLE (66) OF LAWRENCEBURG WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER WITHOUT INCIDENT. GERALD DOYLE IS SET TO APPEAR IN GENERAL SESSIONS COURT ON NOVEMBER 1ST, 2022. THIS CONTINUES TO BE AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION. AT THIS TIME, BOTH VICTIMS ARE IN STABLE CONDITION.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: 17-Year-old Female Dies in Wednesday Accidental Shooting
A Blackman High School senior died after suffering a gunshot wound Wednesday at a Link Road home in the Rockvale community, said a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain. The 17-year-old girl died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said Capt. Todd Sparks of the Criminal Investigations Division. Her 18-year-old boyfriend called...
Man posing as contractor accused of stealing $4K worth of wood from Nashville property
A man accused of posing as a contractor is facing felony theft charges after police say he stole more than $4,000 worth of wood from a property in Nashville.
Franklin County deputies looking for burglary suspect who fought homeowner
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says a suspected burglar took off on foot after a local homeowner confronted him.
Man accused in deadly hit-and-run charged
The man accused in a deadly Nashville shooting now faces charges in a deadly hit-and-run crash.
WSMV
Family: 14-year-old left school early before fatal car crash
Police have been in a Bellevue neighborhood for hours as a suspect remains inside a home. A 17-year-old was arrested after police found two guns in his backpack at East Nashville Magnet High School on Thursday. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4 Nashville. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Lydia Fielder...
13-year-old taken into custody after school threat investigation in Warren County
Authorities said a student in Warren County is facing charges in connection with a middle school's investigation into an online threat.
WSMV
Cocaine and meth distribution investigation results in two arrests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two individuals have been arrested and charged with possessing cocaine and meth for resale, according to a release by the Metro Nashville Police Department. 45-year-old Robin Jimenez and 48-year-old Rodolfo Pioquinto-Solis were arrested on Wednesday. After searching both residences, police seized over two pounds of meth,...
Comments / 3