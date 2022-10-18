Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Skydivers Establish 4 Maryland State RecordsSkydivin' PeteRidgely, MD
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
New Jersey's Antique Alley is Filled with TreasuresTravel MavenCape May County, NJ
Related
firststateupdate.com
Police: Charges Forthcoming In Accident That Closed 896 On Thursday
Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old Newark man was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. Due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up to it.
fox29.com
State Police: Teens attack troopers after fight at high school football game in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Two teens have been arrested and charged after a fight at a football game boiled over into a physical altercation with Delaware State Police Friday night. The troopers were working security at a Cape Henlopen High School football game when a fight broke out around 7:45...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Three Vehicle Injury Crash
Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning. On October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old male of Newark, DE was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. However, due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up.
dsp.delaware.gov
Fight at High School Football Game Leads to Arrests
The Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile male of Lewes, DE and a 17-year-old juvenile male of Rehoboth Beach, DE for resisting arrest and related charges following an incident at a high school football game Friday night. On October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m., troopers working security...
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot during Dover home invasion; homeowner charged with drug crimes
A Dover man faces drug-dealing charges following a home invasion that led to a California man getting shot. Dover Police said that State Troopers responded to reports of gunshots on Whiteoak Road late Tuesday night. A 46-year-old California man was flown to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds and was in critical condition.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Arrest made for Dover homicide
A Dover man is under arrest for a homicide in the city last weekend. Dover Police said Friday that 30-year-old Duante Morrison was identified as a suspect in connection with the early-morning shooting death last Sunday of 29-year-old Jesse Holley on South Bradford Street. Police learned that Morrison was at...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigate Shooting Inside Bar
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside of a Wilmington area bar early this morning. On October 19, 2022, at approximately 12:12 a.m., troopers responded to the Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square, Wilmington, regarding a shooting that had just occurred. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 26-year-old male victim from New Castle, Delaware had a verbal altercation with a group of individuals inside of the bar. During the altercation, one suspect displayed a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the victim. The victim was struck one time in the shoulder.
Multiple people injured in Newark, Delaware crash
According to police, seven people were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Port Deposit man faces drug distribution charges after I-95 traffic stop
A Cecil County man is facing felony drug charges after he was found with crack cocaine while driving down I-95 in Delaware.
firststateupdate.com
Police Chase Ends With Driver Ejected, Airlifted To CER
Earlier this morning a patient was transported from Nanticoke Hospital in Bridgeville to Christiana Hospital via LifeNet in critical condition. The patient, a man reportedly in his 20s, was originally taken to Nanticoke Hospital after a police chase ended with the man being ejected from his vehicle. At this time...
WBOC
DSP Looking for Two Men Wanted in Lincoln Store Robbery
LINCOLN, Del.- Police are looking for two men wanted for holding up the Dollar General store in Lincoln on Monday night. Delaware State Police said that at around 10 p.m., two men with handguns demanded two employees to give them money from the cash register at the Dollar General, located at 18380 Johnson Road.
firststateupdate.com
Crash Closes Route 896 In Newark, Multiple Injuries Reported
Delaware State Police are on the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., on southbound South College Avenue (Route 896) overpass at Interstate 95 in Newark. Initial reports from the scene indicate that five people have been injured, some...
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | Memorial Drive crash claims third life
New Castle County Police said the third person involved in a head-on crash Tuesday morning on Memorial Drive, has died. 57-year old Angela Weeks of New Castle died at Christiana Hospital. She was flown there by Delaware State Police helicopter after having been treated on scene by New Castle County...
WBOC
4 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales
SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted Thursday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in four businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief liquor...
Ocean City man charged with attempted murder in Salisbury
An Ocean City man has been charged with attempted murder in a Salisbury case from earlier this week.
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Victim in Dover Homicide
DOVER, Del - Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death early Sunday morning on South Bradford Street in Dover. Dover police identified the victim as Jesse Holley, 29, of Dover. Police said that just after 1 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 100...
fox29.com
Fire Marshal: Man arrested, charged after igniting a Delaware hotel room
NEWARK, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office announced that they made an arrest after arson was determined to be the cause of a building fire in Newark on Tuesday. Fire officials say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. for reports of smoke inside the hotel.
WBOC
Delaware DOC Arrests Two Following Contraband Investigation
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Department of Correction on Tuesday announced the arrests of two people in connection with an attempt to deliver illegal narcotics to an inmate at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown. Through proactive intelligence gathering measures, SCI investigators said they gathered evidence of a conspiracy between an...
WDEL 1150AM
Sussex Co. prison inmate, New Castle woman charged following prison contraband investigation
An inmate at the Sussex Correctional Institution and a New Castle woman are facing charges following a contraband investigation. According to the Delaware Department of Correction, investigators learned of a possible conspiracy to have illegal narcotics mailed to the inmate. A package was intercepted in the mailroom. The DOC said paper contents inside the package that were analyzed in cooperation with the Delaware Division of Forensic Science tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Two dead in violent crash on Memorial Drive
Two people are dead, and one critically injured, after a head-on crash on Memorial Drive on Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. between Route 9 and Bizarre Drive in the westbound lane of Memorial Drive. New Castle County Police said an eastbound Kia Sorrento crossed...
Comments / 4