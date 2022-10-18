Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside of a Wilmington area bar early this morning. On October 19, 2022, at approximately 12:12 a.m., troopers responded to the Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square, Wilmington, regarding a shooting that had just occurred. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 26-year-old male victim from New Castle, Delaware had a verbal altercation with a group of individuals inside of the bar. During the altercation, one suspect displayed a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the victim. The victim was struck one time in the shoulder.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO