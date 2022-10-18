Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break FixedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
East Orange Pair Charged In Newark Man's Murder: Prosecutor
Two men have been charged with murder and one with various related offenses in last month's shooting death of a 29-year-old Newark man, authorities said. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, both of East Orange, were arrested in the death of Khalif Ligon, 29, on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
myveronanj.com
Man Charged In 4-Car DWI Crash
Four smashed cars but, thankfully, no injuries: That was what the Verona Police Department and the Verona Rescue Squad saw when they responded to a crash on Mount Prospect Avenue last night. On Thursday at about 10:30 p.m., Lt. Greco and Officers Carattini and Clark responded to a crash on...
Mom Of Dead Infant Teaneck Twin Arrested, Charged With Aggravated Manslaughter
The mother of a 7-week-old Teaneck infant who was beaten to death and a twin who was critically injured three years ago this weekend has been charged in connection with the case, authorities announced. Raeshonn Corbo, a 30-year-old Englewood native who was once a promising local high school basketball player,...
Ex-Con Dog Walker Had Pound Of Cocaine, Assault Rifle, More In Turnpike Stop: Bergen Prosecutor
An ex-con dog walker from Hudson County had more than a pound of cocaine, an assault rifle and multiple high-capacity magazines in an electronically operated secret compartment of his SUV when he was stopped near the Meadowlands, authorities said. Detectives with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Narcotic Task Force stopped a...
Gunshot fired into N.J. office building, cops say
No one was injured Thursday when a gunshot was fired into the fourth-floor window of an office overlooking Route 208 in Glen Rock, authorities said. Police were called to the office building on the 200 block of Harristown Road around 2:30 p.m. and learned that the Bank of America employee assigned to the office where the window was broken wasn’t at work and that the office had been unoccupied during the day, Glen Rock police said.
UPDATE: 20-Something Pedestrian Struck On Route 17 Airlifted
A man believed to be in his 20s was airlifted after being struck Wednesday night on Route 17 in Ramsey, authorities said. Multiple drivers remained at the scene after the victim was struck on the highway's southbound side in front of Joe Heidt Motors Corp. Volkswagen shortly after 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said.
Arrest Made In Newark Homicide
A 23-year-old Newark man has been charged in the August killing of another man, authorities said. Tyquil Martin is facing charges of murder and various weapons offenses in the Saturday, Aug. 13 death of Thomas Pickett, 23, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
Hudson Dog Walker Charged With Pound-Plus Of Hidden Cocaine, AK47-Style Rifle, More In Bergen
An ex-con dog walker from Hudson County had more than a pound of cocaine, an assault rifle and multiple high-capacity magazines in an electronically operated secret compartment of his vehicle when he was stopped near the Meadowlands, authorities said. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said members of his Narcotic Task...
Authorities ID man shot, killed during police pursuit in Paterson
Officials have identified the man shot and killed earlier this month by police, who were pursuing him for trying to get into several vehicles while armed with what appeared to be a real weapon, but turned out to be an imitation handgun. Hui Zhang, 33, of Pensacola, Florida, was shot...
Elizabeth FD extinguishes major junkyard fire; 35 cars believed to be destroyed
A large fire broke out at a junkyard in Union County Thursday night.
theobserver.com
Wagner: KPD & NYPD arrest suspected Brooklyn attempted murderer at Kearny Walmart
On Oct. 13 at 12:13 p.m., Dets. Michael Andrews and Michael Farinola went to Walmart to assist Dets. Robert Koehler and Daniel Tirone of NYPD’s Brooklyn North Violent Felony Warrant Section. The New York detectives had surveilled Malik R. Jackson, 29, of Newark, to that location. Jackson was wanted in New York for attempted murder, but now, he was at Kearny Walmart.
News 12
Police search for missing teen in Newark
Police are looking for a missing teenage girl in Newark. They say Kayla Jagoo, 17, was last seen on Fabyan Place. That's near Route 78 in the city's Weequahic neighborhood. Police say Jagoo is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 160 pounds.
Car stolen with 3-month-old inside in NJ, suspect at-large
An SUV was stolen Tuesday night with a three-month-old baby in the back seat, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. Officers found the car abandoned in Newark’s South Ward later that night and recovered the baby unharmed.
NJ man charged for string of armed pharmacy robberies
A 28-year-old Irvington man was charged for the armed robbery of three pharmacies in Elizabeth carried out in June and July, according to the DOJ.
Pedestrian critically injured during car crash in the Bronx: NYPD
WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was critically injured when he was hit by a car in the Bronx Friday night, police said. The 60-year-old man was on the crosswalk of White Plains Road near East Gun Hill Road at around 11:40 p.m. when he was struck by a driver traveling westbound, according to […]
N.J. man, 23, charged in deadly summer shooting
A 23-year-old Newark man was arrested and charged with the killing of another man in the state’s largest city over the summer, officials said Thursday. Tyquil Martin faces murder and weapons-related charges in the Aug. 13 shooting of Thomas Pickett, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Newark...
Man charged for fatal stabbing at Brooklyn smoke shop over bad manners
A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man to death outside a Brooklyn smoke shop after the victim complained about his bad manners, police said Friday.
Car stolen in Newark with 3-month-old baby in back seat
When officers found the abandoned car, the 3-month-old child was in the back seat awake and alert.
Sheriff: Thieves steal Mercedes Benz SUV with 3-month-old baby inside; vehicle found abandoned hours later
A 3-month-old baby is safe after the Essex County sheriff says thieves stole a vehicle, with the baby left in the backseat in Irvington.
SURPRISE! App Leads Bergen Sheriff's Officers Directly To Mercedes Thief At Mall In Paramus
A Hackensack repeat offender who swiped a Mercedes Benz apparently hadn't counted on technology to dime him out while he went shopping at a local mall with the victim's wallet, authorities said. The CLA owner, who’d misplaced his keys and fob at Bergen Community College, reported the vehicle stolen, then...
