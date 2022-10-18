ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

East Orange Pair Charged In Newark Man's Murder: Prosecutor

Two men have been charged with murder and one with various related offenses in last month's shooting death of a 29-year-old Newark man, authorities said. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, both of East Orange, were arrested in the death of Khalif Ligon, 29, on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
NEWARK, NJ
myveronanj.com

Man Charged In 4-Car DWI Crash

Four smashed cars but, thankfully, no injuries: That was what the Verona Police Department and the Verona Rescue Squad saw when they responded to a crash on Mount Prospect Avenue last night. On Thursday at about 10:30 p.m., Lt. Greco and Officers Carattini and Clark responded to a crash on...
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Gunshot fired into N.J. office building, cops say

No one was injured Thursday when a gunshot was fired into the fourth-floor window of an office overlooking Route 208 in Glen Rock, authorities said. Police were called to the office building on the 200 block of Harristown Road around 2:30 p.m. and learned that the Bank of America employee assigned to the office where the window was broken wasn’t at work and that the office had been unoccupied during the day, Glen Rock police said.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Daily Voice

UPDATE: 20-Something Pedestrian Struck On Route 17 Airlifted

A man believed to be in his 20s was airlifted after being struck Wednesday night on Route 17 in Ramsey, authorities said. Multiple drivers remained at the scene after the victim was struck on the highway's southbound side in front of Joe Heidt Motors Corp. Volkswagen shortly after 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said.
RAMSEY, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Newark Homicide

A 23-year-old Newark man has been charged in the August killing of another man, authorities said. Tyquil Martin is facing charges of murder and various weapons offenses in the Saturday, Aug. 13 death of Thomas Pickett, 23, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

Wagner: KPD & NYPD arrest suspected Brooklyn attempted murderer at Kearny Walmart

On Oct. 13 at 12:13 p.m., Dets. Michael Andrews and Michael Farinola went to Walmart to assist Dets. Robert Koehler and Daniel Tirone of NYPD’s Brooklyn North Violent Felony Warrant Section. The New York detectives had surveilled Malik R. Jackson, 29, of Newark, to that location. Jackson was wanted in New York for attempted murder, but now, he was at Kearny Walmart.
KEARNY, NJ
News 12

Police search for missing teen in Newark

Police are looking for a missing teenage girl in Newark. They say Kayla Jagoo, 17, was last seen on Fabyan Place. That's near Route 78 in the city's Weequahic neighborhood. Police say Jagoo is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 160 pounds.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Pedestrian critically injured during car crash in the Bronx: NYPD

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was critically injured when he was hit by a car in the Bronx Friday night, police said. The 60-year-old man was on the crosswalk of White Plains Road near East Gun Hill Road at around 11:40 p.m. when he was struck by a driver traveling westbound, according to […]
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

N.J. man, 23, charged in deadly summer shooting

A 23-year-old Newark man was arrested and charged with the killing of another man in the state’s largest city over the summer, officials said Thursday. Tyquil Martin faces murder and weapons-related charges in the Aug. 13 shooting of Thomas Pickett, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Newark...
NEWARK, NJ
