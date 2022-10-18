FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - While ballots are meant to be streamlined and keep the voting process simple, filling in those boxes completely is no easy task for some people. An event at the Hasselbring Senior Center in Flint on Friday showcased voter assist terminals meant to help the visually impaired cast their ballot. The terminals can also help those who face a number of barriers when voting.

FLINT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO