New $850 million electric line will connect Gratiot County to Indiana
A new interstate electric line will connect wind and solar energy farms in Gratiot County to part of northern Indiana. New $850 million electric line will connect Gratiot County to Indiana. ITC Michigan announced plans for the 110-mile line connecting an electric substation in Gratiot County with a facility in...
Flint clerk shows off machines that help visually impaired voters
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - While ballots are meant to be streamlined and keep the voting process simple, filling in those boxes completely is no easy task for some people. An event at the Hasselbring Senior Center in Flint on Friday showcased voter assist terminals meant to help the visually impaired cast their ballot. The terminals can also help those who face a number of barriers when voting.
Overnight crashes on Saginaw Street leave one dead, one badly injured
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after a pair of overnight crashes about two hours apart on Saginaw Street in Flint. The first crash was reported near the intersection of North Saginaw Street and Damon Avenue around 2:25 a.m. Friday. The Flint Police...
Salvation Army accepting Christmas assistance signups in Flint on Oct. 25
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Salvation Army in Flint will begin accepting signups for Christmas assistance on Oct. 25. Help will be available for Genesee County families who are unable to provide Christmas gifts for their children. The Salvation Army will help provide toys, stocking stuffers, pajamas, coats, winter wear,...
Lapeer woman dies after crash with semi-tanker on M-24
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer woman died after police say she pulled in front of a semi-truck hauling vegetable oil on M-24 Thursday night. The Lapeer County Sheriff's office says 54-year-old Andrea Montgomery was driving a Chevrolet Trax east on Sawdust Corners Road in Mayfield Township and stopped for the stop sign at M-24 around 6:05 p.m.
Lack of heat, carbon monoxide concerns at Bay County senior living complex
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The heat is off for several apartments in a Bay County complex. It appears a number of heaters were emitting carbon monoxide. Country Meadows in Bangor Township is a senior living complex. Right now, half of the 120 apartments have had the heat turned off,...
Bay City teen shot inside of home
A 15-year-old Bay City girl is in critical condition at last check after being shot. Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to what looks now to be an accidental shooting inside a home at the 200 block of South Sherman Street. The girl was shot once and knows the...
HS Football - Midland Dow at Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Quarterback Jason Davenport and running back Jalen Brown teamed up to help Midland defeat Midland Dow, 14-6. With the win, the Chemics won a share of the SVL Blue title.
Ascension St. Mary's unveils $1 million mobile mammography bus
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Mammograms are going mobile in Mid-Michigan. Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw rolled out its brand new $1 million mobile breast cancer screening center on Thursday. The hospital wants to address the unusually high death rate for individuals with breast cancer in Mid-Michigan, Northern Michigan and...
Homeowner pleads guilty to 'worst animal cruelty case' in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The woman accused of killing and torturing two dogs at a residence she owns in Shiawassee County pleaded guilty on Thursday. Investigators called the discovery of two dead dogs the "worst animal cruelty case" Shiawassee County has ever seen last December. Renters moved into the...
Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw
A 22-year-old woman from Georgia died after a shooting inside a residence on North Porter Street in Saginaw late Wednesday. Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw. Investigators say a 22-year-old woman from Georgia was shot inside a home. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.
Three shoppers at Family Dollar testify about Flint security guard's murder
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The murder trial continued Friday for three suspects accused of killing a Flint security guard, who asked a customer to wear a mask at Family Dollar in May 2020. The three suspects -- 47-year-old Sharmel Teague, her husband 47-year-old Larry Teague and her son 25-year-old Ramonyea...
Rescue Ministries to host open house events for Bay City, Saginaw shelters
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The non-profit Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan is inviting the community to tour its Bay City and Saginaw shelters. It announced upcoming Open House events for Good Samaritan Rescue Mission and City Rescue Mission. The ministry said major renovations have been done to better serve homeless men, women,...
Highlight of the Night (Oct. 21)
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Highlight of the Night goes to Davison's Henry Carstarphen III, who catches a Hail Mary touchdown pass from Braylen Himmelein to end the first half against Lapeer. The Cardinals went on to win, 28-6.
Parents arrested after 1-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Shiawassee County couple was arrested after police say their 1-year-old child died from a fentanyl overdose last winter. The couple was arrested this week on murder charges for the death of their child at a residence in Shiawassee Township in February 2022. The Shiawassee...
HS Boys Soccer - District Finals: South Lyon East at Fenton
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Senior Patrick Hamilton and junior Gibson Lehmann each scored a goal for Fenton to help the Tigers win their third district title in four years. Fenton defeated South Lyon East, 2-1.
Accused Oxford High School shooter will remain in jail for another month
OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - The teen accused in the deadly Oxford High School mass shooting nearly a year ago will stay in the Oakland County Jail while waiting for his trial. The 16-year-old suspect made his monthly virtual court appearance on Thursday. The court must review his placement in the Oakland County Jail vs. a juvenile detention facility every month.
Emotional first day of testimony in the Family Dollar murder trial
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The first day of testimony in the murder trial of Family Dollar security guard Calvin Munerlyn was filled with emotion. 47-year old Sharmel Teague, her husband Larry and Sharmel’s son 25-year-old Raymonyea Bishop are charged with first degree premeditated murder and felony firearm. Opening statements...
Mott Community College president inducted into alma mater's hall of fame
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mott Community College President Beverly Walker-Griffea received a special honor from her alma mater. Oklahoma State University inducted Walker-Griffea into its Diversity Hall of Fame on Thursday, which recognizes alumni and supporters who contribute to diversity and inclusion. She was selected based on her career in...
Parents charged in death of 1-year-old who died from fentanyl overdose
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The parents of a 1-year-old boy are behind bars after being charged in the death of their son. According to the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office and court documents, police were called to a Shiawassee Township home on Feb. 5 for a report of an unresponsive child.
