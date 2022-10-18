ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claiborne, LA

houmatimes.com

Man stabbed on Morgan Street

On October 20, 2022, shortly after 12pm, Houma Police responded to the area of Morgan Street and Beaumont Street in reference to a stabbing. During the investigation, a male victim was discovered suffering from a stab wound to his mid torso. Officers were advised the victim was transported to a local hospital by unknown means for his injuries.
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

Teen shot in St. Roch while breaking into cars is identified

The New Orleans coroner has identified a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot early Tuesday as he was breaking into cars in St. Roch. Brent Temple, 15, was shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Frenchmen Street. He and a 14-year-old boy were attempting to break into a vehicle when police say two unidentified people shot them and fled.
wbrz.com

VIDEO: Women seen shooting guns out car window in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for two women after discovering a video of them allegedly firing guns out of a moving vehicle on a highway. The New Orleans Police Department said India Fazande, 21, and Erica Settles, 19, are wanted for questioning after officers found social media video of the stunt on U.S. 90 Business near the Loyola Avenue exit.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD arrests 2 juveniles for bringing guns to a youth football game

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have arrested a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old for being accused of bringing guns to a youth football game at Joe Brown Park. According to police, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were arrested in connection with illegally carrying a weapon on Oct. 19 around 6:30 p.m. during a football game between Kipp East Academy and Laurel Middle School.
fox8live.com

Two juveniles shot while allegedly breaking into cars on Frenchman Street; 1 dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two juveniles were shot, one fatally, while they were allegedly burglarizing a car just after midnight on Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning, police say. The New Orleans Police Department says suspects opened fire on the two teens as they were attempting to break into a car in the 3100 block of Frechman Street around 12:30 a.m. One of the juveniles died and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, authorities say.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

James Gill: Deputies should be guarding criminals. Instead they protect these politicians.

Violence, drug overdoses and suicide attempts have long bedeviled the New Orleans jail, which must be a really crummy place to work. Indeed, although running the jail is Sheriff Susan Hutson's primary responsibility, her deputies evidently regard being assigned to work there as a form of punishment. One of those deputies, Greg Malveaux, presumably was the latest to see it that way when Hutson yanked him as Council member Helena Moreno's bodyguard and told him to report for slammer duty.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wgno.com

NOPD officer shot last week has history of leadership

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Years before Louis Blackmon joined the NOPD, he was recognized for his leadership potential. Now, nearly a week after he was shot, his attacker remains on the lose. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. In 2015, WGNO interviewed...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

45-year-old woman fatally shot in Harvey ID'd by Jefferson Parish Coroner

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman who died after she was shot in Harvey Tuesday night as Courtney Belton, 45. Belton, who is from Harvey, was brought to a hospital in a private vehicle about 11 p.m. with a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. She was pronounced dead a short time later.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

