Read full article on original website
Related
Employees held at gunpoint and forced into a freezer
According to the New Orleans Police Department, around 8:12 p.m., the suspect, an unknown woman, entered the business located at the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue armed with a gun.
fox8live.com
Suspect accused of cutting woman; attempted suffocation during home invasion, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are looking for a man they say forced his way into a woman’s home, cut her with a knife, and attempted to suffocate her. Police say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 19) in the 3800 block of Delachaise St. in the Broadmoor area.
NOPD: DNA swab could bring answers in 2019 Fairgrounds cold case
More than three years after a man was gunned down at a home near the New Orleans Fairgrounds, detectives with the New Orleans Police Department Homicide Unit continue to search for leads connected to the case.
houmatimes.com
Man stabbed on Morgan Street
On October 20, 2022, shortly after 12pm, Houma Police responded to the area of Morgan Street and Beaumont Street in reference to a stabbing. During the investigation, a male victim was discovered suffering from a stab wound to his mid torso. Officers were advised the victim was transported to a local hospital by unknown means for his injuries.
NOLA.com
Teen shot in St. Roch while breaking into cars is identified
The New Orleans coroner has identified a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot early Tuesday as he was breaking into cars in St. Roch. Brent Temple, 15, was shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Frenchmen Street. He and a 14-year-old boy were attempting to break into a vehicle when police say two unidentified people shot them and fled.
Two shot in N.O. East on Cardenas Drive.
As of now, the conditions of the two gunshot victims are unknown.
wbrz.com
VIDEO: Women seen shooting guns out car window in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for two women after discovering a video of them allegedly firing guns out of a moving vehicle on a highway. The New Orleans Police Department said India Fazande, 21, and Erica Settles, 19, are wanted for questioning after officers found social media video of the stunt on U.S. 90 Business near the Loyola Avenue exit.
WDSU
Houma police investigating after argument escalates to man being stabbed
NEW ORLEANS — A Houma man was injured in a stabbing Thursday. According to Houma police, a person was stabbed during an argument with another man on Beaumont Street. The man arrived at an area hospital and is considered stable, according to police. Houma police are searching for a...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Violent October 16 Road Rage Incident
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Violent October 16 Road Rage Incident. Louisiana – On October 20, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported that Bryan Cage, 37, was arrested in relation to a battery. Cage is charged with second-degree battery and hit-and-run driving. Earlier, deputies responded to a...
NOLA.com
New Orleans man accused of killing ex-girlfriend's father in Harvey shooting
A New Orleans man was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly gunning down his former girlfriend's father at a Harvey apartment, Jefferson Parish court records said. Jakobe Odoms, 20, was also charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, the records said. Odoms is accused of fatally shooting...
VIDEO: Search for Marrero murder suspect underway, deputies determining if it’s linked to January homicide
The JPSO says that in January, the son of Lawrence Francois, also named Lawrence Francois, was killed in a shooting in the 1000 block of Cohen Ave.
WDSU
NOPD arrests 2 juveniles for bringing guns to a youth football game
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have arrested a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old for being accused of bringing guns to a youth football game at Joe Brown Park. According to police, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were arrested in connection with illegally carrying a weapon on Oct. 19 around 6:30 p.m. during a football game between Kipp East Academy and Laurel Middle School.
NOLA.com
Longtime Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office contractor terminates agreement amid poaching allegations
A longtime contractor terminated its agreement with the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office to provide technology services earlier this year after the agency began hiring the firm’s employees as part of a move to do the work in house. Major Services Inc., an IT services provider formerly owned by...
Mid-City restaurant grapples with crime concerns after employee was killed
NEW ORLEANS — A sign on the door of Jimmy John’s on North Carrollton in New Orleans’ Mid-City neighborhood, let customers know that the sandwich shop was now closing at 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The sign also said the restaurant is cutting its hours as...
fox8live.com
Two juveniles shot while allegedly breaking into cars on Frenchman Street; 1 dead
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two juveniles were shot, one fatally, while they were allegedly burglarizing a car just after midnight on Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning, police say. The New Orleans Police Department says suspects opened fire on the two teens as they were attempting to break into a car in the 3100 block of Frechman Street around 12:30 a.m. One of the juveniles died and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, authorities say.
NOLA.com
James Gill: Deputies should be guarding criminals. Instead they protect these politicians.
Violence, drug overdoses and suicide attempts have long bedeviled the New Orleans jail, which must be a really crummy place to work. Indeed, although running the jail is Sheriff Susan Hutson's primary responsibility, her deputies evidently regard being assigned to work there as a form of punishment. One of those deputies, Greg Malveaux, presumably was the latest to see it that way when Hutson yanked him as Council member Helena Moreno's bodyguard and told him to report for slammer duty.
fox8live.com
5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female robber in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating two business break-ins that happened a few blocks apart Monday night (Oct. 17). First, police say a woman with a handgun barged into the McDonald’s at 2856 South Claiborne Ave., went behind the counter, and forced five people into a freezer just after 8 p.m.
NOPD investigates after man found unresponsive inside swimming pool at a St. Claude home
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a possible drowning after a 20-year-old man was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a St. Claude home. The initial call to the police came in just before 8:30 Thursday morning. When responding officers arrived at the home...
wgno.com
NOPD officer shot last week has history of leadership
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Years before Louis Blackmon joined the NOPD, he was recognized for his leadership potential. Now, nearly a week after he was shot, his attacker remains on the lose. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. In 2015, WGNO interviewed...
NOLA.com
45-year-old woman fatally shot in Harvey ID'd by Jefferson Parish Coroner
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman who died after she was shot in Harvey Tuesday night as Courtney Belton, 45. Belton, who is from Harvey, was brought to a hospital in a private vehicle about 11 p.m. with a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. She was pronounced dead a short time later.
Comments / 5