Read full article on original website
Related
Forget marriage – if you really want to be happy, spend more time with strangers
Nothing lifts morale more reliably than talking to lots of casual acquaintances. Or, as Harvard researchers call them, ‘weak ties’
CNET
Your Weird Dreams Might Mean Something After All: Experts Weigh In
Sleep is vital -- your body needs sleep not only to rest, but also to regulate your metabolism and brain function. But, if you're anything like me, your brain feels anything but restful when you sleep, because it's too busy cooking up wild and strange scenarios in the form of dreams. Though it's easy to understand why we have to go to sleep each night, it's much more difficult to explain why we dream and how to interpret what exactly those dreams mean, especially if they're outlandish or perhaps even scary.
Grey Poupon Is Entering the Olivia Wilde-Jason Sudeikis Scandal, And Now We Want to Swear Off Salad Dressing Forever
A simple salad dressing has taken the internet by storm this week after sending Jason Sudeikis into a tailspin in the ever-unfolding drama between him and ex-partner Olivia Wilde. If you’re not up-to-date on the commotion, it all started when — according to the former couple’s nanny — Sudeikis laid down under Wilde’s car to prevent her from leaving with her “special salad dressing” to go have dinner with new beau Harry Styles.
psychologytoday.com
Intimacy: Can It Be Blind? Can Love?
There is a reality show on Netflix called “Love Is Blind”. In it a dozen or so attractive men and women in their 20s to 50s stay in separate quarters and go on blind dates. Each room is comfortably furnished with couch, table, a drink of choice, and an opaque glass wall between his and hers. They can hear each other perfectly but see not even a shadow of the other.
The Beatles Release New “Taxman” Video to Promote the “Revolver” Reissue
A new video from The Beatles in 2022 is a strange concept to wrap your head around, and yet here we are. It’s not like we haven’t seen similar things since the band broke up, including the release of a video for “Free As a Bird” around the mid-90s release of the Anthology compilation. In that case, though, there was a new video for a new (“new”?) song. What we’re looking at now is a new video for an old song – specifically, “Taxman.”
Spotify Might Actually Be Getting High Resolution Audio
The rise of streaming audio services like Spotify initially had one significant liability relative to physical media (or even high-res digital files): the sound quality just wasn’t as good. In the years since then, some streaming services have arisen that reckoned with this to some extent — including Tidal, which offers a premium tier with high fidelity audio quality. But the question of whether or not Spotify would follow suit has loomed over the streaming audio space for a while now.
psychologytoday.com
Your Happy Place
Place attachment refers to the cognitive-emotional connection between a person and a physical place, and this “relationship” has many benefits. Thinking about your favorite physical place can be used for stress reduction with a technique called “guided imagery.”. Refugees experience a forced breach in their person-place relationship;...
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Dismissed in Your Relationships? Time to Be Heard
A common problem in relationships is that one person's feelings are dismissed, not heard, or not taken seriously. Often this is tied to old childhood wounds that get triggered in the present. Healing the past and changing requires you to speak up, push back, and let others know how you...
A Conversation With the Master Tailor Behind DC’s Best-Dressed Men
If you ask a well-dressed man, he’s likely to tell you one of the most important relationships in his life is the one he’s cultivated between him and his tailor. A tailor is a sartorial sorcerer, capable of taking things that may not fit and rebuilding them into things that do, or creating bespoke items out of (literal) whole cloth.
Questlove Wants to Teach You How to Be Creative
If there’s one thing to know about Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, it’s that he doesn’t have time to do things just for the hell of it. The musician, Tonight Show bandleader, producer, DJ, best-selling author, podcast host and Academy Award-winning director is so busy, as a matter of fact, that he’s dead serious when he tells me he’s currently all booked up for the next seven years. (If you’ve got a gig for him, you’d better have an idea of what your 2030 is looking like.)
Take a Peek Inside The Ned, New York’s Latest Members-Only Club
There’s an air of secrecy walking up to The Ned, its darkened windows visible from the sidewalk on West 28th Street. But the members-only club is far from a secret anymore. Officially opened in June of this year, The Ned has seemingly become the talk of the town, as it represents a larger trend towards new members-only spaces that are emerging in NYC. It also doesn’t hurt that Drake threw a party there last month, attended by celebs like Kevin Durant and Kristen Stewart, and that the venue has hosted parties for the likes of Vogue and Dior.
Why Buying Your Kids More Comic Books Can Benefit Their Mental Health
Jermaine Carter had difficulty making friends after he moved from Vallejo, CA to Albany, NY at the age of 12. That feeling of isolation seeped into his middle and high school experiences. He was an anime fanboy — and that wasn’t deemed cool in the late ‘90s. Luckily, he connected with a few others who weren’t afraid to geek out as well.
Shinola’s Pet Collection, J.Crew X Tracksmith and a Bose Smart Soundbar
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Shinola’s collaboration with Carolina Pet Company, J.Crew’s running-focused collection with Tracksmith, Bose’s latest smart soundbar and more.
Products of the Week: Buffing Bars, NYT Merch and a Bottled Negroni Sbagliato
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Soft Services drops a new spiced soap, Knickerbocker goes to print, and St. Agrestis bottles the internet’s favorite cocktail.
This Week’s “SNL” Had Some Things to Say About Wellness
Last week’s Saturday Night Live saw the on-camera return of Please Don’t Destroy in a sketch that took them out of the office that provided the setting for many of their sketches last season. This week they were back there on more familiar terrain — essentially, the three members following a trend to its logical (and absurd) conclusion. Last season, it was hard seltzer; this time out, it’s wellness.
Yes, “Law & Order” Does Have a Comedic Side (Sometimes)
For entirely understandable reasons, the Law & Order franchise is not exactly known as a home for comedy. There are some exceptions — John Mulaney’s oft-quoted standup bit about the show comes to mind, for one thing. Frequently, though, Law & Order humor takes the form of parodies of the show as opposed to humor within the show itself —consider the title of the Adult Swim series NTSF:SD:SUV::, which ran for three seasons in the 2010s.
How This Music Festival Almost Became Fyre Festival 2.0
This weekend, early-aughts emo and pop-punk fans will converge upon Las Vegas to see all their favorite bands — including the likes of My Chemical Romance, Paramore, AFI, Taking Back Sunday and Jimmy Eat World — perform at the When We Were Young festival. But according to recent comments from Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba, the fact that the festival is happening at all with its lineup intact is pretty miraculous.
InsideHook
New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.https://www.insidehook.com/
Comments / 0