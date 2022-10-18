Read full article on original website
Lander ‘Spikes Out’ Cancer on the court
LANDER – Friday afternoon was a special night in Lander as the Lady Tigers’ volleyball team not only faced one of the toughest opponents on their calendar, but they did so with a purpose in mind behind the game. The Lander Valley High School (LVHS) Lady Tigers’ match...
2022 Cross Country State Championship Preview:
ETHETE – This Saturday one of the biggest events of the Fall sports season takes place right down the street, just outside of Wyoming Indian High School, as the Cross Country State Championships are being held on the beautiful hillside behind the Chiefs football field. Every qualified distance runner...
John “Dave” Moss
John “Dave” Moss, 80, of Riverton passed away peacefully at his home on Friday surrounded by family, October 14, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 28, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home. John David Moss was born January 21, 1942, in Denver, Colorado...
Laura Renea Duran
Funeral services for Laura Renea Duran, 30, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, Oct.. 24 at Duran residence, 385 Ethete Road. Interment will follow at St. Michael’s Mission Cemetery. A Prayer Service will be held at 5:00 p.m., (date) also held at the Duran residence. Mrs. Duran passed...
Marcia Linda Segura
Funeral services for Marcia Linda Segura, 65, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at St. David’s Episcopal Church. Interment will follow at Sacajawea Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home with a wake to follow at St. David’s Episcopal Church.
Brenda Kay Goodman
A Funeral Mass for Brenda Kay Goodman, 57, will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 21, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with Father Andrew Duncan officiating. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 1613 17 Mile Road with a wake to follow.
Pamela “Pam” Kaplon
Pamela “Pam” Kaplon, 61, of Riverton passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the home of her son. A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Chandelle Event Center, 3445 Chandelle Blvd on Airport Hill.
Final Proof of Loss for ’07 Big Rig approved by Commissioners
The Fremont County Commissioners met Tuesday at the Courthouse in Lander. Following the meeting, a news release was issued with the board’s actions:. • A Wyoming Association of Risk Management Final Proof of Loss was approved for damages and replacement of at 2007 tractor and trailer totaling $34,951.80 which is less the deductible and auction proceeds.
Warm and Breezy Weather expected Thursday; Quite Windy for Friday
Warm and Breezy today. Windy tomorrow and remaining warm. Elevated to critical fire weather today and tomorrow, so burning is strongly discouraged. A big drop in temperatures arrives this weekend behind a strong cold front. High temperatures projected for Thursday include the upper 60s to mid 70s for the Wind...
Trophy Elk head and Antlers stolen from Lander Residence
The Lander Police Department is investigating the theft of a large elk head and antlers. The theft was reported at 8:43 a.m. in the 300 block of Del Street in Lander. The head and antlers were taken sometime in the late night of the 15th or early morning of the 16th and discovered missing Sunday morning. Anyone with information on the theft or location of the missing head and antler is asked to call Sgt. Detective Lutterman at the Lander Police Department, 307-332-3401.
Remember and Honor Lander’s Veterans with Wreaths Across America on December 17
Lander Community is Invited to Participate in Hosting and Laying Wreaths. Over 900 deceased veterans buried in Lander’s Hope Cemetery will be remembered and honored as part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America celebration on. Saturday, December 17 at 10:00 a.m. Our servicemen and women sacrifice their time and...
Local Man ordered to Prison and to Pay Almost $30K in Restitution for Assault
Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced that 34-year-old Ian Josiah Timbana of Lander was sentenced by United States Federal District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal for assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Timbana was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $29,998.33 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.
