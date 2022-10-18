ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

KTLO

Friday football schedule includes homecoming night for MH

Friday’s high school football schedule includes homecoming night for Mountain Home. The Bombers return to the home field for the first time in three weeks by welcoming Siloam Springs to the Twin Lakes Area. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season, but for Mountain Home,...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Erma M. Farrier, 86, Arkana (Roller)

Mrs. Erma M. Farrier, 86, a long-time resident of the Arkana Community in Arkansas, passed away in Yellville, Arkansas on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, to join our savior in paradise. She remains the daughter of William A. Farris and Gladys F. Hurley-Farris. Erma always exhibited a giving heart. She volunteered...
YELLVILLE, AR
KTLO

Mountain Home sisters named 2022 soybean scholars

Hannah and Hadleigh Baker, freshmen at Mountain Home Junior High, were recently named 2022 Soybean Scholars by the Soybean Science Challenge, a program sponsored by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board. Their recognition comes after completing six online classes and winning the Soybean Science Challenge award at the FFA State Agriscience Fair for a science project focusing on soybeans.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Bombers pick up 1st win of season on homecoming night

The Mountain Home High School football team’s homecoming game was successful as it turned into their first win of the season. The Bombers defeated Siloam Springs 44-17 on Friday to keep their postseason hopes alive. It didn’t take long for the Panthers to strike first as they went 71...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Sheaner, Cruse selected as 2022 MHHS homecoming royalty

Mountain Home High School named its 2022 homecoming royalty before Friday night’s football game. Trevi Sheaner, an intern of KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, has been selected as this year’s homecoming queen. Mason Cruse has been named the homecoming king. Tune in for the rest of tonight’s...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Former Bomber named Sun Belt Conference Runner of the Week

JONESBORO, Ark. (10/19/22)  A former Mountain Home Bomber has picked up a big honor. After finishing in the top 10 on Saturday, Arkansas State cross country runner Jacob Pyeatt was named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Runner of the Week on Wednesday. The Mountain Home native clocked...
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

Hasselwander to be inducted into MHHS Athletic Hall of Honor

In addition to athletes, teams and coaches, the MHHS Athletic Hall of Honor traditionally recognizes others that contribute or show support for Bomber athletics. That trend will continue when local businessman and Bomber Booster Foundation President Brad Hasselwander gets enshrined at this weekend’s banquet. Hasselwander has been the chief...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
thetouristchecklist.com

30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mountain Home (AR)

Mountain Home can be found in Ozark mountain. It is a city and the county seat of Baxter county in Arkansas, USA. Mountain Home has a population of over 41,000 people. The city has grown to be an area for vacationers and tourists. Mountain home is famous for its gorgeous...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Bakersfield wins, Dora falls in district volleyball tourney

Two area high school volleyball teams began action in the Class 1, District 7 Tournament Friday in Eminence. Bakersfield was able to advance to the semifinals with a four-set victory. The Lady Lions defeated Couch 23-25, 25-20, 25-19 and 25-18. Dora’s inaugural season came to an end as they fell...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLO

Friday football results include Yellville-Summit winning on Senior Night

The Yellville-Summit High School football team’s last home game of the season also ended up being its first conference victory. The Panthers defeated Atkins 44-20 on Senior Night. Yellville-Summit improves to 5-4 on the season and 1-4 in the 3A-2, and they’ll finish the regular season next week at Newport.
YELLVILLE, AR
KTLO

Seniors take the win in MH homecoming float contest

The senior class at Mountain Home High School Career Academies won the parade float contest from this year’s homecoming event. The seniors ended up with 36% of the votes from a poll on ktlo.com, just edging out the sophomores by six percentage points. The freshman ended up in third...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Bakersfield among area volleyball teams in district play Saturday

A few area high school volleyball teams will be in action Saturday as district play continues in Missouri. Bakersfield will return to Eminence to compete in the semifinals of the Class 1, District 7 Tournament. The Lady Lions face top-seeded Winona at 4:30. Forsyth will be in Hollister for its...
BAKERSFIELD, MO
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Arkansas’ Only Authentic Ghost Town Calico Rock Within a Town

Have you ever heard of the abandoned ghost town of Calico Rock in Arkansas?. According to the historical marker, in the 1890s shanty taverns lined both banks of the lower Calico Creek. If you ever wondered about the words, "pepper sauce" bartenders during that time served something called "peppersauce" a local name for the homebrew-type drink they served to visitors who stopped at the steamboat landing from the nearby White River.
CALICO ROCK, AR
KTLO

Murder charges against Shepherd dropped

Charges against a man for participating in the murder of then 20-year-old Tyler Pickett of Mountain Home in late June 2019 were dropped during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-year-old Jeffery Scott Shepherd, who lived in Salesville at the time of the crime, was initially charged with...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

