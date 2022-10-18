Read full article on original website
Harold Charles Alford, 95, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 95-year-old Harold Charles Alford of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Harold Alford died Friday at his residence.
Friday football schedule includes homecoming night for MH
Friday’s high school football schedule includes homecoming night for Mountain Home. The Bombers return to the home field for the first time in three weeks by welcoming Siloam Springs to the Twin Lakes Area. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season, but for Mountain Home,...
Erma M. Farrier, 86, Arkana (Roller)
Mrs. Erma M. Farrier, 86, a long-time resident of the Arkana Community in Arkansas, passed away in Yellville, Arkansas on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, to join our savior in paradise. She remains the daughter of William A. Farris and Gladys F. Hurley-Farris. Erma always exhibited a giving heart. She volunteered...
Mountain Home sisters named 2022 soybean scholars
Hannah and Hadleigh Baker, freshmen at Mountain Home Junior High, were recently named 2022 Soybean Scholars by the Soybean Science Challenge, a program sponsored by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board. Their recognition comes after completing six online classes and winning the Soybean Science Challenge award at the FFA State Agriscience Fair for a science project focusing on soybeans.
Bombers pick up 1st win of season on homecoming night
The Mountain Home High School football team’s homecoming game was successful as it turned into their first win of the season. The Bombers defeated Siloam Springs 44-17 on Friday to keep their postseason hopes alive. It didn’t take long for the Panthers to strike first as they went 71...
MH gets 2 junior high football wins at West Memphis West
Mountain Home was able to pick up two junior high football victories Thursday at West Memphis West. The Junior Bombers took the freshman game over the Blue Imps 36-22. In addition, Mountain Home shut out West 16-0 in the eighth grade contest.
Sheaner, Cruse selected as 2022 MHHS homecoming royalty
Mountain Home High School named its 2022 homecoming royalty before Friday night’s football game. Trevi Sheaner, an intern of KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, has been selected as this year’s homecoming queen. Mason Cruse has been named the homecoming king. Tune in for the rest of tonight’s...
Friday basketball results include Norfork boys falling in Bobby D. Hulse Memorial Classic
The annual Bobby D. Hulse Memorial Classic came to an end Friday at Norfork. The host Panthers had a rough night in the first boys’ game. Norfork ended up falling to Mammoth Spring 73-42. Mammoth Spring did not fare as well on the girls’ side. The Lady Bears suffered a 72-58 loss at the hands of Bergman.
Former Bomber named Sun Belt Conference Runner of the Week
JONESBORO, Ark. (10/19/22) A former Mountain Home Bomber has picked up a big honor. After finishing in the top 10 on Saturday, Arkansas State cross country runner Jacob Pyeatt was named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Runner of the Week on Wednesday. The Mountain Home native clocked...
Hasselwander to be inducted into MHHS Athletic Hall of Honor
In addition to athletes, teams and coaches, the MHHS Athletic Hall of Honor traditionally recognizes others that contribute or show support for Bomber athletics. That trend will continue when local businessman and Bomber Booster Foundation President Brad Hasselwander gets enshrined at this weekend’s banquet. Hasselwander has been the chief...
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mountain Home (AR)
Mountain Home can be found in Ozark mountain. It is a city and the county seat of Baxter county in Arkansas, USA. Mountain Home has a population of over 41,000 people. The city has grown to be an area for vacationers and tourists. Mountain home is famous for its gorgeous...
Thursday volleyball schedule includes regular season finale for MHHS
Thursday’s high school volleyball schedule includes the regular season finale for Mountain Home. The Lady Bombers will look to go into next week’s state tournament on a winning note as they go to Alma. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity match. Salem will...
Bakersfield wins, Dora falls in district volleyball tourney
Two area high school volleyball teams began action in the Class 1, District 7 Tournament Friday in Eminence. Bakersfield was able to advance to the semifinals with a four-set victory. The Lady Lions defeated Couch 23-25, 25-20, 25-19 and 25-18. Dora’s inaugural season came to an end as they fell...
Friday football results include Yellville-Summit winning on Senior Night
The Yellville-Summit High School football team’s last home game of the season also ended up being its first conference victory. The Panthers defeated Atkins 44-20 on Senior Night. Yellville-Summit improves to 5-4 on the season and 1-4 in the 3A-2, and they’ll finish the regular season next week at Newport.
Seniors take the win in MH homecoming float contest
The senior class at Mountain Home High School Career Academies won the parade float contest from this year’s homecoming event. The seniors ended up with 36% of the votes from a poll on ktlo.com, just edging out the sophomores by six percentage points. The freshman ended up in third...
Bakersfield among area volleyball teams in district play Saturday
A few area high school volleyball teams will be in action Saturday as district play continues in Missouri. Bakersfield will return to Eminence to compete in the semifinals of the Class 1, District 7 Tournament. The Lady Lions face top-seeded Winona at 4:30. Forsyth will be in Hollister for its...
On Your Side: Bass Pro gives hundreds of refunds to Garth Brooks fans
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Upset Garth Brooks fans are getting refunds. We heard from many who had a great time. But it’s estimated thousands never made it inside or missed a lot of the concert because of traffic problems around Thunder Ridge Nature Arena. Bass Pro tells On Your...
Arkansas’ Only Authentic Ghost Town Calico Rock Within a Town
Have you ever heard of the abandoned ghost town of Calico Rock in Arkansas?. According to the historical marker, in the 1890s shanty taverns lined both banks of the lower Calico Creek. If you ever wondered about the words, "pepper sauce" bartenders during that time served something called "peppersauce" a local name for the homebrew-type drink they served to visitors who stopped at the steamboat landing from the nearby White River.
Bakersfield, Dora volleyball teams begin district play Friday
Two area high school volleyball teams will be in Eminence on Friday for their openers in the Class 1, District 7 Tournament. Dora takes on the host Redwings at 5, and Bakersfield plays Couch at 7.
Murder charges against Shepherd dropped
Charges against a man for participating in the murder of then 20-year-old Tyler Pickett of Mountain Home in late June 2019 were dropped during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-year-old Jeffery Scott Shepherd, who lived in Salesville at the time of the crime, was initially charged with...
