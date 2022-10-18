ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas mother gets life after bedridden seven-year-old daughter died home alone while she went out to bar

A mother has been sentenced to life behind bars for abandoning her daughter with Down’s syndrome at home while visiting a bar in Bay City, Texas, more than two years ago, according to reports.Lauren Kay Dean, 28, was sentenced to life imprisonment and an extra 20 years for abandonment following a guilty plea in court last week over the death of her seven-year-old daughter, Jordynn Barrera, Law&Crime reported.She was also accused of leaving her two other children unattended at home in Bay City, about 65 miles southwest of Houston, while visiting a nearby bar in January 2020 when Jordynn was...
BAY CITY, TX
YourCentralValley.com

‘All it took was one pill to take his life’: Mother shares son’s story of opioid addiction as cautionary tale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A few years ago, Bakersfield mother Elizabeth Guillen began to notice her son’s behavior changing in ways that were much more severe than normal high school-boy moods; oversleeping and being tired, missing school and being withdrawn with no desire to function in daily activities and constantly being on his phone. Then […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy