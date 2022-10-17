ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M’s Mid-season report card: Defense

By Cameron Ohnysty
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjS11_0idcvlJO00

Texas A&M is in the midst of a much-needed break as the team has played six games so far this season, sitting at a disappointing 3-3 with another six games left to show that the program is indeed progressing, just at a gradual speed.

So, as we are officially at the mid-point of the 2022 season for the maroon and white, Aggies Wire is here to hand out a couple of mid-season grades, focusing on the offense and defense so far as the team will prepare to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 22nd next weekend.

Defense: B+

Texas A&M has been well known for its historic defenses going back to the 1990s in the “wrecking crew” heyday but in the last couple of decades, they’ve been somewhat stagnant due to a lack of talent in recruiting and coaching, although the last three seasons under Mike Elko and the current regime led by D.J Durkin have fans feeling like the wrecking crew days are finally making their way back.

So far this season, Durkin has led one of the youngest defenses in the country to the 60th ranking nationally, and an impressive 16th-ranked pass defense ranking so far this season . Led by senior safety Demani Richardson, junior Nose tackle McKinnley Jackson, junior defensive back Antonio Johnson, and now the ascending sophomore safety Jardin Gilbert, the defensive unit has taken on a “bend but don’t break” mentality through the first six games, while having their best collective game so far in their recent 24-20 loss to Alabama, accounting for 4 takeaways while holding the Crimson Tide to 111 yards passing.

The headliner for the defense so far has been contributions from the true freshmen defenders, and members of the historic 2022 recruiting class. In nearly every game this season, win or lose, at least one freshman has made a singular impact, whether it was safety Bryce Anderson against Miami (8 tackles, 5 solo tackles), Shemar Stewart against Arkansas (4 tackles, 2 solo tackles, 1 sack), or the multitude of freshmen who completely showed out against Alabama , these young men will continue to receive valuable reps for the rest of the season, and continue to grow and produce at a high rate going into the 2023 season.

Texas A&M’s offense will continue to be fairly scrutinized until improvements are seen in the next six games, but overall, the defense has been solid, showing immense potential in pass rush and even run defense, an area that has struggled the most with this season. Again, this is a young defense, but man oh man, they’re going to be very good very soon.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty

List

5 things we learned from Texas A&M's 24-20 loss to Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mN9XG_0idcvlJO00

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

A&M-TCU Meet Moved to Aggieland

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The men’s & women’s swimming & diving meet between Texas A&M and TCU on Friday, Nov. 4 has been moved to Aggieland from Fort Worth. The meet will be held at the Rec Center Natatorium and is set to begin at 3 p.m. Admission for the meet is free.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Texas A&M tops newest poll ranking of best colleges in Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M tops latest comparative poll put out by the popular finance website, WalletHub. These rankings were derived from several factors including admission rate, cost and financing, faculty resources, on-campus crime, campus experience, education outcomes and career outcomes. Here’s the breakdown on how Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Get away at Great Escapes Bryan-College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re looking to plan a trip for two or the entire family, you don’t have to go far. Great Escapes Bryan-College Station offers comfort, relaxation and a lot of fun. It’s an 87-acre, all-inclusive RV resort that has 64 cabins that come in...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Cell phone video shows moment train slams into tow truck in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A collision Friday night between a train and a tow truck in College Station was captured on cell phone video and shared with KBTX. According to College Station police, the rollback wrecker was parked on the tracks at Wellborn and S Dowling Rd and was in the process of hooking up another truck involved in a separate collision.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Milam County deputy shot in rural area near Rockdale

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County deputy was shot twice Wednesday afternoon in a rural area outside Rockdale and rushed to a hospital, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV was taken by PHI Life Flight to Baylor Scott & White Temple in stable condition.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Kitchen fire displaces apartment tenants in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tenants in at least one apartment in College Station will be temporarily displaced following a kitchen fire Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at an apartment building at Navarro Drive and Pendernales Drive. College Station firefighters say 911 was notified after neighbors noticed smoke coming...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WacoTrib.com

Former Marlin police officer clears name

A former police officer for the cities of Mart and Marlin has cleared his name after he was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge in September 2019. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement service record for Sergio Collazo now shows an honorable discharge from all police agencies where he has worked, as reviewed Oct. 13. His peace officer’s license is listed as active and in good standing, also as of Oct. 13.
MARLIN, TX
KBTX.com

DPS: Pickup truck driver rolls into ditch after striking BISD bus

WIXON VALLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The driver of a pickup truck was hospitalized and issued a citation Monday morning after striking a Bryan ISD school bus, according to DPS troopers and the school district. The collision occurred just before 7 a.m. on FM 2776 near Dilly Shaw Tap Road in...
BRYAN, TX
Navasota Examiner

Wanted man arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION – A Navasota man wanted for outstanding felony warrants in Grimes County led College Station Police on a high-speed chase. College Station Police attempted to pull over Laryn Nobles, 21, of Navasota, after recognizing his 2014 Dodge Avenger on Texas State Highway 6 near Arrington Road. Officers knew Nobles had warrants in Grimes County for Burglary of a Habitation and Theft of a Firearm.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

DPS investigating fatal crash in Leon County

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving two 18-wheelers near Centerville. It happened on I-45 about two miles north of Centerville Monday afternoon. DPS says a 2020 Kenworth 18-wheeler was traveling northbound and stopped for road construction ahead. A 2019...
LEON COUNTY, TX
therecordlive.com

New fast food restaurants planned for Pinehurst, Orange

Local fast food fans will have more places to get their favorite meals as McDonald's and Whataburger are working on new restaurants in the Greater Orange area. Chick-fil-A in Orange will be getting a Texas-favorite competitor on 16th Street near Interstate 10 in Orange as the state's beloved Whataburger is planning a new $3.1 million restaurant at 3724 16th Street.
ORANGE, TX
kwhi.com

NO INJURIES AFTER PLANE LANDS OFF RUNWAY AT BRENHAM AIRPORT

A plane landed off the runway this (Wednesday) afternoon at the Brenham Municipal Airport. According to Airport Manager Debora Pinto, a single-engine aircraft was making a landing at the airport just past noon when it veered off the runway. The incident was reported by a witness to city staff. The...
BRENHAM, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
215K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy