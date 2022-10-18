ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNBF News Radio 1290

Comments / 0

Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Attorney General Buys 88 Guns in Binghamton Buyback

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office and the Binghamton Police report dozens of firearms have been turned in under the latest gun buyback event. Officials say 88 firearms were turned in to law enforcement, no questions asked, on Saturday, October 15 at Saint Mary’s Recreation Center on Hawley Street. The Binghamton event collected 33 long guns, 50 handguns, two assault weapons and three non-working guns.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Study Shows New Yorkers “Exaggerate” on Resumes A Lot

A new study claims that the average New York job seeker’s resume is only 72% accurate, with many embellishing or making up the rest in order to get hired. Talk about faking it until you’re making it. Maybe I’m a little old-school, but I’m far too cowardly to put something on my resume that I can’t actually do. Sure, I’ll make certain responsibilities sound a lot more rigorous than they actually are, but at least everything I put down is something I actually do.
HAWAII STATE
WNBF News Radio 1290

Former Governor Cuomo Launches Podcast

Former New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, is unapologetically climbing back onto the public stage. Fourteen months after sexual harassment allegations forced him to resign from office, the Democrat is launching a podcast and a political action committee, sparking speculation the two-term governor has his sights set on returning to his familiar life in political office.
NEW YORK STATE
WNBF News Radio 1290

A Dozen Spooktacular Upstate New York Halloween Events

Every town and city in Upstate New York will hold a special Halloween event. In fact, many from downstate New York and New York city often travel up to take part in many of these festive fall events. These include parades, scary movies, costume parties, dances, hayrides and spooky walking tours just to name a few.
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Increases Restitution for Victims of Crime

Victims of crime in New York State will be able to get more money to replace property necessary to their health, safety or welfare that was stolen, damaged or destroyed during the incident. The state has raised the cap for reimbursement from $500 to up to $2,500. Supporters of the...
WNBF News Radio 1290

Counterfeit Cash Passed in Cortland County

Cortland County Sheriff’s officials are warning about fake money being passed in the region. Authorities say they have been investigating several cases that happened Tuesday, October 11 in the Town of Cortlandville in which two Black males are wanted for questioning. Authorities did not specify what businesses had been...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Makes List of Top Five States With the Most Haunted Homes

Many years ago there was a couple who moved into what they thought was the perfect house - until they realized they hadn't. This couple moved from California to Upstate New York to be closer to the wife's elderly parents and the couple was ecstatic that not only were they able to find a gorgeous house within their budget, but that it was only a mile from their family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNBF News Radio 1290

Only Two Hours From Central New York, the PA Grand Canyon Is a Wonder That Must Be Seen

How many times have you been stopped in your tracks in the few days by the sheer beauty of the fall foliage this year?. Those who know things about weather conditions and leaves were convinced that this Fall would be a boring brown one thanks to such dry weather all summer but luckily for us, that is not the case. The world around us exploded into a kaleidoscope of colors.
WELLSBORO, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Gun Buyback Comes to Binghamton

New York’s gun buyback program is coming to Binghamton this weekend. Attorney General Letitia James’ office says a community gun buyback with the Binghamton Police Department is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 16 at Saint Mary’s Recreation Center at 152 to 156 Hawley Street.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy