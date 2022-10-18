Read full article on original website
Fake Id Crackdown At New York State Summer Concert Venues
Okay, call me old. When I turned 18 back in the stone age, the legal age to drink was 18. That changed for New York State in December of 1982 when the minimum age was 19, and then 21 in December of 1985. So, attempting to fake my age at...
Historic Cornerstone Saved Prior to IBM Country Club Demolition
Just as the wrecking crew is preparing to tear down the old IBM Country Club complex west of Endicott, Broome County officials have secured a cornerstone from the facility. The block marked with the year "1951" had been installed as part of a new wing to the facility on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union.
Top Five Car Brands With the Worst Drivers in New York
Everyone thinks they’re a better driver than the next person and you don’t even have to ask someone to find out – they’ll just blurt it out whether you wanted to know or not. New York has an interesting bunch of drivers because our state is...
List of Best States To Live in Released – See Where New York Ranks
When it comes to making the decision where to lay down roots and call home, it can be hard to know where to start. Some people will be born, live, and die in their hometown. Others will go in search of better opportunities. When people think about areas in which...
PHOTOS📷 Is This Catskills Motel the Most Unique in All of New York?
If you have a fantasy, the Roxbury Motel in the Catskills has probably already turned it into reality. Nestled in the picturesque Catskill Mountains is New York's most unique lodging destination - the Roxbury Motel which isn't really even a motel. Located in Delaware County at 2258 County Road 41...
New York Attorney General Buys 88 Guns in Binghamton Buyback
New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office and the Binghamton Police report dozens of firearms have been turned in under the latest gun buyback event. Officials say 88 firearms were turned in to law enforcement, no questions asked, on Saturday, October 15 at Saint Mary’s Recreation Center on Hawley Street. The Binghamton event collected 33 long guns, 50 handguns, two assault weapons and three non-working guns.
New York Designated Funds for SUNY Campus Child Care Deserts
Over $15.5 million is being invested by New York State in expansion of child care access at State University and City University of New York schools. Governor Kathy Hochul says the funding includes $10.8 million to address child care “deserts” across SUNY campuses that have been standing in the way of parents continuing their education.
New York Home Health Aids See Much-Deserved Wage Increase
The home healthcare situation in New York has reached a concerning and frankly, unacceptable place however, that may soon change as New York has finally bumped up pay for home health aides. When home health aides leave the healthcare industry because they can make more money working at a fast-food...
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
Study Shows New Yorkers “Exaggerate” on Resumes A Lot
A new study claims that the average New York job seeker’s resume is only 72% accurate, with many embellishing or making up the rest in order to get hired. Talk about faking it until you’re making it. Maybe I’m a little old-school, but I’m far too cowardly to put something on my resume that I can’t actually do. Sure, I’ll make certain responsibilities sound a lot more rigorous than they actually are, but at least everything I put down is something I actually do.
Broome Jail Mental Health Worker Accused of Passing Contraband
A mental health employee working at the Broome County Correctional Facility in the Town of Dickinson is being accused of giving a banned item to an inmate in the Broome County Jail. According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, authorities conducted an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct between a...
Former Governor Cuomo Launches Podcast
Former New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, is unapologetically climbing back onto the public stage. Fourteen months after sexual harassment allegations forced him to resign from office, the Democrat is launching a podcast and a political action committee, sparking speculation the two-term governor has his sights set on returning to his familiar life in political office.
A Dozen Spooktacular Upstate New York Halloween Events
Every town and city in Upstate New York will hold a special Halloween event. In fact, many from downstate New York and New York city often travel up to take part in many of these festive fall events. These include parades, scary movies, costume parties, dances, hayrides and spooky walking tours just to name a few.
New York Releases $13.4 Million To Increase Access To Abortion Services
While many states in the United States are beefing up their anti-abortion stance, New York is surging forward with its stance that all women deserve access to abortion services. On Wednesday, October 12, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state would be handing out an additional $13.4 million...
New York Increases Restitution for Victims of Crime
Victims of crime in New York State will be able to get more money to replace property necessary to their health, safety or welfare that was stolen, damaged or destroyed during the incident. The state has raised the cap for reimbursement from $500 to up to $2,500. Supporters of the...
Counterfeit Cash Passed in Cortland County
Cortland County Sheriff’s officials are warning about fake money being passed in the region. Authorities say they have been investigating several cases that happened Tuesday, October 11 in the Town of Cortlandville in which two Black males are wanted for questioning. Authorities did not specify what businesses had been...
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
New York Makes List of Top Five States With the Most Haunted Homes
Many years ago there was a couple who moved into what they thought was the perfect house - until they realized they hadn't. This couple moved from California to Upstate New York to be closer to the wife's elderly parents and the couple was ecstatic that not only were they able to find a gorgeous house within their budget, but that it was only a mile from their family.
Only Two Hours From Central New York, the PA Grand Canyon Is a Wonder That Must Be Seen
How many times have you been stopped in your tracks in the few days by the sheer beauty of the fall foliage this year?. Those who know things about weather conditions and leaves were convinced that this Fall would be a boring brown one thanks to such dry weather all summer but luckily for us, that is not the case. The world around us exploded into a kaleidoscope of colors.
New York Gun Buyback Comes to Binghamton
New York’s gun buyback program is coming to Binghamton this weekend. Attorney General Letitia James’ office says a community gun buyback with the Binghamton Police Department is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 16 at Saint Mary’s Recreation Center at 152 to 156 Hawley Street.
