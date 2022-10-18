Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Battle rages in West Virginia over control of public school policy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Voters in West Virginia will get the final say on a ballot question that would amend the state constitution to give the Republican-dominated Legislature control over virtually every aspect of public schooling. The vote comes amid a fight raging nationally over the politicization of schools. West...
WVNews
Saturday Salutes
Editor’s note: The Saturday Salutes feature runs each week to mark the positive efforts of West Virginians. — All those who have played a role in making the Honor Flight Huntington happen again from North Central West Virginia Airport for the first time since 2018. The flight, scheduled for today, takes veterans to Washington, D.C., free of charge to see the monuments and memorials built in their honor.
WVNews
Texas state police fire 1st officer over Uvalde response
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety fired an officer Friday who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre and becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant response to the May attack.
WVNews
Princeton knocks off Bridgeport at home, 34-29
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Dynamite, as the old saying goes, comes in small packages. That couldn’t be more true for the Princeton High School football team as Brodee Rice exploded onto the scene in the third quarter here Friday, propelling the Tigers to a 34-29 Homecoming-spoiling victory over seventh-ranked Bridgeport.
WVNews
BHS 10 PHS 20.jpg
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Dynamite, as the old saying goes, comes in small packages.
Comments / 0