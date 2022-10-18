(Emmetsburg)--An Estherville man escaped serious injury in a rollover accident early Thursday in Palo Alto County. The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened shortly before 6 am in the 2800 block of 480th Avenue. According to the accident report, A 2004 Lexus RX330, driven by 61-year-old John Steil of Estherville, was traveling southbound on 480th Avenue. A deer emerged from the east ditch area and into the path of the Steil vehicle. Steil took evasive action and swerved to miss the deer, which caused the vehicle to leave the roadway momentarily before coming back onto the traveled portion.

