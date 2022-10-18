Read full article on original website
Dickinson County Water Quality Commission May Seek Increase in Funding
(Spirit Lake)--The Dickinson County Water Quality Commission is considering asking for an increase in the amount of money it receives from city and county government entities. Water Quality Commission Director John Wills discussed the issue this week with the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors. Wills says the Water Quality Commission...
LRH Hires New Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer
(Spirit Lake)--Lakes Regional Healthcare has announced the hiring of a new Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer. The hospital says Bryan Williams, RN, MSN, began his duties September 26th. Williams comes to Lakes Regional Healthcare from MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center where he served as Air Med Program Manager and...
Estherville Woman Wins $30,000 Lottery Prize
(Storm Lake)--An Estherville woman has won a $30,000 lottery prize. Jessica Cazares claimed the 52nd prize of $30,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Win Big” scratch game. Cazares purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s, located at 800 S. Grand Ave. in Spencer, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.
Estherville Man Escapes Serious Injury in Palo Alto County Accident
(Emmetsburg)--An Estherville man escaped serious injury in a rollover accident early Thursday in Palo Alto County. The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened shortly before 6 am in the 2800 block of 480th Avenue. According to the accident report, A 2004 Lexus RX330, driven by 61-year-old John Steil of Estherville, was traveling southbound on 480th Avenue. A deer emerged from the east ditch area and into the path of the Steil vehicle. Steil took evasive action and swerved to miss the deer, which caused the vehicle to leave the roadway momentarily before coming back onto the traveled portion.
Michigan Man Sent to Hospital After I-90 Accident in Martin County
(Fairmont, MN)--A Michigan couple was sent to the hospital after a one vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on Interstate-90 in Martin County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened around 1:10 pm, eight miles east of Fairmont. The patrol says a 2019 Ford Ecoline van, driven by 62-year-old Carol Crowley of Whitmore Lake, Michigan was heading eastbound on I-90 when it went off the roadway and rolled into the ditch.
Emmetsburg Man Facing Additional Charges After Assaulting Sheriff's Deputies
(Emmetsburg)--An Emmetsburg man is facing additional charges after assaulting two Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Deputies. At around 3:30 am Tuesday, the Palo Alto County Sheriff's office was booking 51-year-old Scott Luiken of Emmetsburg after he was arrested by the Emmetsburg Police Department on charges of OWI 2nd offense and Eluding while Participating in a Felony, a Class D Felony. While Luiken was being booked into jail, he assaulted 2 Palo Alto County Deputies.
