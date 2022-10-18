ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Record fish caught in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Ever Been to Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location?’

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Minnesota DNR Still on the Hunt For Menace Feral Hogs

Recently, state wildlife authorities captured a number of destructive feral hogs in Faribault County, Minnesota. On the afternoon of September 23, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got a call about some animals. The day after the pigs were found, conservation officers captured a few adults and some piglets east of Blue Earth. They turned the animals over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing, according to Southern Minnesota News.
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota

INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Here’s What The Minnesota DNR Says About Your Chances To Bag A Deer In 2022

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has shared its findings on the deer population and reports from regions across the state. Some areas are expected to have higher populations and a better harvest. Other regions are recovering from a moderate to severe winter and may see fewer deer. Permits and limits are created from the data they gather to help manage the deer population. Here's what the DNR expects for the estimated 400,000 Minnesota Hunters this season.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Have You Ever Been On A Minnesota Junk Hunt? Check This One Out!

I was scrolling through Instagram last night during the breaks on Thursday Night Football when I came across this Instagram post from Destination Duluth that gave me pause. It's a billboard for a 'junk hunt', my inner 7-year-old busted a gut laughing just on the title alone, but after I went to their website I just might try to take some time and check it out, if I can.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 94.9

Minnesota’s Not The Drunkest State But Close To It

It's always nice to be recognized for your achievements, even if for guzzling the most alcohol. Well, Minnesota didn't make the top 4 drunkest states but we sure are surrounded by a bunch of drunks. 24/7 Wall Street did a survey of drinking habits across this great nation using different...
MINNESOTA STATE
outdoorsfirst.com

Lake Of The Woods MN Fishing Report

On the south end… Walleyes are showing up in various locations along the south shore of Big Traverse Bay. This is a typical fall pattern and normally these fish will be at many of the same locations for ice fishing in December. Anglers report a mixed bag of walleyes,...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

When Do We Change Our Clocks For Daylight Saving Time in Minnesota

Daylight Saving Time starts each spring and ends each fall. Soon we'll go back to the standard clock which means the sun will rise earlier but will set each day before 7:00pm. Did you know, Daylight Saving Time started in the United States during World War 1 as the government looked for ways to conserve the coal used for heating homes? It was unpopular and quickly abolished but brought back in the 1960s. The majority of states observe DST however some, including Minnesota, are trying to do away with the time change.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Drought conditions remain entrenched across much of Minnesota

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor update issued Thursday shows drought conditions remain entrenched across much of Minnesota. The overall percentage of the state considered to be abnormally dry or in drought was relatively unchanged from the previous week, at just under 80 percent. But within that area, the dry conditions...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota Metals Company planning Minerals Processing Facility in North Dakota

(Mercer County, ND) -- A Minnesota metals company is planning to build a minerals processing facility in central North Dakota. Talon Metals Corp is getting a 114-million dollars to build the facility from the U.S. Department of Energy. The 433-million dollar plant is part of a federal effort to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the power grid.
MERCER COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy