Record fish caught in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Record fish caught in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in North Dakota from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Ever Been to Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location?’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
Minnesota DNR Still on the Hunt For Menace Feral Hogs
Recently, state wildlife authorities captured a number of destructive feral hogs in Faribault County, Minnesota. On the afternoon of September 23, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got a call about some animals. The day after the pigs were found, conservation officers captured a few adults and some piglets east of Blue Earth. They turned the animals over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing, according to Southern Minnesota News.
Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota
INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
Here’s What The Minnesota DNR Says About Your Chances To Bag A Deer In 2022
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has shared its findings on the deer population and reports from regions across the state. Some areas are expected to have higher populations and a better harvest. Other regions are recovering from a moderate to severe winter and may see fewer deer. Permits and limits are created from the data they gather to help manage the deer population. Here's what the DNR expects for the estimated 400,000 Minnesota Hunters this season.
Have You Ever Been On A Minnesota Junk Hunt? Check This One Out!
I was scrolling through Instagram last night during the breaks on Thursday Night Football when I came across this Instagram post from Destination Duluth that gave me pause. It's a billboard for a 'junk hunt', my inner 7-year-old busted a gut laughing just on the title alone, but after I went to their website I just might try to take some time and check it out, if I can.
One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?
It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
Minnesota DNR Reporting Strong Deer Numbers Ahead of Opener
UNDATED -- As the firearms deer hunting season approaches, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering field reports to hunters ahead of the hunt. Wildlife managers are reporting good opportunities to harvest deer in most of the management areas. In central Minnesota, deer populations are robust and are above...
Minnesota’s Not The Drunkest State But Close To It
It's always nice to be recognized for your achievements, even if for guzzling the most alcohol. Well, Minnesota didn't make the top 4 drunkest states but we sure are surrounded by a bunch of drunks. 24/7 Wall Street did a survey of drinking habits across this great nation using different...
Lake Of The Woods MN Fishing Report
On the south end… Walleyes are showing up in various locations along the south shore of Big Traverse Bay. This is a typical fall pattern and normally these fish will be at many of the same locations for ice fishing in December. Anglers report a mixed bag of walleyes,...
Minnesota Has Two Nuclear Power Facilities, South Dakota, Zero
Alternative forms of energy are in every state. Here in South Dakota, we source power from the sun and wind. Thanks to the waterways of the Missouri River hydroelectric power also provides a big portion of energy with its four dams in the state. "In 2021, South Dakota generated two...
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
When Do We Change Our Clocks For Daylight Saving Time in Minnesota
Daylight Saving Time starts each spring and ends each fall. Soon we'll go back to the standard clock which means the sun will rise earlier but will set each day before 7:00pm. Did you know, Daylight Saving Time started in the United States during World War 1 as the government looked for ways to conserve the coal used for heating homes? It was unpopular and quickly abolished but brought back in the 1960s. The majority of states observe DST however some, including Minnesota, are trying to do away with the time change.
Drought conditions remain entrenched across much of Minnesota
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor update issued Thursday shows drought conditions remain entrenched across much of Minnesota. The overall percentage of the state considered to be abnormally dry or in drought was relatively unchanged from the previous week, at just under 80 percent. But within that area, the dry conditions...
Minnesota Metals Company planning Minerals Processing Facility in North Dakota
(Mercer County, ND) -- A Minnesota metals company is planning to build a minerals processing facility in central North Dakota. Talon Metals Corp is getting a 114-million dollars to build the facility from the U.S. Department of Energy. The 433-million dollar plant is part of a federal effort to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the power grid.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Minnesota Ski Resort Is First To Open In North America For 2022-2023 Season
Much of the state has already seen some snowfall already this fall, and temperatures have been falling fast, so who's ready to hit the slopes?. One Minnesota ski resort has managed to make enough snow over the last couple of days, that today at noon they turned the lifts on marking the start of the 2022/2023 ski and snowboard season.
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
