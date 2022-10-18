Driver in fatal hit and run tracked with GPS to be sentenced

A woman who pleaded no contest to a hit and run that killed a 65-year-old woman is scheduled to be in court for sentencing on Tuesday, October 18th.

Stephanie Heninger was charged with felony hit and run and misdemeanor manslaughter after she was tracked down with GPS data . The Bakersfield Police Department said that the GPS signal showed she was at the scene in July 2020 when she hit and killed Deborah Ann Geneau.

The car Heniger drove was found in San Diego County before she was arrested a few weeks later in Bakersfield.