Seacrest Shares Hilarious (and Slightly Concerning!) Food Delivery Snafu

By Sierra Marquina
 3 days ago
Oops?! Ryan Seacrest shared a funny (and slightly concerning!) food delivery story from his time in quarantine over the weekend while recovering from COVID.

Seacrest shared he was receiving soup and other food delivery from get-well-wishing friends so when he received a random food order instead of the Chinese he personally ordered, he started eating it thinking it was from a friend.

Only thing? It wasn't. Even so, the food delivery man returned and asked for the item back!

Listen to find out what happened here:

