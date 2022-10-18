Justice Arts Coalition (JAC) and the School of Musical Traditions have relocated to Takoma Park and will share 7112 Willow Avenue. The Justice Arts Coalition is a national network that focuses on artwork inspired and based on the criminal legal system. JAC intends to use the new space for their offices as well as a gallery to display pieces of work. The artwork that will be displayed has been created and given to the coalition by artists who have previously been or currently are incarcerated.

