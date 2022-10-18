Read full article on original website
Related
mymcmedia.org
‘We Are Asked to Bend Over Backwards’: Teachers Rally Ahead of Union Meeting with School Board
On Tuesday, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) educators with a teachers union rallied outside the Board of Education building in Rockville and said the school system is unlawfully delaying contract negotiations. Ahead of the rally, the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) announced it would file an unfair labor practice charge...
mymcmedia.org
Board of Elections Encourages Confirmed Volunteers to Complete Last Step of Training
The Montgomery County Board of Elections (BOE) is calling on the nearly 1,400 confirmed voters who have started the process to serve in the gubernatorial general election to complete the last step of training by the deadline of Tuesday, Oct. 25. They must complete the process on and be able to serve as electoral judges.
mymcmedia.org
Richard Montgomery Student Awarded Regional Climate Leadership Award
The Metropolitan Washington Council of Government awarded its prestigious 2022 Climate and Energy Leadership Awards to Richard Montgomery High School Junior Shrusti Amula for her work on ending food waste and hunger. Amul, of Clarksburg, founded the Rise N Shine Foundation. There, she and about a dozen other Montgomery County...
mymcmedia.org
‘A Proven Leader’: Montgomery College Inaugurates 11th President
More than 500 community members gathered Wednesday to inaugurate Dr. Jermaine Williams as the 11th president of Montgomery College. The inauguration took place at the Strathmore Music Center in North Bethesda. Students, elected officials and Montgomery College staff and faculty attended the ceremony and delivered welcoming remarks to Williams. Williams...
mymcmedia.org
Food Security Mini-Grants Awarded to Local Nonprofits
Montgomery County awarded over $65,000 in mini-grants to nine local nonprofit organizations involved in food recovery and security efforts. Manna Food Center, Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the Montgomery County Food Council and the Greater Washington Community Foundation awarded the capacity and infrastructure-building Community Food Rescue (CFR) mini-grants to expand local resources for food recovery and security, according to a county press release.
mymcmedia.org
Albornoz: Elrich’s Opposition to Thrive 2050 is ‘Pure Political Posturing’
Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz sent a letter to County Executive Marc Elrich Friday in response to his continued opposition and concerns with Thrive Montgomery 2050. “The Council has received your Oct. 20 letter with your continued opposition to moving Montgomery County forward. This time it’s related to your...
mymcmedia.org
Candidates Elrich and Sullivan Will Speak at Political Forum Sunday
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) and Republican nominee for county executive Reardon Sullivan will join a political forum with B’nai Israel Congregation in Rockville on Sunday. The forum starts at 10 a.m. Breakfast will be served. According to an event notice, both candidates will appear separately. They will...
mymcmedia.org
Council Reviews Temporary Planning Board Candidates
The Montgomery County Council is reviewing dozens of job applications to fill vacancies for a temporary planning board after the entirety of the previous body resigned. The county council will vote to appoint the temporary board members on Oct. 27, who will serve until a permanent board is appointed by a newly elected county council in November, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said in a press briefing.
mymcmedia.org
Activists Demand Halt in Hiring Process of Planning Board
Activists rallied outside the Montgomery County Council Office Building in Rockville Wednesday to demand a halt in the hiring process of the Planning Board. Following the resignation of the entire Planning Board last week, the Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition (BACC)–an organization that seeks to stop the desecration of Moses Macedonia Cemetery in Bethesda– asks for a thorough third-party investigation before new members are hired.
mymcmedia.org
Justice Arts Coalition and School of Musical Traditions Move to Takoma Park
Justice Arts Coalition (JAC) and the School of Musical Traditions have relocated to Takoma Park and will share 7112 Willow Avenue. The Justice Arts Coalition is a national network that focuses on artwork inspired and based on the criminal legal system. JAC intends to use the new space for their offices as well as a gallery to display pieces of work. The artwork that will be displayed has been created and given to the coalition by artists who have previously been or currently are incarcerated.
mymcmedia.org
County Libraries Team Up With Washington Wizards
Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) have partnered with the Washington Wizards to introduce a new book of the month program. “We are excited to partner with the Montgomery County Public Libraries for our Wizards Reading Zone and Book-of-the Month programs in an effort to encourage and fuel our young fans’ imagination,” Cathy Jerome, senior director of marketing for the Wizards said in a press release.
mymcmedia.org
Piney Branch Public Pool Reopens After Pandemic Hiatus
The Piney Branch Public Pool is set to reopen Tuesday, Nov. 1. The pool was closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and has remained closed for 30 months since. The 25-meter, 6-lane pool is used by many in the community for a variety of aquatic events such as swim lessons, senior swim, kayak clubs, scuba lessons, etc. The pool is also available to rent for private events.
mymcmedia.org
Drive Sets Record with More Than 300 Bike Donations
The Montgomery County Department of Transporation (MCDOT) set a new record Friday at its annual bike drive – collecting 370 bikes from local residents to refurbish and provide to low-income community members. This year’s bike drive outpaced last year’s, where MCDOT collected just under 300 bicycles. The...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Oct. 21, In Montgomery County
Today is Friday, Oct. 21. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Cooking Competition: Top chefs and mixologists compete “chopped-style” to create winning dishes and non-alcoholic cocktails with recovered food items. Marriott International hosts this year’s competition in its new headquarters test kitchen. Watch the competition streamed on the Manna Food Facebook page at 3 pm.
mymcmedia.org
Red Line Metro Trains Will Not Operate Between Medical Center and Grosvenor This Weekend
Red Line trains will operate in two segments this weekend – from Shady Grove to Grosvenor and from Medical Center to Glenmont. Trains will not be in service between Medical Center and Grosvenor stops due to scheduled track maintenance. Free shuttle buses between the Medical Center and Grosvenor stations...
mymcmedia.org
Rockville Police Offers Drive-Thru Prescription Drugs Disposal
Residents have a safe, free and anonymous opportunity to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday, Oct. 29. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Rockville City Police Department, in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will accept leftover prescription drugs at the Rockville City Police Station parking lot.
mymcmedia.org
Bomb Squad Called, No Explosives Found at Dept. of Energy in Germantown
Police and fire rescue personnel responded to the Department of Energy (DOE) in Germantown for a suspicious package, according to police. Emergency communications received a call at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday for a potential suspicious package inside a delivery truck at the DOE, per the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Fire and Explosive Investigations Unit searched the truck and police assisted with traffic management. Parts of Germantown Road were closed and as of 5:13 p.m. all lanes are open, police wrote on Twitter.
mymcmedia.org
MD 108 Resurfacing Project Set to Begin in Olney
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is set to start a new safety and resurfacing project on Maryland 108. The $3.7 million project will resurface 3.7 miles of road on MD 108 from Olney Mill Road to Brooke Road in Olney and will last until late summer.
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Couple Arrested for Cyberstalking, Harassment, Identity Theft
Jason Michael Leidel, an active duty U.S. naval officer from Silver Spring, has been charged with cyberstalking, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy in connection with a campaign to harass his ex-wife, according to the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland. His girlfriend, Sarah Elizabeth Sorg, of Silver...
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigate Attempted Armed Carjacking in Silver Spring
Police are investigating an attempted armed carjacking last Tuesday in Silver Spring. At about 8:41 p.m., Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers responded to the 8000 block of 13th St. for a reported attempted armed carjacking, per a release from MCPD. According to police, a woman was sitting in the...
