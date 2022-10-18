Escambia, Santa Rosa counties under red flag warning for 'extreme fire behavior'

The National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama, placed Escambia and Santa Rosa counties under a red flag warning Tuesday, warning against outdoor fires.

A mixture of 15 mph wind, low humidity and dry fuels can contribute to "extreme fire behavior" Tuesday throughout both counties.

"Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly," the alert states. "Outdoor burning is not recommended."

