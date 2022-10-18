SAN FRANCISCO -- The Republican National Committee is suing Google for allegedly sending its campaign emails to people's spam folders.The RNC filed a lawsuit in federal court in California on Friday claiming that Google is, "unlawfully discriminating against the Republican National Committee ("RNC") by throttling its email messages because of the RNC's political affiliation and views.""Google has relegated millions of RNC emails en masse to potential donors' and supporters' spam folders during pivotal points in election fundraising and community building. The timing of Google's most egregious filtering is particularly damning," the RNC said in the lawsuit.CNN reported in August that...

