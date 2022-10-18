ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

New lawsuit alleges Planned Parenthood fired Black staffer who complained of racism

Planned Parenthood was sued on Wednesday by a Black former official who says she was fired for pressing complaints about pervasive workplace race discrimination at the reproductive health organization. Nicole Moore, who was Planned Parenthood’s director of multicultural brand engagement until last year, filed a complaint in Manhattan federal court...
Tesla To Produce Cybertruck Battery Packs At Fremont Factory: Report

According to an exclusive report published by Teslarati, the battery packs for the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck will be produced at the company's original factory in Fremont, California. People with information about the situation shared with the publication that Tesla will manufacture battery cells for the Cyebrtruck on a new line at the factory.
FREMONT, CA
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOP sues Google, claims campaign emails are sent to spam

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Republican National Committee is suing Google for allegedly sending its campaign emails to people's spam folders.The RNC filed a lawsuit in federal court in California on Friday claiming that Google is, "unlawfully discriminating against the Republican National Committee ("RNC") by throttling its email messages because of the RNC's political affiliation and views.""Google has relegated millions of RNC emails en masse to potential donors' and supporters' spam folders during pivotal points in election fundraising and community building. The timing of Google's most egregious filtering is particularly damning," the RNC said in the lawsuit.CNN reported in August that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Republican committee sues Google over email spam filters

SAN FRANCISCO — The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit against tech giant Google, alleging the company has been suppressing its email solicitations ahead of November’s midterm elections — an allegation Google denies. The lawsuit, filed in the District Court for the Eastern District of California...
Maryland audit to focus on 100 in-custody police deaths

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland will review about 100 autopsies of people who died in police custody involving physical restraint because of concerns about the state’s former medical examiner’s testimony in the death of George Floyd, the state’s attorney general said Wednesday. A team of forensic pathologists...
MARYLAND STATE
