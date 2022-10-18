Read full article on original website
New lawsuit alleges Planned Parenthood fired Black staffer who complained of racism
Planned Parenthood was sued on Wednesday by a Black former official who says she was fired for pressing complaints about pervasive workplace race discrimination at the reproductive health organization. Nicole Moore, who was Planned Parenthood’s director of multicultural brand engagement until last year, filed a complaint in Manhattan federal court...
insideevs.com
Tesla To Produce Cybertruck Battery Packs At Fremont Factory: Report
According to an exclusive report published by Teslarati, the battery packs for the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck will be produced at the company's original factory in Fremont, California. People with information about the situation shared with the publication that Tesla will manufacture battery cells for the Cyebrtruck on a new line at the factory.
Mercedes buried in California lawn linked to former homeowner with history of arrests: 'Checkered history'
The mysterious Mercedes Benz vehicle found buried in the yard of a California mansion worth $15 million was reported stolen 30 years ago in a nearby city.
California woman charged with using convicted killer Scott Peterson's name to claim benefits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California woman was charged with using the names of convicted killers, including Scott Peterson, to collect more than $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits — a small but headline-grabbing part of more than $20 billion stolen in similar scams during the coronavirus pandemic, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Ex-Fresno principal charged with striking student shows ‘white privilege,’ critics say
The student’s mother spoke out this week at a protest in downtown Fresno.
Facial recognition used in arrest of 9/11 conspiracy theory lawyer accused of trying to disarm officer on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — The FBI on Thursday arrested a New York lawyer who is accused of trying to disarm an officer protecting the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, law enforcement sources told NBC News. John O’Kelly of East Williston, New York, faces two felony charges — assaulting, resisting...
A group of unionized Starbucks workers who were accused of assaulting and kidnapping a store manager are suing the company
The store manager reported staff at the South Carolina store to police after they asked for a pay raise, the lawsuit says.
CEO blasts San Francisco as 'city of chaos,' closes store over rampant crime: 'Our team is terrified'
Cotopaxi CEO Davis Smith is closing the company's only location in San Francisco due to rampant crime. He says the store is robbed "several times per week."
Ex-Air Force enlistee jailed after pleading guilty to 'outrageous' conduct on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — A federal judge ordered a Jan. 6 rioter to be jailed Thursday after he admitted to assaulting officers with chemical spray and breaking out a window at the Capitol, with the judge calling the defendant's conduct "outrageous." The judge declined to make an exception to a law...
'Changed my life': Trans teen testifies against nation's first ban on gender-affirming care
The nation’s first trial on a state law that restricts gender-affirming medical care for minors began in Arkansas this week and, after emotional testimony, the plaintiffs rested their case Wednesday. The Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act bars minors in the state from receiving certain gender-affirming medical care, including puberty...
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"
Billionaire Elon Musk famously moved his Tesla headquarters to Austin, Texas, leaving the San Francisco Bay area behind. Now, San Fran's mayor is tearing into the tech scion. Credit: Roschetzskyl Stock Photo (Getty Images)
San Jose to fine gun owners up to $1K for breaking new law
The San Jose City Council is moving forward with hefty fines for gun owners who break a new and strict firearm law, the first of its kind in the U.S.
GOP sues Google, claims campaign emails are sent to spam
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Republican National Committee is suing Google for allegedly sending its campaign emails to people's spam folders.The RNC filed a lawsuit in federal court in California on Friday claiming that Google is, "unlawfully discriminating against the Republican National Committee ("RNC") by throttling its email messages because of the RNC's political affiliation and views.""Google has relegated millions of RNC emails en masse to potential donors' and supporters' spam folders during pivotal points in election fundraising and community building. The timing of Google's most egregious filtering is particularly damning," the RNC said in the lawsuit.CNN reported in August that...
The federal government won't tax your student loan forgiveness. But these 7 states might.
As millions of Americans prepare to submit applications for student loan forgiveness through the Biden administration's new program, the residents of seven states could get a tax bill if they accept the loan cancellation. Those states are: Arkansas, California, Indiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina and Wisconsin. The tax provisions are...
Before resigning, Charlie Crist's campaign manager was arrested in domestic violence case
MIAMI — The manager of Charlie Crist’s Florida gubernatorial campaign was arrested in a domestic violence case a day before he resigned from the campaign, NBC News has learned. Austin John Durrer, 43, was arrested early Tuesday on a second-degree misdemeanor assault charge following a dispute at a...
KTVU FOX 2
California legislators move to give state more federal resources for wildfires
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A new bill in congress, spearheaded by California legislators, aims to put the destruction from forest fires on the same footing as other national disasters. The CZU Lightning Complex fires in August and Sept. of 2020 cut a path of destruction across San Mateo and Santa...
Twitter tells staff not to believe 'rumors' about imminent layoffs under Elon Musk
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter is telling employees not to believe “rumors” that nearly 75% of them could lose their jobs if Elon Musk eventually takes over the company's owner. Sean Edgett, Twitter’s general counsel, said in an email to employees Thursday that rumors or leaked documents may...
Republican committee sues Google over email spam filters
SAN FRANCISCO — The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit against tech giant Google, alleging the company has been suppressing its email solicitations ahead of November’s midterm elections — an allegation Google denies. The lawsuit, filed in the District Court for the Eastern District of California...
Maryland audit to focus on 100 in-custody police deaths
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland will review about 100 autopsies of people who died in police custody involving physical restraint because of concerns about the state’s former medical examiner’s testimony in the death of George Floyd, the state’s attorney general said Wednesday. A team of forensic pathologists...
