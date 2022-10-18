The Parisian crowd is chanting but it’s not immediately clear to American ears what they’re saying. It gets louder as the object of their adulation stands on the stage and calmly soaks it in. Then it snaps into focus: “Khendreek! Khendreek! Khendreek!” People had been saying all day before Kendrick Lamar’s second sold-out show at Paris’ Accor Arena on Saturday that the crowd’s reaction on the previous night made his summer concerts in Brooklyn, Las Vegas and even the four-night, North American tour-closing stand in his hometown of Los Angeles seem tame. We’ll see, we thought — but damned if they weren’t...

