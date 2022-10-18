As each day in paradise goes by, the drama seems to be hotting up by the minute, especially since Bachelor In Paradise revealed that the couples would split and make their way to Casa Amor. If you’re a Love Island fan then you’ll know exactly what that means, but for those who don’t, the ladies will be heading to a separate villa to meet five new single men, and the men will be introduced to five new single ladies.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO