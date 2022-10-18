ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Little Johnston fans hope Elizabeth gets pregnant or engaged to Brice soon

When Elizabeth Johnston posted an Instagram post involving her boyfriend Brice Bolden and their dog, several 7 Little Johnstons fans got excited and assumed her hashtag ‘#littlefamily’ meant she was pregnant. The couple have been public about their relationship since Brice graduated in 2019. He often joins the...
Are Eliza and Rodney still together after they made a connection on Bachelor In Paradise?

As each day in paradise goes by, the drama seems to be hotting up by the minute, especially since Bachelor In Paradise revealed that the couples would split and make their way to Casa Amor. If you’re a Love Island fan then you’ll know exactly what that means, but for those who don’t, the ladies will be heading to a separate villa to meet five new single men, and the men will be introduced to five new single ladies.
Meet Love Is Blind season 3 star Brennon Lemieux on Instagram

Brennon Lemieux has joined the Love Is Blind season 3 line-up to find his one true love. He quickly develops a connection with Alexa, but just who is he outside of filming, and more importantly, what is he like on Instagram?. The third season of the quirky Netflix dating show...
Nany lost her mom aged 61 during The Challenge filming in 2021

The Challenge fans didn’t have to wait long for a new season to premiere in 2022 following The Challenge: USA’s first season on CBS. The Challenge Ride Or Dies hit screens on October 12 and brought with it 17 men and 17 women ready to compete for the grand prize.
Anna's mom Ai Oizumi Shay lived to 92 and built a Bling Empire in her lifetime

Bling Empire is back in 2022 and Anna Shay’s late mother, Ai Oizumi Shay, is trending as fans want to know more about her family. The Netflix show is onto its third season this yea,r after seasons 1 and 2 were a huge success. From Kevin and Kim’s failed romance in season 2, to Anna and Jaime’s blossoming friendship and shared love of shopping, there’s no end of drama to keep up with on Bling Empire and even more glimpses of what it’s like to live life being super-rich.
Who is Farrah Brittany? Meet Buying Beverly Hill's top realtor

Netflix’s upcoming Selling Sunset-esque show, Buying Beverly Hills, docuseries the lives of Mauricio Umansky and two of his daughters, Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky. Move over Selling Sunset, there’s another real estate agency in town ready to take the top spot as Netflix’s most dramatic business. The...
Love Is Blind fans 'rooting' for Brennon and Alexa to be 'new Cam and Lauren'

Love Is Blind season 3 viewers have only just started bingeing the latest installment of the Netflix show but many are already hoping Brennon and Alexa will be the “new Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed” from season 1. Brennon and Alexa hit it off in the pods episodes of the show and we’re yet to see whether their marriage lasts after tying the knot sight unseen.
RHOBH fan's 'heart breaks' for Garcelle Beauvais as she holds back tears at reunion

The second and final part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘s heated reunion saw more arguments and tears. It’s clear there are still hard feelings between some of the Housewives on the show. But RHOBH fans were upset after seeing Garcelle Beauvais holding back tears on the reunion couch.
Will from The Mole is raking in the Instagram followers after Netflix fame

Netflix is no stranger to dropping brand new reality shows and on October 7, The Mole was a new addition to the streaming service for fans to sink their teeth into. The competition series follows 12 players as they make their way through a variety of challenges, however, there is one saboteur among them.
Kourtney Kardashian responds to 'tone-deaf' backlash as beach covered in roses

Kourtney Kardashian is on cloud nine while celebrating the anniversary of when Travis Barker proposed – however, fan backlash has emerged after a beach was covered in roses. The reality star took to Instagram to clarify what would be happening to the extra flowers. One year after making their...
Matt Bolton dubbed 'dark horse' by Love Is Blind fans

Matt Bolton is one of the participants ready to find ‘the one’ on Love Is Blind season 3. He’s one of the 2022 cast members who are set to marry someone without ever seeing them before. After getting to know different singletons in pods – where all they can hear is each other’s voices – some will decide that their connections are so strong that they want to get married.
Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban still 'best friends forever' after cute photo

Kim Kardashian reunited with her longtime friend Jonathan Cheban (Foodgod) in a recent series of photos. Reminiscing through her old antics with her closest friends, the reality star updated her Instagram with the sweetest tribute. Kim and Jonathan, who officially changed his name to Foodgod, met in 2009 at the...
Love Is Blind star Andrew Liu's Instagram shows off his photography skills

Love Is Blind is back on our screens with 30 new singles are looking for a connection, including Andrew Liu. Andrew has already had mixed reviews from fans online, but what’s the Love is Blind star’s Instagram profile like?. Although providing the internet with laughs, Andrew hasn’t gotten...
Kris Jenner celebrates Kim Kardashian's birthday with tear-jerking home movies

Get your tissues ready because these old home movies of Kim Kardashian might just move you to tears. Momager Kris Jenner shared the cutest compilation of family videos showing Kim through the years to celebrate her 42nd birthday. The mom-of-four has a lot to celebrate today, and will no doubt...
What is Tyler Norris from Bachelor in Paradise's height?

The Bachelorette fan favorite Tyler Norris made his debut on last night’s episode of The Bachelor in Paradise and his return to the small screen sure made an impact on fans. His good looks and charming nature left fans wanting to know more and one thing fans are eager to find out is Tyler Norris’ height. It’s a big deal in today’s dating world!
Where was Love Is Blind Season 3 filmed?

Love is Blind is back with Season 3 and it is already streaming on Netflix but where was Season 3 of the show filmed?. The show has garnered a lot of views ever since the first Season aired, and now, it has come back with more entertainment and love stories.
