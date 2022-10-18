Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Boil Water Advisory, Water Main BreakMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
realitytitbit.com
7 Little Johnston fans hope Elizabeth gets pregnant or engaged to Brice soon
When Elizabeth Johnston posted an Instagram post involving her boyfriend Brice Bolden and their dog, several 7 Little Johnstons fans got excited and assumed her hashtag ‘#littlefamily’ meant she was pregnant. The couple have been public about their relationship since Brice graduated in 2019. He often joins the...
realitytitbit.com
Are Eliza and Rodney still together after they made a connection on Bachelor In Paradise?
As each day in paradise goes by, the drama seems to be hotting up by the minute, especially since Bachelor In Paradise revealed that the couples would split and make their way to Casa Amor. If you’re a Love Island fan then you’ll know exactly what that means, but for those who don’t, the ladies will be heading to a separate villa to meet five new single men, and the men will be introduced to five new single ladies.
realitytitbit.com
Meet Love Is Blind season 3 star Brennon Lemieux on Instagram
Brennon Lemieux has joined the Love Is Blind season 3 line-up to find his one true love. He quickly develops a connection with Alexa, but just who is he outside of filming, and more importantly, what is he like on Instagram?. The third season of the quirky Netflix dating show...
realitytitbit.com
Nany lost her mom aged 61 during The Challenge filming in 2021
The Challenge fans didn’t have to wait long for a new season to premiere in 2022 following The Challenge: USA’s first season on CBS. The Challenge Ride Or Dies hit screens on October 12 and brought with it 17 men and 17 women ready to compete for the grand prize.
realitytitbit.com
Love is Blind star DaVonté's couple inspiration is Will Smith and wife Jada
DaVonté Black is hoping to find his match by removing the natural human instinct to judge a person by their looks. Instead, he is searching for a true bond by dating women through a pod on Netflix’s Love Is Blind season 3. The cast member has officially entered...
realitytitbit.com
Anna's mom Ai Oizumi Shay lived to 92 and built a Bling Empire in her lifetime
Bling Empire is back in 2022 and Anna Shay’s late mother, Ai Oizumi Shay, is trending as fans want to know more about her family. The Netflix show is onto its third season this yea,r after seasons 1 and 2 were a huge success. From Kevin and Kim’s failed romance in season 2, to Anna and Jaime’s blossoming friendship and shared love of shopping, there’s no end of drama to keep up with on Bling Empire and even more glimpses of what it’s like to live life being super-rich.
realitytitbit.com
Who is Farrah Brittany? Meet Buying Beverly Hill's top realtor
Netflix’s upcoming Selling Sunset-esque show, Buying Beverly Hills, docuseries the lives of Mauricio Umansky and two of his daughters, Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky. Move over Selling Sunset, there’s another real estate agency in town ready to take the top spot as Netflix’s most dramatic business. The...
realitytitbit.com
Love Is Blind fans 'rooting' for Brennon and Alexa to be 'new Cam and Lauren'
Love Is Blind season 3 viewers have only just started bingeing the latest installment of the Netflix show but many are already hoping Brennon and Alexa will be the “new Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed” from season 1. Brennon and Alexa hit it off in the pods episodes of the show and we’re yet to see whether their marriage lasts after tying the knot sight unseen.
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance's Alan and Kirlyam are too adorable as they recreate iconic Titanic scene
90 Day Fiance stars Alan and Kirlyam Cox made the most of a recent boat trip by recreating one of Titanic’s most iconic scenes. I mean, who could resist?!. The couple, who’ve been married for nine years, channeled their inner Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in a sweet moment caught on camera.
realitytitbit.com
RHOBH fan's 'heart breaks' for Garcelle Beauvais as she holds back tears at reunion
The second and final part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘s heated reunion saw more arguments and tears. It’s clear there are still hard feelings between some of the Housewives on the show. But RHOBH fans were upset after seeing Garcelle Beauvais holding back tears on the reunion couch.
realitytitbit.com
Will from The Mole is raking in the Instagram followers after Netflix fame
Netflix is no stranger to dropping brand new reality shows and on October 7, The Mole was a new addition to the streaming service for fans to sink their teeth into. The competition series follows 12 players as they make their way through a variety of challenges, however, there is one saboteur among them.
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney Kardashian responds to 'tone-deaf' backlash as beach covered in roses
Kourtney Kardashian is on cloud nine while celebrating the anniversary of when Travis Barker proposed – however, fan backlash has emerged after a beach was covered in roses. The reality star took to Instagram to clarify what would be happening to the extra flowers. One year after making their...
realitytitbit.com
Matt Bolton dubbed 'dark horse' by Love Is Blind fans
Matt Bolton is one of the participants ready to find ‘the one’ on Love Is Blind season 3. He’s one of the 2022 cast members who are set to marry someone without ever seeing them before. After getting to know different singletons in pods – where all they can hear is each other’s voices – some will decide that their connections are so strong that they want to get married.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban still 'best friends forever' after cute photo
Kim Kardashian reunited with her longtime friend Jonathan Cheban (Foodgod) in a recent series of photos. Reminiscing through her old antics with her closest friends, the reality star updated her Instagram with the sweetest tribute. Kim and Jonathan, who officially changed his name to Foodgod, met in 2009 at the...
realitytitbit.com
Love Is Blind star Andrew Liu's Instagram shows off his photography skills
Love Is Blind is back on our screens with 30 new singles are looking for a connection, including Andrew Liu. Andrew has already had mixed reviews from fans online, but what’s the Love is Blind star’s Instagram profile like?. Although providing the internet with laughs, Andrew hasn’t gotten...
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner celebrates Kim Kardashian's birthday with tear-jerking home movies
Get your tissues ready because these old home movies of Kim Kardashian might just move you to tears. Momager Kris Jenner shared the cutest compilation of family videos showing Kim through the years to celebrate her 42nd birthday. The mom-of-four has a lot to celebrate today, and will no doubt...
realitytitbit.com
Bachelor in Paradise fans cringe at Jessenia and Andrew's 'awkward' date
Jessenia Cruz took Andrew Spence on a pizza date on Bachelor in Paradise, when both claimed they’re fond of each other and wanted to see what happens. However, fans don’t think there’s a connection between them. By the end of their date, which aired on the October...
realitytitbit.com
Fans not surprised at what happened to April and George in Married At First Sight
On August 29, 2022, MAFS UK returned to E4 with a batch of new singletons ready to walk down the aisle. It’s no secret the Channel 4 series is jam-packed with drama and this year’s series is no different – cue Thomas’ shady reads and Gemma’s “sit down” moment.
realitytitbit.com
What is Tyler Norris from Bachelor in Paradise's height?
The Bachelorette fan favorite Tyler Norris made his debut on last night’s episode of The Bachelor in Paradise and his return to the small screen sure made an impact on fans. His good looks and charming nature left fans wanting to know more and one thing fans are eager to find out is Tyler Norris’ height. It’s a big deal in today’s dating world!
realitytitbit.com
Where was Love Is Blind Season 3 filmed?
Love is Blind is back with Season 3 and it is already streaming on Netflix but where was Season 3 of the show filmed?. The show has garnered a lot of views ever since the first Season aired, and now, it has come back with more entertainment and love stories.
Comments / 0