Oakland, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Oakland's Flavor Brigade burglarized again after weeks of reconstruction

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland ice cream shop was burglarized again this week after just reopening following a devastating break-in. In a video posted on social media, thieves are caught on camera at Flavor Brigade in the Dimond District late Tuesday night. The shop had just reopened after a brazen burglary in July when it was almost completely destroyed.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Late-Night Pursuit Stretches From Oakland to Hayward

A driver was seen driving the wrong way on some streets during a chase from Oakland to Hayward late Wednesday night. The pursuit started just before 10 p.m. Police said the driver was wanted for stealing a vehicle. During the pursuit, the driver dropped off two passengers on Interstate 880...
HAYWARD, CA
iheart.com

Another Bay Area Shopping Mall Is Closing

It looks like it’s the end of the road for Bayfair Mall in San Leandro. The 42-acre property adjacent to BART was just sold for $57 million. Anchor stores included Target, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Century Theaters, among others. Plans for the property include...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
kalw.org

Honoring The Women of the Black Panther Party / West Oakland House Mural / New Arrivals: Greg Sarris

Today, we learn that the majority of people in the Black Panther Party are women, and they’re finally getting more recognition for their contribution to the movement. Then, we revisit a story about a mural in West Oakland that also pays tribute to women members of the Party. And, we hear a reading from a Santa Rosa-born and raised author on what it means to be connected to one’s home.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say

(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
hoodline.com

Slater’s 50/50 opening in South San Jose serving mouthwatering bacon-infused burgers

Burger and bacon fans will have a new place to get their fix later this month. Slater’s 50/50 will be opening up its first Northern California location in South San Jose at the Westfield Oakridge mall off Blossom Hill Road. According to the Mercury News, the restaurant will open on Wednesday, October 26th, at 11:00 a.m. with a “buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line.” Slaters 50/50 was started by Scott Slater in Anaheim in 2009. The Oakridge location is the northernmost location out of the chain’s five other California shops. Four are in Southern California, and one is in Central California in Fresno. There are also two locations in the Vegas area, as well as one in Denver and one in Hawaii.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video: Sagging thief loses his pants during burglary at Ghirardelli Square restaurant

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- A burglar was caught on video losing his pants as he and his accomplices stole a safe from one of San Francisco's busiest dim sum restaurants.The owners wanted to share their surveillance video to show just how bad it has gotten for small businesses in the city.Over the weekend, the sagging thief and 2 other suspects smashed their way into the office of the Palette Tea House in Ghirardelli Square.The video shows one man using a tool to break into a window, and then shows the trio dragging the safe out of the office. As they...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

New license plate reader ordinance for Oakland police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The hotly contested issue of extending license plate readers on Oakland police patrol cars is over. A compromise was reached that will decrease the amount of time Oakland police can retain information recorded on those cameras. Automated license plate reader cameras will continue to roll in Oakland. Brian Hofer is the […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Advocates for homeless forced to leave Wood Street encampment erect tents at Oakland City Hall

OAKLAND -- Protesters pitched tents outside Oakland City Hall Tuesday morning in solidarity with residents recently forced out of the Wood Street homeless encampment.  The activists are demanding an end to the red tape that is keeping unhoused people on the run throughout the city.The Wood Street encampment was home to more than 300 unhoused people, with some living there for up to eight years. It caused its share of problems, including a couple of serious fires. Last month, the city moved in and started clearing out the property owned by Caltrans. That scattered the members of  the tight-knit community across...
OAKLAND, CA

