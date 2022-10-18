Read full article on original website
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in America
California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent Costs
Restaurant Power Ranger Servers 'Morph' into Real-Life Heroes to Save a Woman Being Attacked by a Man in Ramen Shop
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"
Brazen Retail Theft Prompts the Closure of Another San Francisco Store, Cotopaxi
7 in 10 Oakland residents feel less safe than they did 2 years ago, survey shows
The notion that Oakland residents have been feeling unsafe now has numbers to back it up. Survey from more than 600 residents show many are unhappy with the state of the city, as the ongoing issues of crime, drugs, homelessness and housing cost continue to challenge Oakland.
How I almost fell for a San Francisco Craigslist apartment scam
Two months of responding to fake ads taught me some valuable lessons.
Where San Francisco pizza chef Tony Gemignani grabs a slice in the Bay Area
When the chef isn't slinging dough at his restaurant, he ventures to his favorite pizzerias.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See California home Steph Curry built — $8.9M price includes $250,000 vegetable garden
A stunning San Francisco Bay Area home that was custom built for Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry hit the market Wednesday for $8.9 million with nearly every amenity one could hope to find in a property. The 8,163-square-foot home — located at 1060 Livorna Road in Alamo, California —...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland's Flavor Brigade burglarized again after weeks of reconstruction
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland ice cream shop was burglarized again this week after just reopening following a devastating break-in. In a video posted on social media, thieves are caught on camera at Flavor Brigade in the Dimond District late Tuesday night. The shop had just reopened after a brazen burglary in July when it was almost completely destroyed.
NBC Bay Area
Late-Night Pursuit Stretches From Oakland to Hayward
A driver was seen driving the wrong way on some streets during a chase from Oakland to Hayward late Wednesday night. The pursuit started just before 10 p.m. Police said the driver was wanted for stealing a vehicle. During the pursuit, the driver dropped off two passengers on Interstate 880...
NBC Bay Area
Bullet Smashes Through Window, Leaves San Francisco Family Shaken Up
Sometimes the difference between life and death is a very fine line. A San Francisco woman said a bullet smashed through her bedroom window and shattered her dresser mirror. The incident happened at a time and place where she normally would have been in harm's way. “When it went through...
iheart.com
Another Bay Area Shopping Mall Is Closing
It looks like it’s the end of the road for Bayfair Mall in San Leandro. The 42-acre property adjacent to BART was just sold for $57 million. Anchor stores included Target, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Century Theaters, among others. Plans for the property include...
Two California Cities Rank Among The 'Rattiest' Cities In America
Orkin put together a list of the top 50 rattiest cities in the U.S.
kalw.org
Honoring The Women of the Black Panther Party / West Oakland House Mural / New Arrivals: Greg Sarris
Today, we learn that the majority of people in the Black Panther Party are women, and they’re finally getting more recognition for their contribution to the movement. Then, we revisit a story about a mural in West Oakland that also pays tribute to women members of the Party. And, we hear a reading from a Santa Rosa-born and raised author on what it means to be connected to one’s home.
Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say
(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
These Bay Area cities saw record-breaking heat Wednesday
It hit 90 degrees in San Francisco on Wednesday, tying the old record set in 1913.
hoodline.com
Slater’s 50/50 opening in South San Jose serving mouthwatering bacon-infused burgers
Burger and bacon fans will have a new place to get their fix later this month. Slater’s 50/50 will be opening up its first Northern California location in South San Jose at the Westfield Oakridge mall off Blossom Hill Road. According to the Mercury News, the restaurant will open on Wednesday, October 26th, at 11:00 a.m. with a “buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line.” Slaters 50/50 was started by Scott Slater in Anaheim in 2009. The Oakridge location is the northernmost location out of the chain’s five other California shops. Four are in Southern California, and one is in Central California in Fresno. There are also two locations in the Vegas area, as well as one in Denver and one in Hawaii.
‘City of chaos’: Retail CEO blasts San Francisco in social media post
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The founder and CEO of a retail chain that recently closed a location in San Francisco took to LinkedIn to blast the city, saying it had “descended into a city of chaos.” Davis Smith, founder and CEO of Cotopaxi, an outdoorsy lifestyle brand popular with tech workers, announced that the store’s […]
Futurism
Oakland Police Want to Arm Robots With Shotguns, Because We Live in a Dystopian Nightmare
Police in Oakland are hoping to arm robots with potentially lethal shotgun-like attachments. Why? Because that's the reality we live in now. As The Intercept reports, the Oakland police force made a "percussion actuated nonelectric disruptor," or PAN disruptor, a top-priority item on their wish list last year. In short,...
Video: Sagging thief loses his pants during burglary at Ghirardelli Square restaurant
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- A burglar was caught on video losing his pants as he and his accomplices stole a safe from one of San Francisco's busiest dim sum restaurants.The owners wanted to share their surveillance video to show just how bad it has gotten for small businesses in the city.Over the weekend, the sagging thief and 2 other suspects smashed their way into the office of the Palette Tea House in Ghirardelli Square.The video shows one man using a tool to break into a window, and then shows the trio dragging the safe out of the office. As they...
New license plate reader ordinance for Oakland police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The hotly contested issue of extending license plate readers on Oakland police patrol cars is over. A compromise was reached that will decrease the amount of time Oakland police can retain information recorded on those cameras. Automated license plate reader cameras will continue to roll in Oakland. Brian Hofer is the […]
Celebration for SF public toilet canceled amid backlash over $1.7M price tag
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Residents of Noe Valley are getting a new public restroom, and it could end up costing the city a pretty penny. On Wednesday the SF Chronicle reported that a new public toilet in the upscale San Francisco neighborhood would cost the city a whopping $1.7 million dollars. But according to San […]
Uber driver from Nepal carjacked at gunpoint by passengers in Oakland, police say
WARNING: Video could be hard to watch for some viewers. An East Bay Uber driver is speaking out for the first time after being carjacked at gunpoint by passengers he picked up in Oakland. The incident was caught on camera.
Advocates for homeless forced to leave Wood Street encampment erect tents at Oakland City Hall
OAKLAND -- Protesters pitched tents outside Oakland City Hall Tuesday morning in solidarity with residents recently forced out of the Wood Street homeless encampment. The activists are demanding an end to the red tape that is keeping unhoused people on the run throughout the city.The Wood Street encampment was home to more than 300 unhoused people, with some living there for up to eight years. It caused its share of problems, including a couple of serious fires. Last month, the city moved in and started clearing out the property owned by Caltrans. That scattered the members of the tight-knit community across...
