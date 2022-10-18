Read full article on original website
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Report: Broncos' Russell Wilson out vs. Jets with Hamstring Injury; Rypien to Start
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brett Rypien will start in his place. Wilson has dealt with a number of injuries this season. He underwent a procedure on...
Tom Brady Says 'No Retirement in My Future' Despite Buccaneers' Struggles
Tom Brady can't play football forever. But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reaffirmed on Thursday that he has no plans to retire anytime soon, even with the Bucs' offense struggling to start the 2022 season. "I love the sport and I love the teammates and I wanna go do a...
Buying or Selling Early 2022 NFL Rookie Sensations on Superstar Potential
The 2022 NFL draft class has not waited to make an impression. Through six weeks of the season, several first-year players have already made their mark with their contributions. But the highest aspiration for every draft pick is that they are able to develop into a superstar. Obviously, expectations shift...
NFL Teams That Will Shape the 2023 NFL Draft Process
The 2022 NFL season is not even halfway over, but some teams would be excused if they have more than a passing interest in the 2023 draft already. Much like the New York Jets had a lot riding on the 2022 draft, there are a few teams worth keeping an eye on in terms of how they view next year's draft.
Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List
Heading into the weekend, there are some noteworthy NFL players dealing with injuries ahead of the bulk of Week 7 action. Because of that, fantasy managers need to be prepared so that they're not left scrambling to fill their lineups on Sunday morning. Fortunately, there are some start-worthy players still...
Christian McCaffrey Trade 'Not Just a One-Year Rental,' 49ers' Kyle Shanahan Says
The San Francisco 49ers aren't planning for running back Christian McCaffrey to be a "one-year rental" after trading for the Carolina Panthers star Thursday. "I don't think this is something we would look into if we thought it was just for this year," head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Friday. "I think Christian with his contract is gonna be around here a little bit. It's not just a one-year rental."
NFL Players Hitting 2023 Free Agency Who Are Earning Major Paydays
It’s never too early to start thinking about the upcoming free-agency class. General managers around the league already have short lists of players they are hoping to sign, but some may no longer fit the budget after breakout years. Several players have gone from relatively unknown entities to stars...
How Geno Smith Has Resurrected His NFL Career In Seattle
Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Hurts all play in the NFC. Yet as we approach the midway point of the 2022 NFL season, the conference's highest-rated passer is none other than Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Geno Smith. Smith was essentially left for dead by the professional football community...
Week 7 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues
Want to know how important depth is for a fantasy football roster? Look no further than what transpired Thursday night and changed the fantasy landscape. The Carolina Panthers are trading Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. That lowers the value of other running backs on the team (such as Jeff Wilson Jr.) and means the 26-year-old is unlikely to be familiar enough with his new team's playbook to feature in Week 7.
LSU HC Brian Kelly Says Instant Replay 'Ruining the Game'
LSU head coach Brian Kelly hasn't changed his opinion on instant replay within a few days to think things over. Speaking on his weekly radio show (h/t Koky Riley of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser), Kelly said replay reviews are "ruining the game" because they slow things down. "Here's how it...
Report: Ravens' J.K. Dobbins to Undergo Surgery on Knee Injury; Out 4-6 Weeks
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns because of a knee injury that is expected to sideline him for at least a month. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dobbins is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery and will miss 4-6 weeks.
Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs Fined for Unsportsmanlike Conduct vs. Eagles
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs were each fined for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Parsons was fined $10,609 for flexing over Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, and Diggs was fined $9,577 for taking his helmet off...
NFL Rumors: D.J. Moore Drawing Trade Interest; Panthers View WR as Foundational Piece
It's all about the future at this point for the Carolina Panthers, and that future may still include wide receiver D.J. Moore even after trading away Christian McCaffrey. Carolina announced it traded McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported it has also "received multiple trade calls" from teams interested in Moore. Yet Fowler noted "the team has considered Moore a foundational piece to the roster. That would make a trade tough to execute."
Jerry Jones Says Daniel Snyder Allegations Aren't Supported by 'Tangible Facts'
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubted on Friday the authenticity of some of the allegations that have been levied against Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post), Jones said the following when asked if he feels obligated to protect Snyder and other NFL owners:
Elijah Moore Won't Play vs. Broncos; Saleh Says Jets Won't Trade WR Despite Request
Elijah Moore is reportedly back at the New York Jets' practice facility, but he will not take the field for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the wide receiver was at practice on Friday, one day after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Moore requested a trade and is "frustrated with his role."
Dabo Swinney: 'Ain't No Question' DJ Uiagalelei Is Clemson QB After Benching
Dabo Swinney attempted to shoot down any notion of a quarterback controversy after DJ Uiagalelei was benched in the third quarter of Clemson's 27-21 comeback victory over Syracuse on Saturday. Speaking to ESPN after the game, Swinney said "ain't no question" Uiagalelei will remain the Tigers' starter. True freshman Cade...
NFL Rumors: Brian Burns Drawing Trade Interest from Eagles, Rams, Chiefs at Deadline
Multiple teams have reportedly expressed interest in Carolina Panthers pass-rusher Brian Burns amid the team's firesale. During an appearance Saturday on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are among the teams that have inquired about Burns. Carolina has already...
DJ Uiagalelei Benched, Ripped by Twitter as No. 5 Clemson Survives Syracuse Upset Bid
Despite the benching of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik, the No. 5 Clemson Tigers remained undefeated with a 27-21 win over the No. 14 Syracuse Orange at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina, on Saturday. With Uiagalelei at the controls, Clemson turned the ball over...
Terry Francona to Return as Guardians Manager Next Season After ALDS Run
Terry Francona will be back in the Cleveland Guardians' dugout for the 2023 season. Even though it seemed like a given Francona would be back after the team's successful 2022, he confirmed the decision on Friday. Francona told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal on Sept. 10 he has started talking about...
Ranking Every Active NBA MVP in 2022-23 Season
As the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway, the league has eight former Most Valuable Player winners taking the court. Longtime star LeBron James, a four-time MVP, is the oldest member of the group. On the younger side are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, who've both won a pair of MVPs during the last four seasons. Rounding out the group is Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook.
