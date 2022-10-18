ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

2-Year-Old Son Died Of Fentanyl Overdose, South Jersey Mother Charged: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MkPSX_0idcsYbm00
Natalie Sabie Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 34-year-old woman from Ocean County has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son, authorities said.

Natalie Sabie, of Lacey Township, was charged in connection with a drug overdose death, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lacey Township Chief of Police Michael DiBella.

Additionally, Sabie was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of fentanyl, they said.

On Sept. 7, Officers from the Lacey Township Police Department were summoned to a residence for a report of a two-year-old boy found to be unresponsive by his mother.

Responding Officers and Paramedics at the scene attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful in their efforts. The child was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation revealed that the child had access to illegal narcotics while in his mother’s care and that two other minor children resided in the home at the time.

On Oct. 12, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office received the toxicology report which revealed the presence of a significant amount of fentanyl in the child’s system, Billhimer said.

On Friday, Oct. 14, Sabie was taken into custody and charged in connection with the death of her son. Sabie was being held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.

Comments / 34

Nicole Vida
3d ago

this is very sad but as a recovering addict myself I must say if she would of been honest from the moment she called and said he could have gotten a hold of it..they probably could of saved his life...poor baby. this is by far the worst thing a mother can go thru burying a child..but at the hands of herself..she needs to pay til eternity

Reply(1)
24
Jillian D
3d ago

So she knew damn well her daughter was ODing and not only did she not have and administer narcan, she didn’t tell anyone that could’ve given it to her and probably saved her life. That’s the saddest part. RIP baby.

Reply(1)
16
Louise Roman
3d ago

So sad this happens to often and I am sick of reading it. Poor babies are dying because of incompetent parents.

Reply(1)
9
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Dealers Arrested Who Allegedly Caused 39 Overdoses

STAFFORD – After a seven-month investigation, authorities have arrested four people responsible for several overdose incidents in southern Ocean County. An investigation began in April 2022 as local police responded to numerous heroin and fentanyl overdoses linked to wax paper folds stamped “Beetlejuice.”. The Stafford Township Drug Enforcement...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Four arrested in deadly Atlantic, Ocean county drug ring

Four Atlantic County men were arrested in connection to a heroin-fentanyl linked to 22 fatal overdoses, police said. Six guns were recovered as a result of the investigation, including one stolen from Galloway Township, police said. Wax paper folds stamped with “Beetlejuice” have been found on scene of 39 overdoses...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Motel Shooting Investigated On Jersey Shore

There was a shooting at a motel on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Friday, October 21, members of the Belmar Police Department responded to the Belmar Motor Lodge on Route 35 on a report of gunfire. First responders found a woman who had sustained a...
BELMAR, NJ
NJ.com

Man robbed N.J. pharmacies, threatened to open fire, feds allege

An Irvington man was charged with the armed robberies of three separate Elizabeth pharmacies for oxycodone and other prescription medication while threatening to shoot people in the stores, authorities said Friday. Charles Johnson, 28, faces federal charges of Hobbs Act Robbery along with counts of using, carrying, and brandishing a...
IRVINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Trenton Man Found Guilty In Fatal Willingboro Shooting

A Trenton man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago in Burlington County, authorities said. The shooting took place inside a parked car on Baldwin Lane in the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Devon Woods,...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

East Orange Pair Charged In Newark Man's Murder: Prosecutor

Two men have been charged with murder and one with various related offenses in last month's shooting death of a 29-year-old Newark man, authorities said. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, both of East Orange, were arrested in the death of Khalif Ligon, 29, on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
NEWARK, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation

Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

4 Arrested On Drug-Dealing Charges In Camden County: Prosecutor

A Camden County man faces a life prison sentence after being charged with first-degree leader of a narcotics trafficking network, authorities said. Three others were arrested and charged following a long-term investigation with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. In addition...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

5 N.J. daycare workers charged with abusing, force feeding kids

Authorities have filed child endangerment and neglect charges against five daycare workers who are accused of assaults, forced feedings and aggressive restraining of kids in their care. The charges involve alleged conduct that occurred at the recently closed Vineland Infant-Toddler Center on Delsea Drive in Vineland. The alleged incidents occurred...
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
386K+
Followers
57K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy