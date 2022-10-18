2-Year-Old Son Died Of Fentanyl Overdose, South Jersey Mother Charged: Prosecutor

Natalie Sabie Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 34-year-old woman from Ocean County has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son, authorities said.

Natalie Sabie, of Lacey Township, was charged in connection with a drug overdose death, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lacey Township Chief of Police Michael DiBella.

Additionally, Sabie was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of fentanyl, they said.

On Sept. 7, Officers from the Lacey Township Police Department were summoned to a residence for a report of a two-year-old boy found to be unresponsive by his mother.

Responding Officers and Paramedics at the scene attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful in their efforts. The child was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation revealed that the child had access to illegal narcotics while in his mother’s care and that two other minor children resided in the home at the time.

On Oct. 12, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office received the toxicology report which revealed the presence of a significant amount of fentanyl in the child’s system, Billhimer said.

On Friday, Oct. 14, Sabie was taken into custody and charged in connection with the death of her son. Sabie was being held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

