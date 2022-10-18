AJ Swann is well on his way to having the greatest true freshman season of any Vanderbilt quarterback ever. The precocious signal caller, recently named a Midseason Freshman All-American by 247 Sports, is already the fourth most prolific freshman passer in school history after only four starts (953 yards). Even more impressive, Swann is one of only two quarterbacks in all of Division 1 Football with over 100 pass attempts and no interceptions. And if all that wasn’t enough already, Swann is 37th in the nation in QB rating, ahead of several of his highly touted SEC peers including Will Levis and Anthony Richardson.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO