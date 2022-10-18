Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Related
Vanderbilt Hustler
Film Room: Is AJ Swann the Best Freshman QB in the Country?
AJ Swann is well on his way to having the greatest true freshman season of any Vanderbilt quarterback ever. The precocious signal caller, recently named a Midseason Freshman All-American by 247 Sports, is already the fourth most prolific freshman passer in school history after only four starts (953 yards). Even more impressive, Swann is one of only two quarterbacks in all of Division 1 Football with over 100 pass attempts and no interceptions. And if all that wasn’t enough already, Swann is 37th in the nation in QB rating, ahead of several of his highly touted SEC peers including Will Levis and Anthony Richardson.
Vanderbilt Hustler
Behind Enemy Bylines: Missouri Tigers
Following three consecutive losses to top-10 opponents in Alabama, Ole Miss and Georgia, the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4) will hope to get back in the win column this weekend. The Commodores will travel to Columbia, Missouri to battle the Missouri Tigers (2-4) at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. CDT.
Vanderbilt Hustler
IN PHOTOS: October Sports Special, Part 1
In the midst of midterms, org events and fall break, the Commodores took to the field in style, putting on strong performances across soccer, football and women’s tennis. Check out some of our favorite moments below!. Soccer. The Commodores drew 1-1 versus the Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 6. They...
Vanderbilt Hustler
VU Sports Wired: Oct. 19: Football looking ahead to Missouri and Soccer’s tough stretch
In this week’s episode of VU Sports Wired, the hosts analyze what went wrong in Vanderbilt’s 55-0 loss to Georgia. They also discuss the takeaways from Vanderbilt’s three-game stretch versus AP Top-10 opponents and look ahead to a potentially winnable matchup versus the Missouri Tigers. Additionally, Kent and Barbin look at soccer’s recent matches, the themes of the season so far and how the team can replace the production of Rachel Deresky after she had a season-ending injury.
Vanderbilt Hustler
PODCAST: Recapping Georgia, Previewing Missouri, and talking Soccer’s recent success
On this week’s edition of Live from West End, Deputy Sports Editor Andrew Wilf joins Sports Editor Bryce Smith and Sports Podcast Producer Aiden Rutman to talk Football. The group unpacks football’s recent loss to No. 1 Georgia and looks ahead to their upcoming game against Missouri. Bryce and Aiden also discuss Soccer’s big win against No. 21 South Carolina.
Vanderbilt Hustler
Women’s Golf: Vanderbilt wins the Ron Moore Intercollegiate Tournament
The Vanderbilt women’s golf team competed in the Ron Moore Intercollegiate at the University of Denver golf course in Highland Ranch, Colorado on Oct. 7th-9th. After coming close to victory at the Mason Rudolph Championship in September, the Commodores picked up their first win of the season by a comfortable twenty-stroke margin over second-place Xavier. All five team members shot under par and placed in the top 10, a truly impressive feat considering no other school had multiple golfers under par.
Vanderbilt Hustler
How to navigate Vanderbilt’s campus with a neurodivergent superpower
Congratulations! You have officially beaten the odds as a person with a disability and obtained your hard-earned spot on Vanderbilt’s prestigious campus. I am so excited to see you grow and can’t wait to see the accomplishments you will achieve in all areas around campus. When I discovered...
Vanderbilt Hustler
Former DKE house converted into new Leadership and Service House
The Office of Student Organizations, Leadership and Service opened the Leadership and Service House, a multipurpose space for a variety of student organizations, in the space that previously housed the former Vanderbilt Gamma chapter of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. DKE was closed by its parent fraternity and subsequently removed from the space in February 2021 as a result of alleged health and safety violations.
Comments / 0