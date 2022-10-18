Fort Smith PD mobilizing to stop distracted driving
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Distracted driving continues to kill or injure thousands each year. To prevent this, the Fort Smith Police Department is mobilizing its units to put a stop to drivers violating the law.
According to a release, Fort Smith Police will increase their patrols as part of the “U DRIVE, U TEXT, U PAY” campaign designed to stop distracted driving.
Law enforcement agencies across Arkansas have pledged their support toward enforcing the law and educating violators.
The mobilization will run from Oct. 17-23.
