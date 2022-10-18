ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Warren Buffett Just Became More Heavily Invested In 'Rat Poison' Cryptocurrency

Known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and by other nicknames, legendary investor Warren Buffett is a man of many names. Buffett also gives out nicknames from time to time, including calling leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD “rat poison squared.”. Here's how Buffett might be more invested in cryptocurrency...
What's Going On With Amazon Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading higher by 3.06% to $118.78 Friday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the retail & apparel space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
Netflix Launched Its Website 24 Years Ago: A Timeline

This article was originally published on April 16, 2022. The streaming giant has come a long way since launching its first product. Reed Hastings and Marc Rudolph decided to mail themselves a DVD in 1997, and after the DVD arrived unscathed, the idea for Netflix was born. On April 14,...
If Twitter Lays Off Employees After Elon Musk Buyout, Here's Who Could Get Cut

A new report said Twitter could cut 75% of employees after an acquisition is completed. Elon Musk announced his thoughts on job cuts earlier this year. Social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR could have a new owner with a pending $44-billion acquisition by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is completed, and the deal could bring massive job cuts to the company.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Microsoft, Netflix, Roblox And Why El Salvador Citizens Say Bitcoin Is A Bust

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week on a high note, as the Dow Industrial Average marked its best three-week run since November 2020. All three indexes finished the week in the green, the Dow was up by 3.4%, the S&P 500 climbed 2.93% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.69%.
Tesla Now Lets Customers Vote on New Supercharger Locations

Last month, Tesla Inc's TSLA "Tesla Charging" Twitter account shared that the company would soon let customers vote on where new Superchargers would be built, and also allow new location suggestions. Over a month later, the site is now live and customers are excited to add their input. The company...
