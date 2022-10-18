Read full article on original website
Related
Arkansas Woman Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Stabbing Her Former Babysitter ‘in the Heart’ and ‘Watching the Eyes as the Victim Died’
An Arkansas woman who pleaded guilty to murdering her onetime babysitter has been sentenced to spend the next 30 years in prison, according to court documents obtained by Law&Crime. Ironically, her older sister is already in prison for an unconnected attempted murder that occurred several years prior. Both crimes involved knives.
KTLO
Murder charges against Shepherd dropped
Charges against a man for participating in the murder of then 20-year-old Tyler Pickett of Mountain Home in late June 2019 were dropped during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-year-old Jeffery Scott Shepherd, who lived in Salesville at the time of the crime, was initially charged with...
Arkansas Woman Sentenced To 30 Years In Fatal Stabbing Of Her One-Time Babysitter
Amber Runau was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman, Sharon Adler, who had been her babysitter as a kid. An Arkansas woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a family friend who used to babysit her.
Man sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to Rebekah Gould 2004 killing
An Oregon man was sentenced to 40 years in prison in Izard County after confessing and pleading guilty to the 2004 killing of a 22-year-old Arkansas woman.
KTLO
Man who said “I’m not going back to jail” back behind bars
A man who exclaimed “I’m not going back to jail” while fleeing after a two-vehicle accident is back in jail. Forty-one-year-old Billy Joe Powell of Calico Rock is facing several charges in connection with the incident two years ago. According to the probable cause statement, Powell was...
KTLO
Body found in Izard County may be missing Melbourne man
A body was found early Sunday afternoon in a vehicle in Izard County, and authorities believe it may be of a Melbourne man reported missing over a month ago. Authorities have been searching for 63-year-old Mark Ellis since he was reported missing on Sept. 15. According to Izard County Chief...
KTLO
Christopher Trevor Steinhiser, 25, Mountain Home (Roller)
Mr. Christopher Trevor Steinhiser, 25 years, 11 months, 28 days, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, in Springfield, Missouri. He was born October 16, 1996 in South Bend, Indiana to Christopher and Cheryl Steinhiser. He went by his middle name Trevor. He enjoyed watching game shows. His favorite game shows were Wheel of Fortune and The Price is Right. He absolutely loved anything to do with water such as the lake and bath time. Trevor loved balloons, they made him very happy. He was easy to make laugh and he had such a pretty smile. Even though he could not speak, he would speak with his beautiful eyes. Trevor knew how to make everyone’s day.
Kait 8
One dead in house fire
GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – A person died after a fire occurred in Fulton County. According to Chief Deputy Jake Smith, the fire happened at a home in Gepp, but he did not specifically say where. He confirmed there were multiple family members inside the house at the time of...
KATV
Heber Springs mom speaks out after son found unconscious at school from drug overdose
Heber Springs (KATV) — A Cleburne County mother is speaking out about the Heber Springs School district regarding an incident that happened to her son. According to Tonya Main, the district failed to give her son medical attention after he was found in the bathroom from a drug overdose.
neareport.com
WBU’s Production of “You Can’t Take It With You” Set for Oct. 28-29
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. – The Williams Baptist University Theatre department will open their 2022-23 season on Oct. 28-29 with a production of Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman’s “You Can’t Take It with You”. “In celebration of my upcoming 40-year anniversary at WBU, I am...
Kait 8
Body found in Izard County
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies were called to the scene of a found vehicle and body. According to a media release from the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Charley Melton said on Oct. 16, around 12:30 p.m. Izard County deputies were called to an area near Arkansas Highway 56 and the intersection of Larkin Road, west of Violet Hill.
KTLO
2 MH residents injured in accident involving 3 vehicles
Two Mountain Home residents were transported to Baxter Health Saturday evening following an accident involving three vehicles in Douglas County. Forty-seven-year-old Nicole Hershberger had what were termed moderate injuries, and 48-year-old Matthew Hershberger suffered minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Matthew Hershberger was the driver of a...
10-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Brings Down Beastly Bear With Crossbow
A 10-year-old boy in Arkansas set out on a hunting trip recently during deer season and instead of catching a deer, he got more than he bargained for when he took down a huge black bear in Fulton County, Arkansas. Dylan Conner shot the bear with his crossbow near the...
KTLO
Baxter Co. man arrested after breaking into ex-wife’s home to see his dog, fighting her relatives
A Baxter County man has been arrested after breaking into his ex-wife’s home, fighting her brother and father and causing damage to the residence. 48-year-old Jayson Lee Cotter was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on a felony charge of residential burglary and misdemeanor counts of third degree battery and criminal mischief after an altercation occurred Oct. 12.
KATV
USACE closes two boat ramps at Greers Ferry Lake
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office announced Thursday they will be closing two additional boat ramps. The boat ramps are closing due to the reservoir's low water levels. According to the news release, the Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while...
Comments / 0