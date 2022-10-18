AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: FOX54 now has more information about the drowning death of a two-year-old Augusta boy. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home on the 3400 block of Merrimac Ave. shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a report of an unresponsive child. The incident report states that when deputies arrived, they found thirty-six-year-old Domonique Murray performing CPR on her son, Justus Hyman. Murray reportedly told deputies that Justus went outside without her knowledge and she later found him in the pool.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO