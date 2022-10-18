ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 2

Meanlady40
4d ago

why you going to charge her when she was doing CPR to save her child's life but you don't charge that instructor who killed this child back here in Burke County showing him how to swim that don't sound right to me yeah this seems racist

Reply(1)
5
 

wfxg.com

FIRST ON FOX54: Emails between case workers and nurses shed light on details leading up to child's death in 2021

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -ON TUESDAY, WE TOLD YOU ABOUT THE DEATH OF SAMSON SCOTT, WHOSE PARENTS FOUND THE 6-MONTH-OLD UNRESPONSIVE IN THEIR WATKINS STREET HOME. BUT, THIS ISN’T THE FIRST TIME THE PARENTS HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH THE DEATH OF A CHILD. IN 2021, THEIR 1-YEAR-OLD SON, TRAVIS SCOTT DIED AFTER POLICE SAY THEY REPEATEDLY TURNED OFF THEIR SON’S VENTILATOR, AGAINST DOCTOR’S ORDERS.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WSFA

Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - A lawn worker fell into a pool and drowned while weighed down with equipment while working at a home in Georgia. The accident happened Wednesday in Martinez. Authorities said 22-year-old Keontae Alston, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf blower on his back when he fell...
MARTINEZ, GA
WRDW-TV

One person dead in hit and run in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a hit and run in Grovetown Saturday morning. Just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s office responded to an accident on William Few Parkway at Chastain Place. According to deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s...
GROVETOWN, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Mother arrested after 2-year-old boy drowns in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: FOX54 now has more information about the drowning death of a two-year-old Augusta boy. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home on the 3400 block of Merrimac Ave. shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a report of an unresponsive child. The incident report states that when deputies arrived, they found thirty-six-year-old Domonique Murray performing CPR on her son, Justus Hyman. Murray reportedly told deputies that Justus went outside without her knowledge and she later found him in the pool.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

56-year-old woman missing from Fairview Ave.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman: fifty-six-year-old Tammy Rabun. Rabun was last seen sometime between Sept. 19 and Sept. 23 outside her home on the 1800-block of Fairview Ave. She was officially reported missing Oct. 5. Officials say she walks with a limp, but has no other known medical issues.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

New information in drowning death of 2-year-old Justus Hyman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sheriff Richard Roundtree has shared new details in the drowning death of Justus Hyman, a 2-year-old boy who allegedly fell into a pool Sunday and later died. Hyman's mother, Domonique Murray, 36 of Hephzibah, was arrested and charged in connection to the incident. In a statement...
HEPHZIBAH, GA
WJBF

Lawn care worker drowns after falling in pool with backpack

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A lawn care worker is dead after falling into a pool while doing yard work. The incident happened Thursday morning in the West Lake Subdivision. According to Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins, Keonte Alston stepped into the pool of a home where he was doing lawn maintenance. Authorities say Alston […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WIS-TV

Chicken house destroyed in Lexington County fire, officials say

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Service responded to two structure fires on Friday night, Oct. 21, around 9:30 p.m. One of those fires happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road. By the time crews arrived, the entire structure was already burning heavily. Lexington County...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Driver arrested after Columbia County crash kills 1 person

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died in a crash Thursday in Columbia County, leading to the arrest of a driver, according to authorities. Madrez Jackson of Washington, Ga., was killed in the crash that happened between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 20 near the Appling-Harlem interchange.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Single Vehicle Fiery Wreck in Aiken Claims One Life Late Thursday Night

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a late-night fiery crash Thursday, just south of Aiken. The driver of a Toyota 4-door sedan lost control of the vehicle just before 11 p.m. on Glenwood Drive at Creekside Drive. Authorities say the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hit a culvert, overturned, then hit a brick sign before bursting into flames.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Lawn worker falls into pool and drowns at Martinez home

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A lawn worker fell into a pool and drowned while weighed down with equipment while working at a Martinez home. It happened Wednesday in the 3800 block of Honors Way, according to Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins. Keontae Alston, 22, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf...
MARTINEZ, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies respond to bus crash at Greenbrier Middle School

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies responded Friday morning to the scene of a school bus accident in front of Greenbrier Middle School. The call came in right after 7 a.m. There are no reports of injuries, according to dispatchers. The scene was clear by 8:25.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

“That’s when we seen everybody being poked up and stabbed” Youth ChalleNGe Academy participants sent home after multiple fights

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “I was, yes I was scared,” said  Mykel Jordan, participant of class #44, Youth ChalleNGe Academy. The Youth ChalleNGe Academy is a military-style program that takes in youth who are 16 to 18-years-old. Some are working towards their GEDs. The members of Fort Gordon’s class #44 say they were sent home after multiple […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Man accused of arson and attempted murder in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with arson and aggravated assault on Oct. 18. According to authorities, Charles Allen Thompson, 59, was arrested and charged with arson in the second-degree, and two counts of assault and attempted murder at their residence located in the 900 block of Orange Street in North Augusta.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

