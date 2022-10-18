Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Where to Go for All You Can Eat Korean BBQ Spots In LA TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Related
NBC Los Angeles
The Gamble House's Free Family Day Has Tours, Art, Outdoor Fun
Some of our favorite fairy tales involve enchanted castles, the sorts of splendid structures that brim with magical stories, incredible characters, and hope-filled messages. But finding those structures in the modern world? That's a little harder. True, incredible real-world characters exist in contemporary times, and hope-laden resolutions, too, but the...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Crowds Will be Roaring': East LA Classic Kicks off at LA Coliseum
A big rivalry requires a big venue. Garfield High School from East LA will take on Roosevelt High School from Boyle Heights at the Los Angeles Coliseum for the East LA Classic high school football game. It’s the century-old rivalry that connects several communities for decades. “It's one of...
NBC Los Angeles
San Bernardino Boxing Club Helps Teach Young Children Valuable Life Lessons
Sports aren’t just good exercise. They also teach children valuable lessons in life. In San Bernardino, many are learning those lessons at MTC boxing club, where coaches are also helping them stay away from gangs. However, the club is having financial problems and the owner is hoping a weekend...
NBC Los Angeles
SJSU Community Remembers Football Player Fatally Struck by School Bus
Students, faculty and fellow teammates are mourning the loss of a San Jose State University running back, who was hit and killed by a school bus Friday morning. 18-year-old Camdan McWright of Los Angeles was on his way to the football team meetings ahead of the team's weekend game at New Mexico State.
NBC Los Angeles
76-Year-Old Man Makes First LA Court Appearance in Four Cold Case Killings
A 76-year-old man who was allegedly linked by DNA evidence to the cold-case killings of a 15-year-old girl and three young women in Los Angeles and Inglewood dating back as far as 1980 made his first appearance Wednesday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on four murder charges. Billy Ray...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Alhambra Police Rescue Driver From Burning Car
A video captured tense moments when an Alhambra police officer rescued an injured driver from a burning car after it crashed. The incident occurred at 2 a.m. on Thursday after officers responded to a call about a traffic collision in the 700 block of North Atlantic. Once the officers arrived,...
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Sheriff's Narcotics Agents Seize Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Candy Packaging
LA County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau Detectives and Drug Enforcement Agency agents seized approximately 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills at the Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday hidden in candy packaging. Around 7:30 a.m. agents assigned to the task force at LAX airport arrested an individual who attempted to go through TSA...
NBC Los Angeles
Little Change to LA County's COVID Hospitalization Total
Los Angeles County's coronavirus hospitalizations increased by three people to 392, according to the latest state data released Saturday, while the number of those patients being treated in intensive care decreased by 18 to 41. The latest numbers come one day after local health officials reported that COVID-19 mortality is...
Comments / 0