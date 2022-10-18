ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

The Gamble House's Free Family Day Has Tours, Art, Outdoor Fun

Some of our favorite fairy tales involve enchanted castles, the sorts of splendid structures that brim with magical stories, incredible characters, and hope-filled messages. But finding those structures in the modern world? That's a little harder. True, incredible real-world characters exist in contemporary times, and hope-laden resolutions, too, but the...
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Crowds Will be Roaring': East LA Classic Kicks off at LA Coliseum

A big rivalry requires a big venue. Garfield High School from East LA will take on Roosevelt High School from Boyle Heights at the Los Angeles Coliseum for the East LA Classic high school football game. It’s the century-old rivalry that connects several communities for decades. “It's one of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

SJSU Community Remembers Football Player Fatally Struck by School Bus

Students, faculty and fellow teammates are mourning the loss of a San Jose State University running back, who was hit and killed by a school bus Friday morning. 18-year-old Camdan McWright of Los Angeles was on his way to the football team meetings ahead of the team's weekend game at New Mexico State.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Alhambra Police Rescue Driver From Burning Car

A video captured tense moments when an Alhambra police officer rescued an injured driver from a burning car after it crashed. The incident occurred at 2 a.m. on Thursday after officers responded to a call about a traffic collision in the 700 block of North Atlantic. Once the officers arrived,...
ALHAMBRA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Little Change to LA County's COVID Hospitalization Total

Los Angeles County's coronavirus hospitalizations increased by three people to 392, according to the latest state data released Saturday, while the number of those patients being treated in intensive care decreased by 18 to 41. The latest numbers come one day after local health officials reported that COVID-19 mortality is...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy