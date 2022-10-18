ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Sunny And Warm This Weekend, Still Decent Into Next Week

JAMESTOWN – As High pressure has worked into the region, that will keep us dry and warm through the weekend into early next week with only a small shower chance later on in the week. Mainly clear and starlit skies overnight. Not quite as chilly. Lows 39 in the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bad News If You Hate Snow This Winter in New York State

The weather across New York State, especially those in Western New York, has been downright awful. The temperatures haven't gotten out of the mid-40's since Monday and lows have been well into the 30's, with some spots getting a fair amount of accumulating snowfall for the third week of October.
wnynewsnow.com

Still Cold Thursday, Lake Rain And Snow Showers Diminish

JAMESTOWN – Lake effect rain and snow showers will start to diminish as we head into Thursday as cold air remains through Friday before another warmup arrives for the weekend. We are still wrapped up in the “flow around the low” now centered just north of the region in...
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Leaf Pickup Schedule

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Autumn leaf pickup will soon get underway in Jamestown. The Jamestown Public Works Department announced the first of two leaf pickups will happen on Monday, October 31. Primarily focusing on the city’s west side, crews will spend the day collecting leaves from the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas

It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Spotted! Woolly Bear Caterpillars emerge across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the weekend Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith spotted a Woolly Bear Caterpillar while walking along Spruce Lake at Holiday Valley, and here's what its prediction is for this winter. These seasonal little creatures, commonly referred to as "woolly worms," are sighted in mid-October as...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Are You Too Old To Trick Or Treat In Western New York?

A recent chat in a local suburban area of Buffalo raises a good question - how old is too old to trick or treat for Halloween?. So many of us have unforgettable memories of getting all dressed up in a fantastic costume to hit the houses in our neighborhood to stock up on snickers and smarties on Halloween night. Having a fun Halloween is a right of passage in childhood that many of us have carried over into our adult lives.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State

Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.

