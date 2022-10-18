Read full article on original website
Long term winter weather outlook mixed
Could we deal with piles of snow this winter? The National Weather Service says we could see normal temperatures this winter, but there’s a chance of higher than normal precipitation levels.
Sunny And Warm This Weekend, Still Decent Into Next Week
JAMESTOWN – As High pressure has worked into the region, that will keep us dry and warm through the weekend into early next week with only a small shower chance later on in the week. Mainly clear and starlit skies overnight. Not quite as chilly. Lows 39 in the...
Winter 2022-23 predictions: ‘A winter of extremes’ looks likely for Upstate NY
Syracuse, N.Y. — The official winter forecast for Upstate New York says we’ll likely end up with an average winter overall, according to the federal Climate Prediction Center. But that benign forecast doesn’t tell the whole story, according to state climatologist Mark Wysocki. “I think it’s going...
Bad News If You Hate Snow This Winter in New York State
The weather across New York State, especially those in Western New York, has been downright awful. The temperatures haven't gotten out of the mid-40's since Monday and lows have been well into the 30's, with some spots getting a fair amount of accumulating snowfall for the third week of October.
Still Cold Thursday, Lake Rain And Snow Showers Diminish
JAMESTOWN – Lake effect rain and snow showers will start to diminish as we head into Thursday as cold air remains through Friday before another warmup arrives for the weekend. We are still wrapped up in the “flow around the low” now centered just north of the region in...
Jamestown Leaf Pickup Schedule
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Autumn leaf pickup will soon get underway in Jamestown. The Jamestown Public Works Department announced the first of two leaf pickups will happen on Monday, October 31. Primarily focusing on the city’s west side, crews will spend the day collecting leaves from the...
This Western New York Drive Thru Is The Coldest Around
It is pumpkin spice season all across New York State and Canada and that means it is time for hats, gloves, hoodies and hot coffee or hot chocolate! While grabbing an afternoon cup of coffee recently, I think I stumbled on what has to be the most bone chilling drive thru location.
Major Warmup + Patio Weather Coming To Western New York
It is that time of the year in Western New York. You are walking outside to your car this morning and when you get inside temperature reads 39 degrees. You're going to need the heat on in the car. By the time you leave work, it might be 30 degrees warmer and you'll want the air conditioner.
Snow Is On The Ground Across Western New York [PICTURES]
The winter season officially started today as the first snowflakes of the season fell across Western New York. A major cold snap has come across Western New York and with that, the snow has come to the Southern Tier. This morning, Jamestown, Springville, and Olean all woke to snow covering the landscape.
This Fell From the Sky in Buffalo and Nobody Has Ever Heard of It
The weather was less than ideal in Western New York on Wednesday. Actually, it's been downright miserable since Monday morning. Temperatures haven't escaped the 40's and we have seen lows in the 30's across Western New York this week. We have one more bad day ahead of us, Thursday, before the weather turns for the better this weekend.
Winter weather outlook: What to expect in Tampa Bay
An earlier-than-usual cold front sent temperatures plummeting all around the Tampa Bay area this week, and left a lot of people wondering if it was a sign of what's to come in the winter months.
Earliest Date You Can Expect Inches Of Snow In Buffalo, New York
How many reports have you seen showing that there “may or may not” be snow in the forecast this week?. Tons, right? It’s like everyone in Western New York keeps attempting to predict when it will come, but what does that really mean?. Lately, you may have...
First Snow Of The Season Leads To Delays In Pennsylvania
The first snow of fall 2022 has fallen in Pennsylvania. People in Grove City, Slippery Rock, and Portersville woke up to snow, although the latter only had it on the grass. The Slippery Rock School District was delayed for two hours due to the snow. A Freeze Warning is in...
Video: Intense waves seen ‘dancing’ on Lake Erie’s Canadian side
Lake Erie is seeing some pretty intense waves on its Canadian side Tuesday, but what could that mean for us here in Northeast Ohio?
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
Spotted! Woolly Bear Caterpillars emerge across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the weekend Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith spotted a Woolly Bear Caterpillar while walking along Spruce Lake at Holiday Valley, and here's what its prediction is for this winter. These seasonal little creatures, commonly referred to as "woolly worms," are sighted in mid-October as...
Are You Too Old To Trick Or Treat In Western New York?
A recent chat in a local suburban area of Buffalo raises a good question - how old is too old to trick or treat for Halloween?. So many of us have unforgettable memories of getting all dressed up in a fantastic costume to hit the houses in our neighborhood to stock up on snickers and smarties on Halloween night. Having a fun Halloween is a right of passage in childhood that many of us have carried over into our adult lives.
This Year Could Be the Last Time We Turn Clocks Back in New York
It's the final day of the third week in October and luckily for us, the weather will be much better over the next five or six days than it was this week. It was cold, rainy and in some locations, even snowy in New York State. November is 11 days...
The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State
Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
Massive “Blizzard Room” One Hour From Buffalo, NY
The cold weather that we have been feeling over the last couple of days here in Buffalo and Southern Ontario may just have been a tease. It looks like Mother Nature will be bringing back the more mild temperatures that we love in mid-autumn here in the Niagara Region. But...
