For the second time in as many Saturdays, the Texas Longhorns have taken a step forward from the subpar 2021 version of themselves. First, Texas steamrolled the Oklahoma Sooners 49-0 on the big stage that is the Red River Showdown, applying all gas after failing to live up to their motto in Steve Sarkisian’s first season. Then, the Longhorns went out and won the game when it mattered, driving 75-yards to take a late lead, forcing a defining turnover minutes later, and then moving the chains on third down to ice the game in a 24-21 win over Iowa State.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO