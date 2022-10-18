Read full article on original website
Burnt Orange Nation
How to watch No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State: Game time, TV, streaming, and more
The No. 20 Texas Longhorns have struggled on the road under Steve Sarkisian. In two seasons, Texas is 1-5 on the road coming more than a year ago against the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth. In fact, the Longhorns have been outscored 206-141 in road games under Sarkisian, including blowouts at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Iowa State Cyclones. Coming off of an ugly win over the aforementioned Cyclones this season, the Longhorns have a lot to prove in Stillwater.
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas drops hype video for road showdown with Oklahoma State
“Another great challenge for us this week, going to play a very good team on the road,” Steve Sarkisian said. “I think the key to the drill is one game at a time.”. The next game up for the No. 20 Texas Longhorns is a road showdown with the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys, and it’s one that can go a long way towards their Big 12 title hopes.
Burnt Orange Nation
Report: 4-star Louisville WR commit DeAndre Moore to officially visit Texas
Per Adam Gorney of Rivals.com, four-star Louisville Cardinals wide receiver commit DeAndre Moore is slated to take an official visit to the Texas Longhorns in November when the Longhorns take on the TCU Horned Frogs in Austin. Moore has been committed to Louisville since the end of May, but is...
Burnt Orange Nation
Maturity, poise, and composure are key as Texas enters defining stretch
For the second time in as many Saturdays, the Texas Longhorns have taken a step forward from the subpar 2021 version of themselves. First, Texas steamrolled the Oklahoma Sooners 49-0 on the big stage that is the Red River Showdown, applying all gas after failing to live up to their motto in Steve Sarkisian’s first season. Then, the Longhorns went out and won the game when it mattered, driving 75-yards to take a late lead, forcing a defining turnover minutes later, and then moving the chains on third down to ice the game in a 24-21 win over Iowa State.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State advanced stats preview
Last week, the No. 20 Texas Longhorns came away with a narrow 24-21 victory against the Iowa State Cyclones, who possess the best defense in the conference. As the winning streak continues, Texas will be back on the road and play the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys, who I believed to be to the best in the conference until their loss to the TCU Horned Frogs this past weekend.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas OT Kelvin Banks lands on midseason all-true freshman list
Offensive tackle Kelvin Banks was, in many ways, a godsend for the Texas Longhorns. He’s a mountain of a human being who’s started all six games for Texas this season. Banks’ performance so far in 2022 earned him recognition from 247Sports, on their midseason true freshman list.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State preview: Longhorns look for season-defining road victory
Following a culture win by the No. 20 Texas Longhorns over the Iowa State Cyclones in Austin last Saturday, head coach Steve Sarkisian’s team heads on the road for a difficult matchup against the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater at T Boone Pickens Stadium. In a strange...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Previewing Oklahoma State
The Texas Longhorns are going on the road for the first time since the debacle in Lubbock, taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys to keep themselves in the upper tier of the Big 12 standings. A year ago, Texas held a lead against the Cowboys but things began to unravel...
Burnt Orange Nation
Survey Results: Sorry Stillwater, Texas fans think Lubbock is the scariest road game
Everyone, including Steve Sarkisian, thinks last year’s Texas squad would not have been able to come back against Iowa State like they did last week. Sarkisian called the 24-21 victory a “culture win” and it seems like most of the fanbase agrees. It was the Longhorns first win over Iowa State since the 2018 season.
