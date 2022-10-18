ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnt Orange Nation

How to watch No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State: Game time, TV, streaming, and more

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns have struggled on the road under Steve Sarkisian. In two seasons, Texas is 1-5 on the road coming more than a year ago against the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth. In fact, the Longhorns have been outscored 206-141 in road games under Sarkisian, including blowouts at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Iowa State Cyclones. Coming off of an ugly win over the aforementioned Cyclones this season, the Longhorns have a lot to prove in Stillwater.
Burnt Orange Nation

WATCH: Texas drops hype video for road showdown with Oklahoma State

“Another great challenge for us this week, going to play a very good team on the road,” Steve Sarkisian said. “I think the key to the drill is one game at a time.”. The next game up for the No. 20 Texas Longhorns is a road showdown with the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys, and it’s one that can go a long way towards their Big 12 title hopes.
Burnt Orange Nation

Maturity, poise, and composure are key as Texas enters defining stretch

For the second time in as many Saturdays, the Texas Longhorns have taken a step forward from the subpar 2021 version of themselves. First, Texas steamrolled the Oklahoma Sooners 49-0 on the big stage that is the Red River Showdown, applying all gas after failing to live up to their motto in Steve Sarkisian’s first season. Then, the Longhorns went out and won the game when it mattered, driving 75-yards to take a late lead, forcing a defining turnover minutes later, and then moving the chains on third down to ice the game in a 24-21 win over Iowa State.
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State advanced stats preview

Last week, the No. 20 Texas Longhorns came away with a narrow 24-21 victory against the Iowa State Cyclones, who possess the best defense in the conference. As the winning streak continues, Texas will be back on the road and play the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys, who I believed to be to the best in the conference until their loss to the TCU Horned Frogs this past weekend.
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Previewing Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns are going on the road for the first time since the debacle in Lubbock, taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys to keep themselves in the upper tier of the Big 12 standings. A year ago, Texas held a lead against the Cowboys but things began to unravel...
