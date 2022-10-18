Read full article on original website
WKHM
Nite Lites prepares for season with “over a million” Christmas lights
Brooklyn, Mich. — The Nite Lites Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show at Michigan International Speedway is in the midst of preparations for the 2022 holiday season. John Spink, organizer of Nite Lites for nearly three decades, told WKHM in a recent interview, “The size of it has more than quadrupled from when we first started… we’re up to I believe six and a half miles.” The display is updated every year, and Spink says they utilize over a million light bulbs in the various displays, many of which are animated. All of the light displays are Christmas-themed.
Green Dot Stables reopening, this time with music venue
The Junction is an entertainment venue that will host live music, club nights as well as national touring acts.
Michigan This Weekend: Music, Mead & More
It's shaping up to be an absolutely gorgeous weekend to be out-and-about in Mid-Michigan! Here are a few things you can get into within a couple hours' drive of Lansing. several of them rather close by. Legend of Sleepy Howell. Howell's Scofield City Park hosts three rounds of drive-thru trick-or-treating...
Lansing TikTok sensation gives back to community
This week, he donated thousands of dollars to the Lansing Boys & Girls Club.
Tunnel of Terror taking over Tommy's Express Car Wash in Lansing
It looks like a normal car wash right now with a few Halloween decorations, but this weekend, Tommy's Express Car Wash will transform into a Tunnel of Terror.
lansingcitypulse.com
Old Union Depot, 637 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing
Locals will recognize this week’s Eye Candy as Clara’s, a popular restaurant on Michigan Avenue for nearly 40 years before closing in 2016. The building has recently secured new tenants: Starbucks and Michigan-based restaurant Bobcat Bonnie’s. Starbucks is now open, and Bobcat Bonnie’s is expected to open its doors this coming spring to serve brunch and more.
Are You Brave Enough to Walk Through a Michigan Corn Maze?
Does anyone remember the Stephen King movie "Children of the Corn?" This movie came out in 1984 and to this day, I will never ever walk or run into a Michigan corn maze. 1. I can't find my way out. 2. I don't like anything taller than me. (corn) 3....
Are You Allowed to Adopt a Black Cat Around Halloween?
Depending where you look, you may have a hard time adopting a black cat in the weeks leading up to Halloween. For decades, some animal rights activists have voiced concerns that allowing the adoption of black cats during October could subject the animals to cruel treatment. In Lansing, it's not...
WILX-TV
Halloween fright comes early for East Lansing residents, decorations disappear
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People living in East Lansing are prepared for Halloween. They have their pumpkins and decorations on display. They weren’t prepared for what would take place in the late night hours. News 10 received a tip that Halloween decorations are being stolen from homes east...
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
"The Voice" contestant, Greater Lansing native Sadie Bass to perform in East Lansing
Small-town girl turned rising country music star Sadie Bass is returning to her roots for performances in the Greater Lansing area. Bass grew up in Bath, a small town just outside of East Lansing with a population of roughly 3,000. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee two years ago, determined to get her start in the music industry. Since then, she has released four studio singles, her favorite of which being "Holy Ground" -- a tribute to her home in Michigan. Bass, along with Kathy Ford Band and PRIM, will perform at Oktoberfest at Block 36 apartments in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct....
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
Errol, a gentle boy, needs a new home
Errol is three-years-old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
WILX-TV
Lansing shows reasons for public safety bond
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re getting a look at some of the conditions Lansing’s first responders are working in every day. The city is asking voters to pass a bond to replace buildings built in the 1950′s and 1960′s with new ones on South Washington Avenue, near the old McLaren Hospital.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Owner of Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge dies just days after Bronner’s matriarch -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Owner of Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge, Judy Zehnder Keller, dies at 77. Judy Zehnder Keller, president and owner of the famous Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge,...
The Ghost That Haunted Lansing’s School for the Blind
The Lansing School for the Blind has been renovated as an apartment complex for seniors…but does that stop the place from having all the haunted rumors? Well, no. The Michigan School for the Blind opened in 1858 as the Michigan Female College. 22 years later - 1880 - the school was changed to become the Michigan School for the Blind. 14-year-old Stevie Wonder became a student in 1964, one year after his first album was released…it was here that he studied and learned how to play piano & keyboards. After a decline in the student body - beginning in the 1970s - the school closed down in 1995.
Watch This Talented Artist Paint a Mural in Ypsilanti in Under a Minute
Cory Schneider is an up-and-coming Michigan artist who is becoming known for her artwork and unique murals. The Ypsilanti resident just completed her biggest project to date, a 40 by 20-foot mural on the side of a building located in her hometown. As an added bonus, Schneider documented the completion...
See inside the $1.9M custom-built mansion for sale near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A sprawling custom home just outside Jackson provides the peak of luxury - including heated floors and a heated pool. The home at 6191 Browns Lake Road is a 7,900-square-foot home custom-built for its current owner in 2011. The mansion features five bedrooms and five baths across three floors with a multitude of shared spaces. Vaulted ceilings and towering windows offer views across the secluded six-acre property.
Jackson’s “Mansion Row” of the Early 1900s
An MLive article referred to this area as “a tree-lined street that the affluent and influential finance and industry leaders called home.” That street was West Main, now known as West Michigan Avenue. Driving down that street section you’ll still see some of the old original mansions, some in all their glory, some modified, some not there anymore.
ABOUT
94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
