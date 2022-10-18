Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Why Shares of ASML Holding Popped This Week
ASML beat on earnings and revenue with its Q3 financial update. Management calmed investors' nerves by addressing the U.S. export ban to China. The company still has a monopoly on advanced semiconductor equipment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Why IBM Stock Jumped 5% Today
IBM sees healthy demand for its artificial intelligence tools and hybrid cloud computing solutions. As these key concepts are finding market traction, Big Blue's third-quarter results exceeded Wall Street's expectations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Are Winning the Bear Market -- Here's How
Rare diseases can be lucrative to treat as competition is often thin or absent. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Corcept Therapeutics, and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals all target rare diseases. This has helped to insulate their businesses from potential economic problems. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
DexCom makes glucose monitoring devices that provide critical help to diabetics. Lululemon dominates the athleisure market, which is growing prodigiously. Airbnb is at the forefront of a new way to travel, and momentum is only growing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
This Fast-Food Giant Is Growing Again: Time to Buy the Stock?
Sales for this pizza chain are growing again following a pandemic-related slowdown. Domino's has a very efficient business but faces increasing competition. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
77% of Warren Buffett's $313 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 6 Stocks
Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has delivered a scorching average annual return of 20.1% for his shareholders. Warren Buffett isn't big on diversification, as evidenced by $241 billion of his company's $313 billion portfolio being tied up in just six stocks. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
3 Cryptos Under $1 With Explosive Potential
Polygon is making tremendous progress with corporate adoption. Stellar is setting its sights on shaking up traditional financial services and the remittance industry. Chiliz is the leader in the nascent but lucrative fan token industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks Down Over 90% to Buy Hand Over Fist
Fear is ruling the stock market at the moment and revealing some enticing opportunities. Upstart faces hurdles in this shaky economy, but its stock is attractive now for its long-term prospects. GoPro's business is in the midst of a turnaround featuring brand new, highly profitable revenue streams. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
3 Things That Might Happen if a Recession Hits
None of them are particularly desirable. Many experts think a recession will hit in 2023. If that happens, it could impact other aspects of people's finances. There could be job losses, along with lower stock and home values. Will a recession hit in 2023? There's reason to believe things could...
Motley Fool
IBM (IBM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
IBM (IBM 1.25%) Welcome, and thank you for standing by. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. Now, I will turn the meeting over to Ms. Patricia Murphy with IBM. Ma'am,...
Motley Fool
Amazon Tells Staff to 'Double Down on Frugality.' Should You?
New Amazon CEO warns we could be in for a 'difficult and rough' ride. Amazon stresses the importance of frugality as the company navigates uncertain economic waters. Frugality means embracing a money-saving mentality, but it doesn't necessarily involve cutting all the things you enjoy. Conscious spending can help you live...
Motley Fool
JPMorgan CEO on the Economy: 'Be Prepared for the Worst'
Talk about a dire warning. Many experts believe we're headed for a recession. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has a particularly negative outlook. You can prepare for the worst by padd your savings, cutting needless expenses, and perhaps adding to your income with a side gig. Will a recession hit in...
Motley Fool
3 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy Sooner Rather Than Later
Bristol Myers Squibb is beating the market in 2022 but is still attractively valued. Viatris is a steal of a deal with a high dividend yield to boot. Vertex is perhaps a surprising choice but is cheap based on its growth prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Why Roku Stock Popped Then Dropped on Wednesday
Subscriber growth returned, which bodes well for Roku's upcoming results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Be Passive-Income Machines
Devon Energy continues to reward investors with a great dividend, share buybacks, and a soaring stock price. Easterly Government Properties provides an exceptionally dependable dividend. Medical Properties Trust offers an ultra-high yield and an attractive valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Where Will Adobe Stock Be in 1 Year?
Adobe reaffirmed its fourth quarter guidance and provided its revenue and earnings outlook for fiscal 2023. It expects its revenue growth to decelerate again, mainly due to tough currency headwinds, but for its earnings growth to accelerate again. Adobe’s stock is reasonably valued, but it still faces tough macro headwinds...
Motley Fool
Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tesla (TSLA 3.45%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call. Oct...
Motley Fool
PPG Industries (PPG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
PPG Industries (PPG 4.01%) Good morning. My name is Elliot, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the third-quarter PPG earnings conference call. [Operator instructions] Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference over to John Bruno, vice president of investor relations.
Motley Fool
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC -15.68%) Q3 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
Snap Inc. (SNAP) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Snap Inc. (SNAP -28.08%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call.
Comments / 0