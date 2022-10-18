ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

There's a Push to Expand Medicare's Coverage of Dental Issues

By Dennis Thompson HealthDay Reporter
HealthDay
HealthDay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4PA8_0idcq72E00

TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Dental coverage under Medicare could soon start expanding for seniors under a new proposal from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Still, the proposed rules would not provide full coverage for regular dental care, which has been explicitly excluded from Medicare since the program’s founding in 1965.

“Traditional Medicare doesn't cover routine preventive dental services, such as exams, cleanings, X-rays, nor more expensive services such as fillings, crowns or dentures,” said Meredith Freed, a Medicare expert with the Kaiser Family Foundation.

However, the new proposal would effectively open the door to Medicare potentially covering a wider array of dental services if medical science can demonstrate that oral health substantially improves the outcomes of different diseases and treatments.

Under the proposal, rule makers and bureaucrats would have greater flexibility to approve whole new areas of dental coverage as well as to pay for specific procedures on a case-by-case basis, experts say.

Currently, nearly half of all Medicare beneficiaries — about 24 million people — don’t have dental insurance, even though two-thirds suffer from periodontal disease, according to a letter from U.S. Senators urging the CMS to expand coverage.

Rotting teeth and inflamed gums can have a tremendous impact on a person’s overall health, contributing to heart disease, diabetes, pneumonia and a host of other illnesses, research has shown.

Despite this, existing law allows Medicare to cover dental procedures only under very narrow circumstances, if dentistry can be proven “an integral part of a covered procedure,” Freed explained.

For example, Medicare will pay dentists to help reconstruct a jaw following a traumatic injury, or to perform an oral exam prior to a kidney transplant, said Wey-Wey Kwok, senior attorney for the Center for Medicare Advocacy.

But if the dentist finds a decayed tooth that needs to be pulled, Medicare won’t cover the cost of the extraction, Kwok added.

The new CMS proposal would require Medicare to pay outright for dental exams and all procedures necessary to eradicate oral infections prior to any organ transplant surgery or cardiac valve procedure, Kwok and Freed said.

Preliminary dental care is incredibly important to the success of any procedure like organ transplant that weakens the immune system, the experts said.

Existing infections can run rampant in the body if a person is on immune-suppressing drugs, potentially risking the success of the transplant and the health of the patient.

It's self-evident "that infection or inflammation anywhere in the body can complicate or compromise certain major medical procedures or treatments,” Kwok explained.

Even more significantly, the new rules would also create an annual review process under which the CMS would evaluate expanding dental coverage to more clinical scenarios, Freed said.

“This is one way of expanding dental coverage without adding a dedicated dental benefit to Medicare,” Freed said. “By requesting comment on clinical scenarios, I think they are looking for enough evidence of a clear connection to include additional kinds of diseases.”

Seniors with diabetes could be one group that would benefit from expanded dental services, the American Dental Association (ADA) noted in its comments on the proposed rule.

Medical evidence has shown that better oral hygiene can improve the control of blood sugar levels in people with diabetes, the ADA noted.

“To achieve these outcomes for people with diabetes, comprehensive and continuous dental care must be available. We respectfully request CMS conduct a cost analysis of expanding the benefit to the population of people with diabetes such that patients can receive comprehensive ongoing care,” ADA President Dr. Cesar Sabates and Executive Director Dr. Raymond Cohlmia wrote in the association’s comments to CMS.

The new proposal also provides insurance paper-pushers more leeway in determining whether Medicare will cover specific dental claims, Kwok said.

“In this proposal, CMS is not limiting the ability of its contractors, the ones that process claims, to determine on a case-by-case basis whether a claimant's dental care falls within the coverage standard of being inextricably linked, substantially related and integral to the clinical success of the covered medical treatment,” Kwok said.

“So even though CMS is proposing to outright pay for these exams and treatments prior to organ transplants and cardiac valve procedures, they're also saying in this proposal that contractors could more broadly apply the standard and determine whether it applies in other circumstances, not just organ transplants and cardiac valve procedures,” Kwok added.

These two changes could slowly improve Medicare’s dental coverage, Kwok said, in the absence of Congress passing a law to add full dental benefits to the program.

“Last year was the closest we’ve come to having a dental benefit legislated into the Medicare program,” Kwok said. “There was a tremendous effort to add dental, vision and hearing benefits in the Build Back Better legislation,” a Biden administration initiative that failed to pass Congress.

The CMS is expected to announce whether the proposal has been finalized by the first week in November, Kwok said.

More information

The Mayo Clinic has more about how oral health affects a person’s overall health.

SOURCES: Meredith Freed, MPP, senior policy analyst for program on Medicare policy, Kaiser Family Foundation, Washington, D.C.; Wey-Wey Kwok, JD, senior attorney, Center for Medicare Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

A Little-Known Downside of Medicare Advantage Plans

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and require a brief stay at a nursing home or rehabilitation facility, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise, according to a Kaiser Health News report. The news outlet talked to health care providers, nursing home representatives and others who say Medicare...
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive

The next Social Security check for October will be disbursed tomorrow, Oct. 12. Payments for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already gone out this month. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye...
Motley Fool

Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Motley Fool

Here's What Medicare Part B Costs and Covers in 2023

Medicare Part B covers doctor visits and outpatient care. There are higher amounts you might have to pay if you have high income levels. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Healthline

Dental, Vision, and Hearing Coverage with Medicare Advantage: Know the Facts

Wellness checkups and health screening are all part of preventing serious health problems. With aging comes a higher chance of developing chronic conditions, which may require additional medical support. In the United States, people often get health insurance through their employers. But what happens when you retire? If you’re over...
Axios

Why seniors are choosing Medicare Advantage over traditional Medicare

A majority of seniors are expected to select Medicare Advantage over traditional Medicare plans this enrollment season and a new Commonwealth Fund study shows it's largely because of the perks. Why it matters: As more and more seniors consider making the switch to private Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, the lucrative...
The Motley Fool

It's Official: Here's Your Social Security Raise for 2023

Social Security's 2023 cost-of-living adjustment is the largest that seniors are getting in decades. Although the number may be lower than previous estimates, it should help beneficiaries better cope with inflation. Whether the latest raise holds up in 2023 is yet to be determined. You’re reading a free article with...
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy