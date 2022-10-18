ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Obama says Democrats can be a buzzkill

By Mark Menard
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l04TN_0idcq0r900

In a new interview, former President Barack Obama admits that some of his fellow Democrats can be the proverbial sticks in the mud.

During an appearance on the “Pod Save America” podcast, Obama talked about his early challenges in relating the importance of policy decisions to the American public from behind a podium, as opposed to face to face in a crowd.

Obama said the general public wants to know how political decisions relate to the things they “care most deeply about.”

The former commander-in-chief then listed what some of those things are for him. “My family, my kids, work that gives me satisfaction, having fun. Hell, not being a buzzkill,” Obama said, adding “and sometimes Democrats are.”

“Sometimes people just want to not feel as if they are walking on eggshells, and they want some acknowledgment that life is messy and that all of us, at any given moment, can say things the wrong way, make mistakes,” Obama continued.

He also warned his fellow Democrats to spend less time focusing on the man who followed him in the Oval Officer, ex-President Donald Trump. And he offered a number of topics he believes potential voters would rather hear them discuss, including out-of-control crime, high gas prices and record inflation.

“The thing that I think sometimes we seem to make a mistake on, is his behavior can be so outrageous, and now, folks who try to copy him and his outrageous behaviors [are] getting a lot of attention,” Obama said of the man who has fashioned himself as something of Obama’s nemesis. “And so, we join that game, and we spend enormous amounts of time and energy and resources pointing out the latest crazy thing he said, or how rude or mean some of these Republican candidates behave.”

“That’s probably not something that, in the minds of most voters, overrides their basic interests: Can I pay the rent? What are gas prices? How am I dealing with childcare?” Obama said.

The former President has a busy schedule ahead of him as mid-term elections approach, with campaign dates scheduled in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin booked to try and aid Democrats running tight races.

Down the Audacy app and follow 97.1 FM Talk.

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | TikTok

Comments / 2

Related
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
AOL Corp

'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Herschel Walker Campaign Event In Atlanta Goes Left as Crowd Screams ‘Answer the Question!’

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker had the crowd at a campaign event in Atlanta this week turn on him, questioning his intentions. Salon reports that Walker held a campaign event in Atlanta outside the Columbia Towers apartment building, which is owned by his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock‘s church. Walker chose to hold the rally outside the building because the church is allegedly evicting some of its tenants.
ATLANTA, GA
RadarOnline

Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform

Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.According to Daily Mail, the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée,...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Republicans now have edge ahead of midterm elections and here's when the tide turned

If Republicans take the House by a healthy margin and win the Senate, we may say last week was when things took a final turn toward the GOP. Because of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s fundraising prowess, the Congressional Leadership Fund, the Republican House super PAC, announced it raised $73 million last quarter and began spending that money in competitive districts President Joe Biden won in 2020. The Democratic House super PAC couldn’t match CLF’s efforts putting more Democratic-held congressional seats into play. If CLF continues its aggressive spending, it could result in a larger GOP House victory.
GEORGIA STATE
Vox

Democratic optimism about the midterms is fading

The 2022 midterm vibes have shifted again. In the late summer, the political world was filled with talk of Democrats’ surprising strength in polls and in special election results. And many believed backlash against the Dobbs decision, which ended the federal right to an abortion, had opened the way for the incumbent’s party to avoid the typical midterm wipeout.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Election Deniers Are Predicted to Win 189 Midterms Races

Republican candidates who have either questioned or denied the 2020 presidential election result are favored to win 189 midterm elections, according to fresh analysis by Newsweek. Voters go to the polls on November 8 in a high-stakes contest, with one campaign group saying that the "idea of free and fair...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Voters agree: GOP to take House and Senate

Weeks of reporting that the Republicans are poised to take control of the House, and maybe the Senate, have sunk with voters who now mostly agree that the November elections should show Democrats the door. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, just shared with Secrets, likely voters expect the Republicans...
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy