Texas mother gets life after bedridden seven-year-old daughter died home alone while she went out to bar
A mother has been sentenced to life behind bars for abandoning her daughter with Down’s syndrome at home while visiting a bar in Bay City, Texas, more than two years ago, according to reports.Lauren Kay Dean, 28, was sentenced to life imprisonment and an extra 20 years for abandonment following a guilty plea in court last week over the death of her seven-year-old daughter, Jordynn Barrera, Law&Crime reported.She was also accused of leaving her two other children unattended at home in Bay City, about 65 miles southwest of Houston, while visiting a nearby bar in January 2020 when Jordynn was...
‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Brown Hospitalized for COVID-19 in Season 17 Mid-Season Trailer
Kody Brown's fourth wife, Robyn Brown, ends up in the hospital battling COVID-19 after somehow getting exposed during 'Sister Wives' Season 17. Here's what we know.
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
County Music Queen Loretta Lynn’s Dying Last Words Revealed
County superstar Loretta Lynn’s final last days were a mix of joy and tragic tears as the singer bared her deathbed confessions and final regrets while bravely staring death in the eye and refusing to blink, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the late entertainer revealed that as the end approached, Lynn shared her deepest secrets, including the truth about her love for county music titan Conway Twitty, why she was jealous of her best friend Dolly Parton and how she blamed herself for her beloved son Jack’s death, said a close friend of the family. “Loretta had time to...
Malnourished Twins Seen in Doorbell Video Pleading for Help After Fleeing Abusive Home
A woman accused of starving and abusing her twin teenagers in Texas had been arrested a decade earlier in Louisiana on a child abuse charge, according to court records. Zaikiya Duncan, 40, remained jailed Friday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana after two of her children fled their Houston-area home and sought help from neighbors this week.
