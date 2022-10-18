Read full article on original website
Phys.org
New research suggests our brains use quantum computation
Scientists from Trinity College Dublin believe our brains could use quantum computation. Their discovery comes after they adapted an idea developed to prove the existence of quantum gravity to explore the human brain and its workings. The brain functions measured were also correlated to short-term memory performance and conscious awareness,...
German researchers find a solution to the hydrogen storage problem: salts.
Researchers at the Leibniz Institute of Catalysis have found a relatively simple solution to the giant problem of storage and transport of hydrogen as fuel. In a paper published today in the American Chemical Society Central Science, the researchers share a method of storing hydrogen in solid salts. In a...
Phys.org
Acidic layer in single-walled carbon nanotubes facilitates confinement of anion impurities
Efficient purification processes that separate impurities from air and water are necessary to sustain life on Earth. To this end, carbon materials have long been used for deodorizing, separating, and removing harmful anion impurities by adsorption. So far, the detailed mechanism by which carbon purifies water has remained a mystery. Additionally, it is not known if the aqueous solution adsorbed on the carbon material is acidic, alkaline, or neutral.
Scientists are one step closer to producing synthetic cells that can interact with living matter
For decades, researchers have been fascinated by the process of cell division, a highly intricate process driven by a precise cocktail of components. To better understand this phenomenon, researchers have been trying to create synthetic cells that mimic nature. While it will take some time before we have fully functional...
Phys.org
Robotic insect toys build undergraduate research skills in physics
Although the sudden switch to remote and hybrid learning was seen as an enormous challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic, academic and commercial interest in creative online lab class development has since skyrocketed. In the American Journal of Physics, researchers from Pomona College in California developed an online undergraduate physics lab...
dailygalaxy.com
Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”
“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
Scientists know how the world will end, religion says otherwise
This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years. The universe is expanding, and it will continue to do that for as long as matter exists. But what happens when all the matter in the universe disappears? That's what we mean when we say "the end of time." This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years—and no one knows how or when our universe will end.
Scientists Claim the Pacific Ocean Will Disappear Merging America and Asia to Form a Supercontinent Called Amasia
According to scientists, the Pacific Ocean is closing on itself, and as a result, a supercontinent called Amasia will be formed. The process has already begun as scientists have calculated and concluded that the Pacific Ocean is currently shrinking at the slow rate of around one inch annually, a rate they say is consistent but gradual.
New Evidence Suggests An Earthquake Lasting Weeks to Months Was Triggered By The Asteroid Impact That Killed Dinosaurs
According to the Geological Society of America, the Chicxulub asteroid impact has been one of the most studied throughout the decades. The asteroid impact is said to "coincide with the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary and is the probably trigger for the last mass extinction in Earth's history." [i]
Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature
Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
Scientists claim that the Earth could be in danger of flipping its magnetic poles
Credit: NASA on the Commons; no known copyright restrictions. Scientists estimate that the Earth's magnetic field came into existence at least 4 billion years ago. Since then, the Earth's magnetic poles have reversed several times. In a reversal, the magnetic north and south poles swap places.
msn.com
Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?
Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
NASA's James Webb Telescope just unveiled an image of the Pillars of Creation
Newly formed stars are real show-stoppers from Webb's NIRCam.
Futurist predicts what the world will look like in 2122
A future of human progress and prosperity is coming, a futurist has predicted. Peter Schwartz is perhaps best known by the general public for his 1997 prediction that the next 25 years would result in a period of prosperity and technological progression. Of course, those predictions weren’t exactly on the money, and Schwartz and his fellow futurist Peter Leyden have gotten a lot of flack for it.
Spooky artificial intelligence ‘can accurately predict the future’ – and it’s about to be asked more questions
ARTIFICIAL intelligence was asked to predict the future and was right over 99 per cent of the time, according to new research. Fortunately, the AI didn't predict a deadly apocalypse or a robot takeover. Instead, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany asked the...
Newly discovered monster black hole so close to the Earth, it is ‘practically in our back yard’
To find the black hole, the team dug deep into data comprising nearly 200,000 binary stars.
France 24
Record measurement of universe suggests 'something is fishy'
The comprehensive new study published in The Astrophysical Journal further confirmed that there is a significant discrepancy between two different ways to estimate the speed at which the universe is expanding. The study said that around five percent of the universe is made up of what we might think of...
World's First Nuclear Fusion Power Plant Wants to Equal Fossil Fuel Output
Due to be built in Nottinghamshire, England, the first nuclear fusion plant in the world hopes to be commercially operational by 2040.
Phys.org
Scientists discover mechanism that can cause collapse of great Atlantic circulation system
The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC), a system of ocean currents that carry warm water from the tropics into the North Atlantic and transport cold water from the northern to the southern hemisphere, is a fundamental mechanism for the regulation of Earth's climate. The conveyor belt has collapsed in the past owing to natural factors. The most recent collapse played a key role in the last deglaciation. AMOC is now threatened by global warming, scientists have shown, and a new study has discovered the sequence of past breakdown events.
