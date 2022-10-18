ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

New research suggests our brains use quantum computation

Scientists from Trinity College Dublin believe our brains could use quantum computation. Their discovery comes after they adapted an idea developed to prove the existence of quantum gravity to explore the human brain and its workings. The brain functions measured were also correlated to short-term memory performance and conscious awareness,...
Phys.org

Acidic layer in single-walled carbon nanotubes facilitates confinement of anion impurities

Efficient purification processes that separate impurities from air and water are necessary to sustain life on Earth. To this end, carbon materials have long been used for deodorizing, separating, and removing harmful anion impurities by adsorption. So far, the detailed mechanism by which carbon purifies water has remained a mystery. Additionally, it is not known if the aqueous solution adsorbed on the carbon material is acidic, alkaline, or neutral.
Phys.org

Robotic insect toys build undergraduate research skills in physics

Although the sudden switch to remote and hybrid learning was seen as an enormous challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic, academic and commercial interest in creative online lab class development has since skyrocketed. In the American Journal of Physics, researchers from Pomona College in California developed an online undergraduate physics lab...
CALIFORNIA STATE
dailygalaxy.com

Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”

“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists know how the world will end, religion says otherwise

This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years. The universe is expanding, and it will continue to do that for as long as matter exists. But what happens when all the matter in the universe disappears? That's what we mean when we say "the end of time." This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years—and no one knows how or when our universe will end.
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature

Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
msn.com

Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?

Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
BGR.com

Futurist predicts what the world will look like in 2122

A future of human progress and prosperity is coming, a futurist has predicted. Peter Schwartz is perhaps best known by the general public for his 1997 prediction that the next 25 years would result in a period of prosperity and technological progression. Of course, those predictions weren’t exactly on the money, and Schwartz and his fellow futurist Peter Leyden have gotten a lot of flack for it.
France 24

Record measurement of universe suggests 'something is fishy'

The comprehensive new study published in The Astrophysical Journal further confirmed that there is a significant discrepancy between two different ways to estimate the speed at which the universe is expanding. The study said that around five percent of the universe is made up of what we might think of...
Phys.org

Scientists discover mechanism that can cause collapse of great Atlantic circulation system

The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC), a system of ocean currents that carry warm water from the tropics into the North Atlantic and transport cold water from the northern to the southern hemisphere, is a fundamental mechanism for the regulation of Earth's climate. The conveyor belt has collapsed in the past owing to natural factors. The most recent collapse played a key role in the last deglaciation. AMOC is now threatened by global warming, scientists have shown, and a new study has discovered the sequence of past breakdown events.

