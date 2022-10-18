Blumhouse and Universal's Halloween Ends has been touted as the final chapter in the story of horror icons Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. While no one expects it to be the last Halloween movie ever made (there will absolutely be more in the future), this is the end of the road for the current storyline. Jamie Lee Curtis, who has played Laurie Strode since the original John Carpenter Halloween in 1978, has confirmed Halloween Ends will be her last time playing the character. The reboot trilogy director David Gordon Green is moving on to The Exorcist. Now, James Jude Courtney is joining his collaborators in hanging up Halloween for good.

4 DAYS AGO