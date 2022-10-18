ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

New Horror Movie Causing Reports of Fans Passing Out and Vomiting in Theaters

The spooky season is upon us once again and as October continues to march forward to Halloween, there are more than a few horror movies that you can catch in theaters. One of which just so happens to be making viewers, as per a recent report, pass out and vomit in their seats as the sequel bringing back the horrific Art The Clown, Terrifier 2, is causing quite the stir during its theatrical run as the devilish slasher returns from the grave to once again torment his unsuspecting victims.
thedigitalfix.com

Jason actor Kane Hodder refused to film this Friday the 13th scene

Jason Voorhees is one of the great icons of horror movies. The hockey mask, the machete: he’s just so imposing and menacing, and most don’t live to tell the tale if they see him. But even hardened killers have their limits, and for Jason it’s dogs. During...
ComicBook

Halloween Ends: Michael Myers Actor Confirms He's Done With the Franchise

Blumhouse and Universal's Halloween Ends has been touted as the final chapter in the story of horror icons Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. While no one expects it to be the last Halloween movie ever made (there will absolutely be more in the future), this is the end of the road for the current storyline. Jamie Lee Curtis, who has played Laurie Strode since the original John Carpenter Halloween in 1978, has confirmed Halloween Ends will be her last time playing the character. The reboot trilogy director David Gordon Green is moving on to The Exorcist. Now, James Jude Courtney is joining his collaborators in hanging up Halloween for good.
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
OK! Magazine

Willow Smith Enjoys Casual Afternoon With Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson After Performing At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25. In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
MALIBU, CA
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
International Business Times

'Wakanda Forever' Trailer Reveals Who Is Next Black Panther [Watch]

A trailer for the highly anticipated "Wakanda Forever" reveals Shuri (Letitia Wright) is the new Black Panther. Actor Chadwick Boseman portrayed King T'Challa/Black Panther in the first installment, which was released in 2018. Following the actor's death in 2020 due to colon cancer, fans have been wondering who will be replacing him on-screen. Disney confirmed T'Challa's death in a trailer for the upcoming movie in July.
The Independent

Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall

Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
The Independent

‘He had to be restrained’: Sacheen Littlefeather said John Wayne was behind the ‘most violent moment’ in Oscars history

Sacheen Littlefeather‘s death has prompted a wave of tributes to the actor and activist, arguably best known for her 1973 Oscars speech. At the ceremony, Littlefeather appeared in Marlon Brando’s place to reject his Academy Award for Best Actor, for his performance in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Standing onstage in front of the biggest stars of Hollywood, the 26-year-old instead delivered a speech condemning the film industry’s poor representation of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in 1890, and where protests were taking...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
OK! Magazine

Mila Kunis Felt Standing Ovation For Will Smith Following Oscars Slap Was 'Insane'

Mila Kunis was is disbelief when Will Smith received a standing ovation after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The That 70's Show actress revealed that while watching the telecast, she and husband Ashton Kutcher did not leap to their feet when the King Richard star won his gold statue for Best Actor in a Leading Role, something that occurred moments after the ordeal.
wegotthiscovered.com

A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix

Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...

