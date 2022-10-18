Jeffrey Dahmer Inspired Clothes Taken Off eBay

If you are looking for Jeffrey Dahmer-inspired clothing for your Halloween costume, one place specifically does not have it…eBay.

They have taken steps to remove clothing that pays homage to Dahmer.

A spokesperson for eBay said the company has policies that prohibit listings glorifying hate, violence, and criminal activities.

The policy is posted on their site and states there’s no space for items closely associated with or benefiting violent felons, their acts, or crime scenes within the past 100 years.

One of the victim’s mothers said it hurts to see Netflix and online stores profit from her son’s death.

Have you watched the series? What do you think of the renewed interest in this tragic story?

