Macomb, IL

Macomb Bombers changed culture with off season work ethic, head into final game undefeated

By Devon Greene
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yPary_0idcpN6o00

MACOMB — The Macomb Bombers football team continued their winning ways on Friday with a 36-8 win over the Havana Ducks on senior night.

Bomber head coach Tanner Horrell spoke about the improvements that he’s seen from the 13 seniors on the squad and how they’ve helped shape Bomber football for the better.

“Their freshman year, the program went 0-9 that year,” Horrell said. “The big change has come from them committing to the weight room and the offseason program. They've just really helped change the culture of the program and have taken it to the next level.”

Horrell said that the intensity of the Bomber athletes every week has lead them to be in a position for an undefeated season.

“They are focused and haven’t taken anybody lightly,” Horrell said. “Each week we go in and the goal is to go 1-0 for that week, and we're prepared and we're ready to go on Friday nights and they go out and execute and take care of business.”

Macomb got on the board first in the Prairieland matchup on Friday with a 19-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jack Duncan to senior wide receiver J.T. Jeter but the Ducks came back and answered with a 16-yard touchdown run that tied the game.

Senior running back Max Ryner then gave the Bombers a lead that they never lost on their next drive with a 51-yard touchdown run after slipping a Ducks defender’s tackle.

The Ducks offense continued to put up a fight on their next drive and put together a long drive that featured a couple conversions on late short yardage downs but the Bomber defense did not allow another score for the rest of the game. Horrell said that there is still room for improvement for his defense.

“They did a really good job of controlling the clock,” Horrell said. “We got a couple of third and shorts and fourth and shorts and we just weren't able to get off the field. There are some things we need to clean up and get a little bit better at, especially going in to be done in the playoffs. But we just got to do a better job of tackling.”

The Bombers scored once more before halftime on a 38-yard pass from Duncan to senior receiver Langdon Allen and took a 22-8 lead.

The second half was all Bombers as they continued to stifle the Havana run game and kept rolling on offense. The Bombers forced two interceptions, one coming from senior defensive end Ethan Ladd and the other from Allen.

The Bombers head on the road for their final game of the regular season on Friday at 7 p.m. in a highly anticipated rivalry game with the Illini West Chargers.

